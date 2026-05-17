Patagonia is practically giving away these runners’ favorites and more, with items up to 51% off

As the weather warms, it’s a good time to take your workouts outside. And that means you’ll need gear that’s suited to help you face the elements. Patagonia is here to help. Right now, their sale section has a number of items great for outdoor running (or any other type of exercise), including their popular UPF leggings. Below, I rounded up some of the best deals available — check them out while they’re still available.

The best deals from the Patagonia sale

These leggings have high-rise waist and are moisture-wicking. The lightweight material also delivers UPF 40+ protection, making them great for the summer months. There is a security pocket hidden in the waistband, so you can stash cash or your keys and the tights have no-chafe seams to help prevent irritation.

Let this vintage-inspired ringer tee take you from a low impact workout to a casual brunch. It features the Patagonia logo from 1973 that used to be stitched inside the brand’s clothing. The tee is made from organic cotton and is fitted without being clingy.

Great for transitional weather, this half-zip pullover is perfect for early morning runs when it may still be breezy out. It has a kangaroo pocket in the front and offers a roomy fit, enabling you to easily layer it. The sweatshirt is made from a cotton and polyester blend and it also has a bit of Spandex in it for stretch.

Keep the sun out of your eyes with this trucker hat. The brim is made from 100 percent recycled fishing nets. It is adjustable at the back to fit all head sizes and the back of the hat is made from mesh, making it breathable and good if you are prone to sweat or will be working out in it.

Keep your hands free with this belt bag. It has an adjustable strap and can be worn around your waist or as a crossbody. The bag is made from a lightweight recycled nylon that is weather-resistant, according to Patagonia. There is one larger main compartment, plus a smaller zippered pocket on the front that is good for stashing keys or lip balm. Also handy: The bag is designed to roll up into its own interior pocket, making it good for travel.

More deals to shop from Patagonia

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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