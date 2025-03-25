NBC Select editors have tested a number of Ninja products and appliances through the years — like the Ninja Creami and the Ninja Chop — and have always had positive experiences with the brands products. From blenders to coffee makers and toaster ovens, Ninja makes just about every countertop appliance you might need and they also have a line of cookware and knives. Their items are sometimes pricey, so we always jump at any chance to get them on sale. Enter: Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The sale event, which has discounts across every major category, including tech and beauty, runs through March 31 and includes discounts on some of Ninja’s most popular products.

We compiled some of the best offerings that we think you should know about. We’ll continue updating our list with new savings opportunities throughout the sale. Keep in mind sale prices and availability may change. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don’t have to be a Prime member to shop.

SKIP AHEAD Best Ninja deals during Amazon Spring Sale | More Ninja sales to check out | How I picked the best | Why trust NBC Select?

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The best Ninja deals during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

4.7-star average rating from 84,127 reviews on Amazon

Ninja makes one of our favorite air fryers and this version is supersized compared to many models. It has a 5.5-quart basket, which means it can cook up to three pounds of french fries or wings at once, according to the brand. It has five different heating functions — air fry, air roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate — and both the basket and crisper plate are dishwasher-safe.

4.7-star average rating from 8,898 reviews on Amazon

Make smoothies and smoothie bowls easily with this blender. It comes with a motor base and three different blending vessels — a bigger one for a smoothie bowl and two to-go cups you can blend directly into. The 1,200-watt motor and stainless steel blades easily puree frozen fruit, nuts and other tougher foods, according to the brand. It also has six different blending functions, including blend, pulse, smoothies and extractions.

4.4-star average rating from 9,888 reviews on Amazon

Perhaps one of the most versatile coffee makers out there, this machine can make hot or iced coffee, works with K-cup pods or grounds and can brew just one cup or an entire 13-cup carafe. This machine also has a built-in frother, allowing you to make lattes and cappuccinos.

4.5-star average rating from 25,280 reviews on Amazon

You can flip this toaster oven and air fryer in one vertically when not in use to save space on your counter. It also has eight cooking settings — including air fry, roast, bake, broil, toast, bagel, pizza and dehydrate — and is large enough to fit a 12-inch pizza, according to the brand. Included with the toaster oven is a baking sheet and air fryer basket.

4.5-star average rating from 1,192 reviews on Amazon

This soda maker has a compartment on top to house flavored syrups and is connected to water flow, so you don’t have to squeeze it in yourself to flavor your water. It also has adjustable settings for beverage size and fizz level. With your purchase, you get one CO2 canister and two soda flavors (lemonade and cola).

“It’s a great alternative for soda since most of the flavors I bought are 0 calories and you can adjust the fizziness to your liking and combine flavors,” says NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi, who received a sample from the brand.

4.8-star average rating from 128 reviews on Amazon

This pot comes with a steaming rack that can also be used for roasting, a glass lid with a built-in strainer and utensil that can be used as a stirring spoon, pasta fork or ladle. The pot is non-stick and is also oven-safe, allowing you to start cooking on your stovetop and transfer it to the oven. It comes in six different colors and comes with a 10-year guarantee from Ninja.

4.4-star average rating from 206 reviews on Amazon

This durable cookware set from Ninja comes with 14 pieces, including three frying pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, a stock pot, and accompanying lids, according to the brand. The cookware is scratch and stain-resistant, and can withstand heat up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re compatible with gas, electric and induction stovetops and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

4.7-star average rating from 325 reviews on Amazon

You can use this cooler to keep food and ice cold and dry for days at a time, according to Ninja. The large, 50-quart capacity can fit up to 80 cans, or 45 cans with ice, and has three inches of insulation to keep food at a safe temperature of under 40-degrees Fahrenheit. It also has a secure, lockable lid and a latch that allows you to easily open the cooler while on the go.

More Ninja sales to check out:

How I found the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting of Ninja products. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I have covered major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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