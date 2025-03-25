Spring is officially here and with spring cleaning season ahead, it’s the perfect time to explore Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event. During the weeklong sale, which runs through March 31, you can get popular beauty, tech, home and kitchen items on sale whether you have a Prime Membership or not. Though the sale doesn’t offer quite as many strong discounts as Amazon Prime Day, I found some strong discounts on vacuums from popular brands like Dyson, Shark and more.

To find actually worth-it deals on vacuums this year, I combed through hundreds of on-sale models and focused on brands I’ve covered before and highly rated options. I made a point to consider different vacuum types — like upright, canister and handheld — and since many on-sale items aren’t always that good of a deal, I only included options that were 20% off or more. Check back here, as I’ll continue updating this list with new deals throughout the sale.

SKIP AHEAD Best vacuum deals during Amazon Spring Sale | More vacuum sales to check out | How I picked the best | Why trust NBC Select?

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The best vacuum deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

4.3-star average rating from 4,352 reviews on Amazon

This cordless vacuum is a whooping 43% off has a flexible design that hinges in the center, making it easier to reach under furniture and in tight corners. It comes with a bunch of smaller attachments and can convert into a handheld vacuum for quick cleans, too.

4.1-star average rating from 7,127 reviews on Amazon

Lowest price ever

This vacuum can clean both wet and dry messes thanks to its self-adjusting suction and built-in mop. It also automatically cleans its brush when you put it back on its docking station. Plus, the battery has a run time of up to 35 minutes on a single charge, according to the brand.

4.2-star average rating from 2,869 reviews on Amazon

This Dyson removes pet hair, allergens, dirt and more using self-adjusting suction depending on what type of floor you’re cleaning. It also comes with eight attachments to help you get a deeper clean — including tools specially made to clean mattresses, stairs and underneath couches.

4.0-star average rating from 13,496 reviews on Amazon

The i5 has dual rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types and a mop attachment to wipe down floors. You can set it to run on a schedule or any time you want. It also has smart mapping technology, so it can intuitively avoid furniture and other obstacles.

4.4-star average rating from 29,593 reviews on Amazon

This handheld vacuum is one of our favorite tools for cleaning your car, in part because of its 200-degree pivoting nozzle to accommodate cleaning difficult spots. Its crevice tool is also extendible, which helps you access hard to reach areas like under car seats.

4.1-star average rating from 12,261 reviews on Amazon

If you prefer a canister vacuum, this one comes with a two-motor system for enhanced suction. It comes with two floor nozzles, as well as a number of other attachments — such as a crevice tool, bare floor tool, upholstery brush and a motorized attachment specifically made for pet hair. It also has a telescopic wand that extends up to ten feet to help you get to hard-to-reach areas.

4.3-star average rating from 5,421 reviews on Amazon

This vacuum checks a lot of boxes without costing hundreds of dollars. At 3.2 pounds, it’s pretty lightweight and you can convert it into a handheld model when needed. It even has headlights built into the main cleaning brush. Plus, its 50-minute runtime is better than many cordless vacuums at this price.

4.2-star average rating from 18,541 reviews on Amazon

This handheld vacuum is small and weighs about a pound and a half, making it easy to carry around for spot-cleaning. It comes with a pet attachment and a crevice tool — both of which are nice-to-haves for quick car or upholstery cleaning. Like most small handheld vacuums, it has a short run time of about 10 minutes, but it recharges quickly in two hours flat, according to the brand.

NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rordriguez loves that this vacuum can automatically detect debris and increase or decrease its motor speed accordingly. It comes with a docking station that automatically empties its dust bin and charges the vacuum, too. You can read more in our Shark Detect Pro review.

More vacuum sales to check out:

How I found the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. Every deal is also at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have covered major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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