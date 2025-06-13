It takes one bad sunburn to realize that sunscreen isn’t always enough. That’s where sun-protective UPF clothing can come in.

“Sun-protective clothing adds an extra layer of defense from the sun, and unlike sunscreen, it doesn’t necessarily fade with time,” says Dr. Anna Guanche, FAAD, and founder of Bella Skin Institute.

Since sunscreen needs to be reapplied frequently, and chemical sunscreens must be fully absorbed for 30 minutes before they perform optimally, our experts recommend wearing UPF clothing, including swimwear, as the first line of defense against UV radiation.

Yet not all UPF clothing is created the same, says Marc Hurlbert, Ph.D., and CEO of the Melanoma Research Alliance. “High-quality UPF clothing achieves its sun protection through the fabrics or weaves used to create it and is designed to last the full lifetime of the article of clothing,” he explains, adding that “lower-quality UPF clothing uses a chemical add-on that may become less effective as you wear and wash it.”

To understand how UPF works and what determines its quality rating, we spoke to dermatologists about what to look for when shopping for clothing and swimwear. We also rounded up some top-rated pieces to buy for men, women and kids based on their advice.

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What is UPF?

UPF stands for ultraviolet protection factor and measures a product’s ability to block sunlight. It’s assigned to clothing and accessories, like UPF hats, by how well it keeps out both UVA and UVB rays. “With UPF, use the number as a denominator. So a UPF of 50 means it will allow only 1/50th of the sun’s rays to penetrate the clothing,” says Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, a clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. “The bigger the number, the better, but most UPF products stop at 50.”

The Skin Cancer Foundation requires clothing to have a UPF rating of 30 or higher to be considered “sun protective.” A UPF of 30 to 49 is considered “very good” protection, and a UPF of 50+ provides “excellent protection,” says Guanche.

How we picked the best UPF clothing and swimwear

While The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends a UPF rating of at least 30, we chose to look only at swimwear that had a UPF rating of 50+. Our experts also recommended we look for pieces with the following:

A tight weave, since denser material permits less UV rays to pass through.

Dark colors, which deflect rays better than light colors.

Materials like polyester, nylon or lightweight satin silks that deflect UV rays

Quick-drying materials, since studies show that UPF can be less effective when wet.

Top-rated UPF clothing and swimwear

All of the recommendations below are either recommendations from experts or have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon or 100 reviews on another retailer. We made sure to include pieces across a range of price points and styles, such as rash guards, cover-ups, bikinis, board shorts, fuller-coverage suits and more. All have a UPF of 50+ and are quick-drying.

Best UPF clothing and swimwear for women

This UPF hoodie provides full coverage of your arms, neck and ears (when wearing the hood), making it perfect for outdoor activities like kayaking, climbing and working out. It’s made of a flexible polyester and spandex material and has one pocket on each side, ideal for a phone, wallet or earbuds.

This versatile UPF dress is ideal for a range of settings, including the beach or a casual night out with friends. It has pockets, one on each side, and a split hem for flexibility and range of motion, according to the brand. It’s also made of a quick-drying polyester-spandex material and comes in many color and pattern options.

This breathable, moisture-wicking one-piece provides full arm coverage. It’s also quick-drying, according to the brand, which our experts say is a must, since studies show that UPF can be less effective when wet. This swimsuit comes in 17 patterns and colors, ranging in size from 4 to 14. It has a front zipper closure and a built-in bra for extra support, too.

This UPF 50+ Coolibar shrug is a clever way to provide extra coverage over a sleeveless bathing suit. It ranges in size from XXS–XXL and has a mock neckline with full-length sleeves that have thumbholes — it also has a 4-star average rating from 151 reviews at Coolibar. Plus, it has four-way stretch and is chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, according to the brand.

Originally created to protect surfers from abrasions when slipping on and off their boards, rash guards are a popular swimwear item for anyone who wants ultimate protection from the sun’s rays. This brand uses an environmentally friendly dyeing process, and its rash guards have four-way stretch and are quick-drying, according to Axesea. This suit comes in 15 patterns and colors and range in size from small to xl.

This cover-up dress is embedded with zinc-oxide protection, a broad-spectrum UV absorber that enhances sun protection in textiles, according to Coolibar. It also has a hood, V-neckline, loose front pockets and side vents. Made from cotton, bamboo and elastane, it’s very lightweight and comes in 17 bold colorways.

G Gradual High-Waisted Swim Board Shorts $ 27.99 Amazon What to know What we like Has a line

Has a pocket

Flexible waistband Something to note High waisted

These high-waisted board shorts are 100% polyester, breathable and quick-drying, according to the brand — all key elements that defend against the sun’s rays, according to our experts. The side pockets each have a drain hole for water flow when swimming. They come in 16 colors, including plum, khaki, black, aqua and slate green.

Best UPF clothing and swimwear for men

This quick-drying, long-sleeve UPF t-shirt for men is perfect for outdoor activities like kayaking, climbing, fishing and more. It also has flatlock seams to prevent chafing, according to the brand, and a relaxed fit, so it’s breathable and perfect for humid weather.

The versatile Columbia Men’s Silver Ridge Pant is perfect for several outdoor activities — thin fishing, kayaking, exploring and more. They’re available in many lengths and have a multitude of pockets and loops. It has pockets on the back, sides and by the hips. They also turn into shorts by unzipping them around the knee, providing more breathability on humid days.

These swim shorts, which have a built-in knit compression liner for additional support, come in eight colors, range from small to 3XL and have a 4.4-star average rating from 266 reviews at Coolibar. They have a back zipper pocket and an elastic waistband with a drawstring. According to the brand, its Aqua Plus Lite fabric repels water and is quick-drying. Coolibar says its products are all rigorously tested to ensure high-quality UV protection.

For years, Kanu has been catering to surfers with its fun and functional designs, and this long-sleeve rash guard is no different. It’s breathable, lightweight and quick-drying, according to the brand. Plus, it’s 82% polyester and 18% spandex, which helps deflect the sun’s rays, our experts say. It comes in eight bold colors, ranging in size from small to XXL.

This short-sleeved version is 100% polyester, which is excellent for deflecting UV rays, and has a crew neck and contrasting panels on either side. It comes in 16 colors, ranging from small to 5XL.

Solbari Swim Leggings $ 99.00 Solbari What to know What we like Flexible fabric

Chlorine resistant Something to note Nothing to note at this time

These UPF 50+ swim tights offer an added layer of protection during water sports. We chose these leggings not only for their full-coverage protection but also because they come in navy and black, which deflect UV rays better than light colors, per our expert guidance. These are lightweight, chlorine- and saltwater-resistant and quick-drying, according to the brand. These also have a four-way stretch, an elastic waistband and an internal elastic drawstring for added comfort. They range in size from XS to XL.

Lightweight, moisture-wicking and quick-drying, this hooded shirt with a built-in neck gaiter is an ideal men’s cover-up for extreme sun exposure. It has mesh breathing holes to keep your sunglasses from fogging up and thumbholes to keep your sleeves in place for extra sun protection, according to Baleaf.

Best UPF clothing and swimwear for kids

This youth-size long-sleeve UPF shirt is perfect for days at the beach and other activities that call for being in the sun for hours. It has raglan sleeves and flat seams for more comfort, especially when fishing or walking outdoors.

This long-sleeve shirt is perfect for both swimming and everyday wear outside in the sun. It's available in sizes up to 14/16. It’s also available in more than 10 styles and is made of a comfortable blend material that wicks away water.

Coolibar Barracuda Neck-to-Ankle Surf Suit $ 55.00 Amazon What to know What we like Good for sports

Full coverage Something to note Only four sizes

The unisex UPF 50+ surf suit offers whole-body coverage for kids sizes 4 to 12. The fabric resists chlorine and saltwater, according to the brand. It also has a zip front for easy on and off. Coolibar also makes a neck-to-knee version.

This UPF 50+ two-piece is made of 82% nylon, a material our experts said deflects harmful UV rays. It also comes with a rash guard for additional sun protection and a matching ruffle bottom. This swimsuit comes in 23 vibrant print options and ranges in size from 2T to 10 years.

This swimsuit set ranges in size from 3M to 5T. The loose-fitting shirt provides comfort and also added protection, since tighter-fitting material can stretch, allowing more sun in, says Dr. Mohiba Tareen, FAAD, a clinical assistant professor of Dermatology at Columbia University. The 100% polyester pull-on trunks also have a drawstring closure for easy on and off.

This lightweight machine-washable swimsuit is breathable, quick-drying, and lined front and back to ensure UV rays can’t penetrate through, according to the brand. With 44 patterns to choose from in sizes ranging from 2T to 14 years, Kanu also sells matching rash guards and board shorts for extra coverage that you can purchase separately.

In addition to the UPF 50+ coverage, this suit comes with a matching waterproof hat to keep your baby shielded from harmful sun rays. Plus, it comes with a matching hat. The suits are available in sizes 3M to 36M and come in a variety of patterns.

This long-sleeve UPF 50+ swimsuit, which comes in 28 vibrant prints, has a zipper back and quick diaper-change snaps for ease.

How to shop for quality UPF clothing and swimwear

The best way to know if a garment is safe and effective at blocking harmful UV rays is to look for the The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation, according to experts. The foundation grants this seal to fabrics that have a minimum of 30 UPF on the lightest shade in its product range and also pass a number of tests by the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists.

Our experts also recommend looking for the following:

UPF 30-50+ rating: Although The Skin Cancer Foundation accepts a minimum of UPF 30, the most optimal level of protection is 50+, says Hurlbert. A UPF rating of 30 means the fabric allows 1/30th, or about 3% of UV radiation to pass through. A garment rated UPF 50 permits only 1/50th, or about 2% of UV transmission. Any fabric that permits less than 2% is labeled UPF 50+.

Looser fit: Despite what you might think, a looser-fitting garment is more effective at protecting you from the sun, because tighter-fitting material stretches the fabric, allowing more sun in, said Tareen.

Full coverage: To maximize sun protection, our experts advise shopping for garments that cover more of your body, like long sleeves, high collars and extendable cuffs.

Tight weave: The denser the fabric, the better it blocks the rays, says Tareen. For a quick visual check, Tareen recommends holding the garment up to the sunlight to gauge its transparency.

Dark or bright colors: The more intense the hue, the better the protection the clothing will provide,” says The Skin Cancer Foundation. Dark or bright colors, including red, black and navy blue, absorb more UV rays than lighter colors, like whites and pastels, according to the foundation.

Type of material: Different types of material matter as well, according to Dr. Naiara Braghiroli, a dermatologist at the Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute. For instance, unbleached cotton, rayon, flax and hemp all consist of natural fibers that absorb UV rays, while shiny polyester, nylon or lightweight satin silks deflect the rays and are considered more protective, she says.

Quick-drying fabrics: UV protection appears to be less effective when clothes are wet, according to a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, so it’s best to invest in a quick-drying material treated with UPF, such as polyester and nylon, say experts.

What other ways can you protect yourself from the sun’s rays?

UPF clothing is the first line of defense against the sun’s harmful rays, says experts. Here are a few other things they recommend you consider when heading outside in the warmer months.

Seek out shade: “This is especially important between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when UV rays are strongest,” says Hurlbert.

Wear a hat: Hats with a wide brim are preferable so your neck and ears are covered, says Hurlbert. Like swimwear, the best hats should have a UPF rating of 50+, made of a material that is quick-drying and deflects UV rays.

Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes and the delicate skin that surrounds them, says Hurlbert.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

Barbara Booth has been covering wellness and health care for over a decade at CNBC and NBC Select, including guides on the best mineral sunscreens, UPF hats, walking shoes, under-eye patches, and more. For this piece, Barbara and a former NBC Select staffer interviewed five experts and researched dozens of swimwear pieces with UPF 50+ on today’s market. Included are brands recommended by experts, along with those that are highly rated and meet expert shopping guidance.

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