The perfect bra is hard to find, but one that comes close and is also on sale? That’s almost impossible — until today. You can get Skims’ bestselling Unlined Full Coverage Bra for 50% off, bringing the total price to well under $30. It’s available in six neutral shades and black, and is a solid pick for people with large busts.

Keep reading to find out more about why it has a 4.7-star average rating from hundreds of shoppers on the brand’s website, and why you don’t want to wait to grab this deal.

This bra from Skims has an unlined, double-layered structure that’s great for everyday wear. It’s designed with full-coverage cups and includes a hidden, cushioned underwire for firm yet comfortable support, according to the brand. You can also adjust the straps for a customized fit, and choose from three back closures when fastening.

Reviewers especially love the smoothness and support of the bra on larger busts — the material is a soft nylon-elastane blend, which one Skims shopper called “crazy comfortable” while another called it the perfect bra that “wears like butter.” Some shoppers have even confirmed that they like it so much they’re buying multiples. It comes in shades like Cocoa, Sienna and Sand, and a broad range of sizes from 30A through 44H.

Why this deal is worth it

50% off, making it under $30

Highly-rated with over 260 reviews

All colors on sale

Lots of sizes available

Supportive for larger busts

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has been covering beauty and deals and sales for more than two years, including weekly sales and the best beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and more. For this piece, I found the Skims Unlined Full Coverage Bra on sale for 50 percent off.

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