I run over 30 miles a week — these are the best women’s running shoes I’ve ever tested

There are many things you can’t control when you go for a run: occupied treadmills at the gym, rain halfway through your workout or a closed street on your favorite route, for example. One thing you have complete control over? Your running shoes.

I’ve been an avid runner for over a decade, and I know that sneakers can make or break your run. And while picking a pair might feel daunting, it all comes down to comfort. “A really good pair of running shoes should almost disappear on your feet,” says Heini Tallent, a certified running coach and the owner of Elements Running Education. “You shouldn’t think about them and they shouldn’t get in the way of you doing your thing.”

Below, I spoke to experts about how to shop for women’s running shoes, whether you’re a beginner or marathoner. They also shared tips for finding the perfect fit and explained whether women’s running sneakers are actually different from men’s.

How I picked the best women’s running shoes of 2026

First things first: You need to run in running shoes: Walking, training or workout shoes won’t cut it. “Running shoes are specifically designed for running miles and miles,” says Dr. Alicia Canzanese, a podiatrist at private practices in Pennsylvania and a certified athletic trainer. “Their whole purpose is to help you strike the ground and propel you forward to the next step, and make sure you do so efficiently, effectively and safely to prevent injury.”

With that in mind, here are the most important factors experts suggest considering while shopping for running shoes, all of which I kept in mind while curating my list of recommendations.

Terrain : If you’re running on pavement or the treadmill, choose a road running shoe, but if you’re running on outdoor trails, choose a trail running shoe that’s better equipped for rocky, muddy and uneven ground.

: If you’re running on pavement or the treadmill, choose a road running shoe, but if you’re running on outdoor trails, choose a trail running shoe that’s better equipped for rocky, muddy and uneven ground. Material : Make sure the shoe’s upper (the part that covers the foot) is made from a material that doesn’t add unnecessary weight. Weather conditions matter here, too. For example, you’ll want something with insulation for cold weather runs, but something breathable for runs in the heat. Some brands also make water-resistant running shoes that withstand rain and snow.

: Make sure the shoe’s upper (the part that covers the foot) is made from a material that doesn’t add unnecessary weight. Weather conditions matter here, too. For example, you’ll want something with insulation for cold weather runs, but something breathable for runs in the heat. Some brands also make water-resistant running shoes that withstand rain and snow. Cushioning : All running shoes have cushioning in their midsole to help your body absorb shock and keep your feet comfortable. (The midsole is the section between a shoe’s upper and outsole that forms the main support system. The outsole is the bottom part of the shoe that touches the ground.) But how much cushioning you want underfoot (technically called a shoe’s stack height) is a personal preference. Cushioning can feel different across shoes, too, like pillowy soft, firm or somewhere in the middle.

: All running shoes have cushioning in their midsole to help your body absorb shock and keep your feet comfortable. (The midsole is the section between a shoe’s upper and outsole that forms the main support system. The outsole is the bottom part of the shoe that touches the ground.) But how much cushioning you want underfoot (technically called a shoe’s stack height) is a personal preference. Cushioning can feel different across shoes, too, like pillowy soft, firm or somewhere in the middle. Heel drop : Heel drop (also called offset) is the height difference between a shoe’s heel and toe, measured in millimeters. It impacts the distribution of cushioning: a higher heel drop means there’s more cushioning in the heel than the toe, and a lower heel drop means the cushioning is relatively evenly distributed. Running shoes typically have a heel drop of between 4 and 10 mm. High-heel drop shoes are best for runners who strike the ground with their heel first, and low-heel drop shoes are best for runners who strike with their forefoot or midfoot first, says Canzanese.

: Heel drop (also called offset) is the height difference between a shoe’s heel and toe, measured in millimeters. It impacts the distribution of cushioning: a higher heel drop means there’s more cushioning in the heel than the toe, and a lower heel drop means the cushioning is relatively evenly distributed. Running shoes typically have a heel drop of between 4 and 10 mm. High-heel drop shoes are best for runners who strike the ground with their heel first, and low-heel drop shoes are best for runners who strike with their forefoot or midfoot first, says Canzanese. Arch support : Before you shop for running shoes, use our guide (or visit a professional fitter) to determine your arch type: neutral, flat or high. Each one requires different support features, and if you run in the wrong shoe for your arches, you’ll likely feel a burning, achy sensation on the bottom of your feet.

: Before you shop for running shoes, use our guide (or visit a professional fitter) to determine your arch type: neutral, flat or high. Each one requires different support features, and if you run in the wrong shoe for your arches, you’ll likely feel a burning, achy sensation on the bottom of your feet. Width : If you have wide feet, opt for a sneaker that’s either specifically designed for them or comes in a wide size. Some shoes are also available in narrow sizes, although that’s less common.

: If you have wide feet, opt for a sneaker that’s either specifically designed for them or comes in a wide size. Some shoes are also available in narrow sizes, although that’s less common. Toe box : Your feet swell as you run, so you need room in the toe box to account for that, which helps prevent blisters. Make sure you can wiggle your toes comfortably when the shoes are tied and that there’s about one thumb’s width of space between the tip of your longest toe and the end of the shoe, says Canzanese. If you have bunions or hammer toes, you might need a shoe with a wide toe box.

: Your feet swell as you run, so you need room in the toe box to account for that, which helps prevent blisters. Make sure you can wiggle your toes comfortably when the shoes are tied and that there’s about one thumb’s width of space between the tip of your longest toe and the end of the shoe, says Canzanese. If you have bunions or hammer toes, you might need a shoe with a wide toe box. Size : To ensure you buy the right size shoes for your feet, Tallent recommends getting professionally fitted, especially if you have a history of injuries. Women’s feet can also permanently get bigger and wider during pregnancy and menopause, so Canzanese suggests getting your feet resized after experiencing either.

: To ensure you buy the right size shoes for your feet, Tallent recommends getting professionally fitted, especially if you have a history of injuries. Women’s feet can also permanently get bigger and wider during pregnancy and menopause, so Canzanese suggests getting your feet resized after experiencing either. Price : “When it comes to running shoes, you get what you pay for,” says Canzanese. “Lower priced options often aren’t very sturdy and their materials wear out quickly, while higher priced options are typically more durable and last longer.”

: “When it comes to running shoes, you get what you pay for,” says Canzanese. “Lower priced options often aren’t very sturdy and their materials wear out quickly, while higher priced options are typically more durable and last longer.” Return policy: “A shoe might feel great when you first try it on, but you don’t know until you start running in it,” says Tallent. She recommends buying from brands that offer 30-day to 90-day trials — you can wear the sneakers for a few runs, and if you don’t love them, you can return them for a refund.

The best women’s running shoes of 2026

All of the women’s running shoes on my list are expert or NBC Select staff picks. I tested many of them while running indoors on the treadmill and outdoors on the road. I included the following information about each pair: weight, material, heel drop, sizes and widths. All the sneakers come in various color options and half and full sizes.

Best daily trainer

Whether I reach for these sneakers to do a 3-mile jog on the treadmill or a 10-mile loop in Central Park, I know I’ll have a good run. I wear them weekly between my long-distance runs and speedwork, so they’re a staple in my rotation. Their cushioning keeps my feet incredibly comfortable, and while it’s on the softer side, I never feel like I’m sinking into it. The shoes have a bouncy feel and a gentle rocker-shaped outsole for smooth heel-toe transitions. They’re also made with a solid rubber outsole, which adds a touch of stiffness, helps with rebound and grips whatever surface I run on.

These sneakers are a supportive, reliable daily trainer, so I wear them between long runs and speedwork every week. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best for long distances

I’ve run three half marathons in the Vomero Plus sneakers so far, and I’ve been doing my longest runs of the week in them (between 11 and 15 miles) for months. I typically find Nikes to be too narrow for me, especially toward the ball of my feet and in the toe box area, but these don’t feel squeezy at all, even as my feet swell. My favorite part of the shoes is the thick layer of foam in the midsole, which has a bubble-like appearance and offers some of the best shock absorption out of all the sneakers I’ve tested. The foam is lightweight, helps me spring forward as soon as my feet hit the ground and keeps me comfortable for hours. The shoe’s outsole also has a lug-like pattern, which makes it extra grippy and durable, especially when I’m running on damp pavement.

The thick layer of foam in this shoe’s midsole provides excellent shock absorption to protect my joints, especially when I’m running 13 miles or more. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best for casual runners

“I really like the Saucony Ride for casual runners who want a nice cushioned shoe, and have a relatively neutral arch and normal foot type,” says Canzanese. This sneaker is made with soft, lightweight, responsive foam, and its breathable mesh upper is slightly stretchy to adapt to your foot shape. The shoe’s rubber outsole has groves that add traction, plus its heel collar is cushioned for added comfort.

Best for neutral arches

I’ve run in these sneakers for years and I’ve always found them to be reliable and comfortable. Canzanese recommends them, too, saying they’re a great option for casual or advanced runners looking for a solid daily trainer. The sneakers have a moderate amount of medium-soft cushioning, effectively absorbing shock and padding my feet without lifting me off the ground much. There are also flexible grooves in the Ghost’s outsole to promote smooth heel-to-toe transitions, and it has a wider toe box, so it’s typically comfortable for those with bunions or frequent joint pain in their big toes, says Canzanese.

The Brooks Ghost sneakers are ideal for runners at any level, and since they’re a neutral shoe, their goal is to keep your feet comfortable, not impact how they move. Courtesy of Jem Alabi

Best for flat arches

Brooks Go-To-Support, or GTS, sneakers are designed with the brand’s GuideRails stabilizing system, which is composed of two pieces of firm foam on either side of the heel. It helps prevent overpronation, common in those with flat feet, and reduces excess foot movement, according to the brand.

“I wear these running shoes because I have a flatter foot that needs a bit more support and stability, but I still want that lightweight, cushioned feel,” says Canzanese. “Some arch support shoes can feel a bit heavy, and some stability shoes can feel pretty firm, but the Brooks Glycerin GTS gives me the best combination of lightweight cushioning and arch support.” The shoes also have a flexible knit upper and a pillowy soft, responsive feel.

Best for high arches

Feet with high arches are rigid and prone to rolling outward (oversupination), so they have difficulty absorbing shock, says Canzanese. They need extra help from shoes with lots of cushioning, like the Asics Gel-Nimbus. The sneakers are made with a thick layer of soft foam and a gel material in the midsole that absorbs shock, softens landings and contributes to smooth transitions, according to the brand. They have a plush, stretchy knit tongue and collar, a grippy rubber outsole and reflective details. The Gel-Nimbus are also made with a sockliner that helps keep feet cool and dry.

Best speed shoe

“My absolute favorite running shoe of the last few years is the Saucony Endorphin Speed,” says Tallent, who ran a handful of marathons in them and appreciates that they support her on long runs and while doing speedwork. NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson swears by them, too. “Even when I get tempted to switch, I always return to my Saucony Endorphins,” she says. “They have such a good spring, are roomy for long distances and are super lightweight. I’ve run three out of four of my marathons in them and plan to run many more in them.”

Tallent says the Saucony Endorphins are cushioned, but their foam isn’t super soft. They have a winged nylon plate in their midsole, which adds some rigidity while still giving you flexibility — the nylon plate is a friendlier version of a carbon plate, she says. The sneaker’s tongue is connected to its upper, so it doesn’t move as you run.

Best wide toe box

“If somebody comes to see me and they have bunions or joint pain in their big toes, or if they need more space at the front of their shoes in general, I recommend the Hoka Gaviotas,” says Canzanese. “They have a little bit of arch support built in, and they’re really roomy and round by the toe.” I’ve tested the Gaviotas, and they’re by far one of the most naturally wide shoes I’ve put on my average width feet. I can spread out all my toes as much as possible and still not hit either side of the toe box, and even the middle part of my foot and heel feel like they’re floating around a little bit, unless I tie the laces extra tight. These sneakers are designed with Hoka’s H-Frame stabilizing system, which helps prevent overpronation, according to the brand. It’s composed of a rigid piece of foam that runs along the perimeter of the midsole and connects in the middle. The Gaviotas also have a plush tongue and collar, a rocker-shaped outsole and a thick layer of soft cushioning.

The Hoka Gaviota is one of the widest shoes I’ve tested, and its toe box is particularly roomy. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best maximum cushioning

On Cloudmonster Hyper $ 220.00 On What to know Weight: 7.4 oz. | Material: microfiber | Heel drop: 6 mm. | Sizes: 5 to 11 | Widths: standard What we like Soft, bouncy feel

Pod-shaped cushioning system

Silicone-lined grippy laces Something to note Only one width available

The Cloudmonster Hyper is an iteration of the Cloudmonster 2, but it weighs about 1.4 oz. less since it doesn’t have a nylon plate — that tiny amount of weight may not seem like much, but it makes a big difference, especially when I’m running long distances and my legs get heavier with every mile. The Cloudmonster Hyper also has a softer, bouncier feel, which I prefer. There’s two types of foam in the midsole, and it’s made with On’s pod-shaped CloudTec cushioning system. The pods, which you see when looking at the shoe from the side, compress as my feet hit the ground to soften my landings, and expand as I take off to propel me forward along with the somewhat rocker-shaped outsole. There’s also silicone grips on the shoes’ laces to prevent them from coming untied.

The Cloudmonster Hyper’s pod-shaped cushioning system compresses as my feet hit the ground and expand as I take off to spring me forward. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Editor’s pick

Fleet Feet invited me to get professionally fit for running sneakers at its New York City headquarters, and based on my foot analysis and general preferences, their team matched me with the Saucony Triumph. It’s one of the only shoes I knew I loved 1 mile in, and I’m now on my second pair — I’ve done one half marathon and dozens of 10 to 12-mile runs in the Triumphs so far. The sneaker has a thick layer of plush, airy foam that never makes me feel unstable or like I’m sinking into the midsole, and it effectively absorbs shock, taking pressure off my knees, ankles and hips. The toe box is also quite roomy, giving my feet plenty of room to swell and helping prevent bruised toenails and blisters, both of which I’ve unfortunately had issues with in the past. The rocker-shaped outsole helps me smoothly roll through strides, too.

These sneakers have a thick, plush layer of foam and a rocker-shaped outsole that cushion my feet and push me forward mile after mile. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Best zero drop

Zero-drop shoes have a heel drop of zero, which means their cushioning is equally distributed across their midsole, putting your heel at the same level as your toes, says Tallent. She says they promote a natural foot position and stride, making them best for experienced runners with proper running technique. If you’ve never worn zero-drop running sneakers, it’s important to gradually ease into them or work with a coach to make sure you’re carrying yourself correctly to avoid injury, says Canzanese.

Altra is known for its zero drop shoes, like the Torin 8, one of the brand’s most cushioned models. It has a thick, soft foam midsole, a grippy rubber rocker-shaped outsole and a molded heel collar that keeps your feet secure. The sneaker is also designed with a roomy toe box, allowing space to spread out your toes and making it suitable for those with bunions.

Frequently asked questions Are men’s and women’s running shoes different? Men’s and women’s running shoes should be different because men’s and women’s feet are anatomically different, says Canzanese. However, some brands sell the same shoe in different sizes, so the men’s and women’s versions may be identical depending on which model you buy. That said, shoes designed for women tend to have a narrower shape, and those designed for men tend to have a wider shape. “Women’s feet are typically narrower toward the heel and wider toward the forefoot, while men’s feet tend to be wider overall,” says Canzanese. What’s the difference between road and trail running shoes? Road running shoes are best for treadmills, pavement or tracks. They have relatively thin, even treads on their outsoles, meaning the bottom part of the shoe that touches the ground. Trail running shoes, on the other hand, are best for outdoor trails. They have deeper, thicker, heavier and grippier treads on their outsoles that resemble snow tire treads. Because of the different tread patterns, you shouldn’t use trail running shoes for road or treadmill runs, says Canzanese. How can you tell how much cushioning a running shoe has? You can tell how much cushioning a shoe has by looking at its stack height, which is the amount of material between the ground and your foot — the higher the stack height, the more cushioning a shoe has. Cushioning is important in a running shoe because it helps your body absorb shock and keeps your feet comfortable, says Canzanese. But there’s a tradeoff: More cushioning can make a shoe less stable. There’s no optimal amount of cushioning or a specific stack height you should look for while shopping, so you may have to test out a few pairs of sneakers to understand what you like best. How can you tell if your shoes are too wide or narrow? The easiest way to tell if your sneakers are too wide or narrow is to get professionally fitted at a shoe store, but you can also figure it out at home by putting on a pair and looking at the laces, says Canzanese. If you have to cinch them together tightly, you’re probably wearing shoes that are too wide. If you have to loosen them so much that there’s not much lace left to tie at the top, you’re probably wearing shoes that are too narrow. How often should you replace your running shoes? “The general rule of thumb is between 300 and 500 miles,” says Canzanese. “It’s a big range because everybody beats up their shoes at a different rate.” Calculate how many miles you run a week to figure out when to swap out your sneakers. That gives you an idea of how long it typically takes you to hit about 300 miles. Then, once you’re approaching that point, examine your shoes. Think about their condition, including how they feel on your feet. Some of the signs you need a new pair include worn-down treads on the outsole, a stretched-out upper, a less bouncy or less supportive feel and decreased cushioning in the midsole. Should you rotate your running shoes? Beginner and casual runners don’t need to rotate their running shoes, meaning cycling through a few different pairs a week, says Tallent. But experienced runners may want to consider it. “If you’re doing long slow runs some days and fast speedwork other days, you might want to have different shoes for different purposes,” she says. Also, if you’re someone who runs high mileages most days of the week, alternating between two or three pairs of shoes is a good idea. “Cushioning takes some time to fully rebound after a run,” says Tallent. “If you run in the same pair of shoes every single day, the cushioning might never fully bounce back, which means they likely won’t last very long.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Heini Tallent is a certified running coach and the owner of Elements Running Education.

is a certified running coach and the owner of Elements Running Education. Dr. Alicia Canzanese is a podiatrist at private practices in Pennsylvania, a certified athletic trainer and a professor of podiatric sports medicine at Temple University’s School of Podiatric Medicine.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered health and fitness since 2020, including topics like sports bras, women’s walking shoes, training shoes, wrist weights and exercise mats. To write this article, I interviewed two experts about how to shop for women’s running shoes and relied on my first-hand knowledge as an avid runner for over a decade who logs over 30 miles a week. I test dozens of running shoes every year for NBC Select, so my recommendations are largely based on my personal experience with products, as well as expert and staff picks.

