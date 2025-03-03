On average, I spend two hours a day in a sports bra. I run about 30 miles a week and cross train with yoga, barre, Pilates and weight lifting, so every activity calls for something a little different. And as someone with a larger cup size, finding a sports bra that’s actually supportive is easier said than done, which is why I’m passionate about testing year round to find the absolute best options. That said, everyone’s body, preferences and activity level are different, so several NBC Select staff members try sports bras with me, allowing us to compare notes.

To date, our team has tested dozens of sports bras. We sweat in them, clean them and wear them again and again to decide which ones actually deserve a place in our closet. To compile the final list of favorites below, I also spoke to bra experts to learn what features make or break a reliable sports bra.

How I picked the best sports bras

While shopping for sports bras, experts suggest considering the following factors, all of which I kept in mind while choosing models to include in our final list of favorites.

Size : Many sports bras are sold in alpha sizes, meaning small, medium, large, etc. Others are sold in bra sizing, meaning by band and cup size (36B, for example). Experts say bra sizing helps you get a more exact fit, and they recommend reviewing a brand’s sizing chart if one is available on its website.

: Many sports bras are sold in alpha sizes, meaning small, medium, large, etc. Others are sold in bra sizing, meaning by band and cup size (36B, for example). Experts say bra sizing helps you get a more exact fit, and they recommend reviewing a brand’s sizing chart if one is available on its website. Adjustability : Adjustable straps and underbands allow you to customize the fit of a sports bra so it feels like it’s made for your body.

: Adjustable straps and underbands allow you to customize the fit of a sports bra so it feels like it’s made for your body. Construction : There’s three types of sports bras: encapsulation, compression and combination. Encapsulation sports bras look similar to everyday bras with two distinct cups that separate breasts. Compression sports bras press and hold breasts to the chest and essentially compress them into one mound. Combination sports bras are a hybrid of the encapsulation and compression styles. They usually have distinct molded cups and compressive fabric.

: There’s three types of sports bras: encapsulation, compression and combination. Encapsulation sports bras look similar to everyday bras with two distinct cups that separate breasts. Compression sports bras press and hold breasts to the chest and essentially compress them into one mound. Combination sports bras are a hybrid of the encapsulation and compression styles. They usually have distinct molded cups and compressive fabric. Support level : Sports bras are generally classified as offering high, medium or low levels of support, and this corresponds to what types of activities they’re ideal for, says Jené Luciani Sena, a bra expert and style consultant. High impact sports bras are best for cardio-heavy workouts and low impact sports bras are best for exercise that doesn’t involve a lot of running and jumping. Medium impact sports bras land somewhere in the middle.

: Sports bras are generally classified as offering high, medium or low levels of support, and this corresponds to what types of activities they’re ideal for, says Jené Luciani Sena, a bra expert and style consultant. High impact sports bras are best for cardio-heavy workouts and low impact sports bras are best for exercise that doesn’t involve a lot of running and jumping. Medium impact sports bras land somewhere in the middle. Coverage : Any part of the breast that’s exposed will move around while you’re working out, says Laura Tempesta, a bra expert and the founder of Bravolution. If a bra doesn’t offer a lot of top or side coverage, it’s not going to be as supportive as one that totally covers your chest.

: Any part of the breast that’s exposed will move around while you’re working out, says Laura Tempesta, a bra expert and the founder of Bravolution. If a bra doesn’t offer a lot of top or side coverage, it’s not going to be as supportive as one that totally covers your chest. Lining : When a sports bra is lined, it has some sort of padding, and when it’s unlined, it has no padding whatsoever. Some bras are lined with padding that’s built into cups, while others have removable foam pads. All the sports bras that made our list are unlined or lined with built-in padding — read more about the pros and cons of removable pads below.

: When a sports bra is lined, it has some sort of padding, and when it’s unlined, it has no padding whatsoever. Some bras are lined with padding that’s built into cups, while others have removable foam pads. All the sports bras that made our list are unlined or lined with built-in padding — read more about the pros and cons of removable pads below. Style : Simple is better when choosing a sports bra, says Sena. A lot of straps or cutouts can be distracting and impact how much the bra is actually supporting you. Just because a sports bra is fashionable doesn’t mean it’s functional.

: Simple is better when choosing a sports bra, says Sena. A lot of straps or cutouts can be distracting and impact how much the bra is actually supporting you. Just because a sports bra is fashionable doesn’t mean it’s functional. Material type: Sports bras can be made from almost any type of fabric. If you want more support, look for a higher spandex content, and if you want a soft, stretchy feel, look for a higher polyester content, says Sena. Try to avoid sports bras made from cotton as the fabric tends to absorb sweat and takes longer to dry. Prioritize breathable, quick-drying, sweat-wicking material, which means the fabric moves moisture away from your skin to the outside of the garment.

How we tested sports bras

To compile this list, NBC Select staff and I tested dozens of sports bras ranging in style, construction, support level and price point. We exercised in each one multiple times, doing low, medium and high impact activities like running, HIIT workouts, barre, Pilates, yoga and walking. We cleaned each sports bra according to the brand’s directions to evaluate how well they maintained their shape and feel pre- and post- workout — often, that meant machine-washing the bras with cold water and gentle laundry detergent, and air-drying them. Brands sent us sports bras as courtesy samples.

The best sports bras of 2026

All of the sports bras I recommend below align with expert guidance and are options testers found to be the most supportive during a variety of workouts. Many come in various colors and patterns, so if you’re looking for something specific, browse the full selections online. And remember, no sport bra is perfect for all wearers, so it might take some trial-and-error to find the right one for you.

Best overall high impact: Neiwai High Support Sports Bra

Neiwai High Support Sports Bra $79.00 at Neiwai What we like Stabilizes chest

Moisture-wicking lining

Reflective details Something to note Size up if btw. sizes

Brand recs. hand-washing

This bra’s molded, padded cups help separate my breasts to evenly distribute their weight across my chest, and they’re lined with a moisture-wicking material to keep me cool and dry while working out. Its compressive fabric also reduces bounce during high impact activities like running, boxing, dancing and HIIT. The bra’s sturdy, wide, adjustable underband unclasps at the back, making it easy to take off. Plus, the adjustable X-shaped straps lay flat against my skin.

Sizes: XS to L+ | Adjustability: band and straps | Construction: combination | Support level: high | Material: nylon, spandex, mesh

Best overall medium impact: Spanx FlexFeel Medium Impact Sports Bra

Spanx’s medium impact sports bra has more structure than a low impact bra thanks to its padded, molded cups, but less motion control than a high impact bra since it’s not super compressive. I mostly wear it on the elliptical machine and during strength-focused HIIT classes, but it would also work well for cycling and rowing. The bra’s soft band and wide, crisscross straps lay flat against my skin, so they stay in place while I’m moving. Its fabric is lightweight and breathable, plus it dries pretty quickly, so I often wear it during hot yoga and Pilates.

As someone with a larger bust size, I find that this bra almost fully covers my chest — its lower neckline creates some cleavage, but I feel secure overall. The sides of the sports bra are high, so they extend upward toward my armpit and help prevent spillage.

Sizes: XS to 3X | Adjustability: band and straps | Construction: combination | Support level: medium | Material: nylon, elastane

Best overall low impact: Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra

Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra $68.00 at Alo What we like Good for exercise and lounging

Reliable coverage

Stretchy feel Something to note Non-adjustable band

“When I say I’ve worn this sports bra to every workout class imaginable, I mean it,” says Bianca Alvarez, NBC Select associate reporter. “I normally put a top over it, but sometimes I just wear the sports bra, and I’ve never worried about spilling out of it. The best part is that it’s genuinely comfortable because the crisscross straps and the band don’t dig into my skin.” Alvarez also throws on the sports bra while lounging around at home and for long flights. It has a scoop neck and a keyhole cutout on the back.

Sizes: XXS to XL | Adjustability: straps | Construction: compression | Support level: low | Material: polyester, elastane

Best for running: On Performance Flex Bra

I experience no bounce or movement whatsoever while running in this sports bra, which is exactly what I look for whether I’m sprinting, jogging or doing a race. It has a full-coverage high neckline and compressive, molded, padded cups that secure my chest in place, as well as give it a round shape.

On’s Performance Flex Bra secures my chest in place while running long distances and when I do sprints. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Since I can adjust the racerback straps, I can make sure they don’t slip down while I’m moving, so I never get distracted by them. The back of On’s sports bra has a mesh panel that lets air circulate through it, keeping me cool and drying sweat as I’m working out. The only downside I found is that when I’m sweaty after a run, it can be challenging to pull off this sports bra since the band doesn’t unclasp. However, that’s a small inconvenience considering how supported I feel while wearing it.

Sizes: XS to XL D-DD | Adjustability: straps | Construction: combination | Support level: medium to high | Material: recycled polyester and polyamide, elastane

Best basic: Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Bra $56.00 at Girlfriend Collective What we like UPF 45+ fabric

Thick, wide band

Longline silhouette Something to note Colors may bleed on first wash

Not adjustable whatsoever

When experts told me to look for simple, straightforward sports bras that allow me to focus on my workout rather than what I’m wearing, Girlfriend Collective’s Paloma racerback bra is the first one that came to mind. It gently compresses my chest to hold it in place during low to medium intensity workouts like yoga and strength training — I experienced some bounce while wearing it during high intensity workouts like running. The bra has a longline silhouette, so it can double as a crop top, and it’s soft and flexible, allowing me to move freely. It’s comfortable enough to wear while I’m lounging at home or doing errands. Its fabric also has UPF 45+ protection, so it blocks sunlight to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays. My favorite part of this full-coverage bra is the thick, wide support band that lifts me up and holds everything in.

Sizes: XXS to 6XL | Adjustability: none | Construction: compression | Support level: medium | Material: recycled plastic bottles, spandex

You can buy Nike’s Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra in light, medium and high support levels, but my favorite style by far is the high support option because it has an adjustable band. I make it tighter or looser using the Velcro strap, which I can reach behind my back and pull into position while wearing the bra. Being able to adjust the band’s tightness when it’s on my body helps me perfect its fit, and I can completely loosen the band before taking the bra off. Nike’s racerback sports bra has compressive, sweat-wicking fabric that holds my chest in place and dries very quickly.

Sizes: XS to 3X | Adjustability: band | Construction: compression | Support level: high | Material: polyester, spandex, mesh

I can reach behind my back to make this sports bra’s band tighter or looser while I’m wearing it. Courtesy Zoe Malin

The straps on Brooks’ sports bra have adjustable hook-and-ladder mechanisms built in, which solve the biggest problem I’ve experienced with traditional sliders — they tend to slip down while I’m exercising, causing the bra’s fit to become loose. The hook-and-ladder adjusters let me lock in a tightness level, and I can count how many loops up from the bottom I place the hook in to ensure that the straps are even on both sides. The strap adjusters also face outward, so the metal pieces don’t touch my skin. Beyond the innovative adjustable straps, this bra has molded cups and the back panel has mesh elements so air can flow through.

Sizes: 30 to 40 band, AB to FFF cups | Adjustability: band and straps | Construction: combination | Support level: high | Material: not specified

Best convertible: Harper Wilde Flex Convertible Sports Bra

Harper Wilde Flex Convertible Sports Bra $48.00 at Harper Wilde What we like Great for all exercise types

Thick elastic band

Wide straps Something to note Non-adjustable band

Size up for less compression

Out of all the sports bras in my closet, I wear this one most frequently because it’s suitable for every type of exercise I do. It holds me in and reduces bounce while I’m running, yet is flexible, semi-stretchy, soft and non-restrictive, which is ideal for activities like yoga. You can wear the wide straps crisscross or straight — I find that the straps give me the most lift and don’t move around in the crisscross position. The bra’s thick elastic band adds extra support, and it anchors the compressive fabric in place.

Sizes: XS to 4XL | Adjustability: straps | Construction: compression | Support level: medium | Material: nylon, lycra

Best strappy back: Lululemon Energy Bra

Lululemon Energy Bra $58.00 at Lululemon What we like Anti-twist crisscross straps

Stylish design

Sturdy underband Something to note No A cup sizes

I wouldn’t normally workout in a strappy back sports bra — when the straps get twisted or tangled, I find it distracting and uncomfortable.

This strappy back bra is one of the most stylish options I own, and because its straps are wide and flat, they don’t twist or shift much while I’m exercising. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

But this bra’s four crisscross straps are wide and flat, which helps prevent them from shifting while I’m moving. They’re also adjustable so I can customize the bra’s fit. Lululemon’s Energy Bra is made with molded foam cups, a sturdy underband, full coverage and compressive fabric. Overall, its high level of support and adjustability outweighs a potential twisted strap or two.

Sizes: 32B to 40D | Adjustability: band and straps | Construction: combination | Support level: high | Material: nylon, elastane

Best size range: Third Love Kinetic Adjustable Sports Bra

Third Love’s sports bra comes in one of the most extensive size ranges I’ve found — it’s available in eight cup sizes and seven underband sizes. The bra is convertible, so I can move the wide, adjustable straps into straight or crisscross positions, and it has semi-full to full coverage on the top and sides. The underband and highly padded cups shape breasts while evenly distributing their weight across my chest. I also appreciate that the band doesn’t have a tag by its closure, which often makes me itchy even when I cut it off before my first wear.

Sizes: 32 to 44 band, A to H cups | Adjustability: band and straps | Construction: combination | Support level: medium to high | Material: polyester, spandex

Best posture correcting: Forme Power Bra

Forme Power Bra $189.00 at Forme What we like Pulls shoulders back

Helps align upper body

Wide straps Something to note Not adjustable whatsoever

Armholes tight at first

No padding

“This sports bra is supportive, stylish and provides a good amount of coverage,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “As someone with atrocious posture, I appreciate that it pulls my shoulders back and immediately makes me straighten my spine, preventing my back from feeling painful or sore after a workout. Plus, I always get compliments when I wear it.”

Forme’s Power Bra is a posture corrector, and it uses tension fabrics and various panels to pull my shoulders back, align my spine and encourage me to sit up straighter. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

Forme’s Power Bra is a posture corrector that uses tension fabrics and various panels to encourage proper upper body alignment while you’re wearing it, according to the brand. Its wide straps support your chest while evenly distributing weight across your shoulders, and the mesh fabric on the back of the bra increases airflow. The posture correcting bra doesn’t restrict my movement at all when I wear it.

Sizes: XS to 3XL | Adjustability: none | Construction: compression | Support level: medium | Material: not specified

Best for large busts: SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra

“As someone with a larger chest, I have a lot of opinions about sports bras and their support — or lack thereof,” says Rosalie Sparaco, NBC commerce senior social media editor. “This is one of the most supportive bras I’ve ever worn, period. Every single aspect of it, from the straps to the band, is adjustable, making it easy to be sure everything stays where it should and isn’t bouncing around too much. Plus, it doesn’t chafe or feel extra sweaty at the end of a workout, which is a big deal for me.” SheFit’s sports bra has a front-zip closure and removable cups, as well as 15 inches of lift in the wide shoulder straps and 8 inches of cinch in the rib band. The straps are also convertible, so you can wear them crisscross or straight.

Sizes: XS to 6Luxe | Adjustability: band and straps | Construction: compression | Support level: high | Material: nylon, spandex, polyester

Best pockets: Bandit Stamina Scoop Neck Race Crop

Anyone who runs long-distance knows how many supplies you need to bring on your route: energy gels, electrolytes, a sunscreen stick, your phone, sunglasses and an extra hair tie. Bandit’s Stamina bra can fit all of that (and more) in its three pockets — there’s one under each arm and one on the back, each of which I can easily access while I’m running. The bra is made from highly compressive, stretchy fabric that keeps my chest in place, as well as prevents everything I stuff inside its pockets from bouncing around as I move. It has racerback straps and a crop top style, so I pair it with high-waisted leggings or shorts and layer shirts over it in the chilly weather.

Sizes: XS to XL | Adjustability: none | Construction: compression | Support level: high | Material: polyester, spandex

How to shop for sports bras

To make sure you buy a comfortable sports bra that fits well, experts recommend keeping the following in mind.

Sizing and fit

Many sports bras are sold in alpha sizes, meaning small, medium, large and so on. While shopping, some people assume that since they wear a medium shirt, for example, they’ll fit into a medium bra. But your bra size doesn’t always match your clothing size, and if you assume incorrectly, you’ll end up bringing home an ill-fitting sports bra. That’s why it’s so important to read the sizing information on a brand’s website or, better yet, buy a sports bra that’s sold in bra sizing, which means you can choose your size based on band size and cup size, like a 32B or 40D, for example.

Beyond sizing, the key to finding a sports bra that fits well is buying one with adjustable elements. “Look for styles with adjustable shoulder straps and an underband adjustment like a hook-and-eye closure,” says Tempesta. “That’s how the bra is going to feel like it’s custom made for you.”

Sports bras also stretch out over time, so you want to be able to tighten the straps and band as needed. There should be no more than a half inch to one inch of space between your skin and the shoulder strap when you pull up on it, and no more than two to three inches of space between the skin and the underband if you pull it out, says Tempesta. Anything tighter may cause your skin to chafe, while anything looser can cause the bra to move around a lot while you’re exercising and leave you feeling unsupported.

One of the ways to ensure you’re wearing a well-fitting sports bra is to do a bounce test. Before taking the tags off your sports bra, try it on, stand in front of a mirror and jump up and down. How much bounce do you feel and see? A lot of bounce can be distracting and painful while working out, so this is a good sign you should get a more supportive sports bra, says Sena.

Construction

There are three types of sports bras you should know about while shopping:

Compression sports bras compress your breasts into one mass, pressing them to your chest to hold them in place, says Sena. Compression bras evenly distribute weight across your chest instead of within two individual cups.

compress your breasts into one mass, pressing them to your chest to hold them in place, says Sena. Compression bras evenly distribute weight across your chest instead of within two individual cups. Encapsulation sports bras look like what you typically envision when you think about a bra: two distinct molded cups with an underband that clasps in the back, and two adjustable shoulder straps. Encapsulation sports bras evenly distribute weight within each cup and separate breasts to create the image of two individual mounds.

look like what you typically envision when you think about a bra: two distinct molded cups with an underband that clasps in the back, and two adjustable shoulder straps. Encapsulation sports bras evenly distribute weight within each cup and separate breasts to create the image of two individual mounds. Combination sports bras are an encapsulation-compression hybrid. They usually have two distinct cups and compressive fabric to hold each breast close to your chest.

Typically, compression sports bras are best for those with smaller chests — compression alone can keep smaller busts in place while you’re moving, says Tempesta. Those with larger chests tend to favor encapsulation sports bras because they tend to be more adjustable and structured, and don’t squeeze dense breast tissue against your chest. That said, combination sports bras are the absolute best option for those with larger chests — compression holds breasts close to your chest to minimize bounce, while molded cups keep each breast fixed in space.

Straps

Shoulder strap design is the number one most ignored part of sports bra fit, says Tempesta. Because most people have narrow or sloped shoulders, straight straps that are not adjustable — like those on a tank top — often fall down while you’re working out. Racerback or crossback straps are better options for most people.

Some bras are designed with a lot of straps that stretch across your back, which can make them seem more fashionable and stylish. But strappy-back sports bras have a few downsides you should be aware of: Straps can tangle or twist in the washing machine, they can make bras hard to put on and take off, and they may leave unattractive tan lines (or a sunburn) if you’re exercising outside.

Overall, simpler is better when it comes to sports bra straps, and wide, stiff, adjustable straps lift you up the best. Narrow, stretchy straps won’t do much for you as far as movement control or lift goes, says Tempesta.

Cups

If you’re looking for a sports bra with cups, Sena recommends opting for molded or sewn-in cups instead of removable pads. Removable pads can move around while you’re working out and cause you to become uncomfortable or distracted. And if removable pads fall out in the wash, you can easily lose them.

Some people, however, prefer removable pads despite their flaws, because they help create a rounded shape on your chest. One benefit is that you can remove them if you want a little extra room in the bra for your breasts — for example, if you find your breast size increases while menstruating, experts say.

Support level

It’s important to think about what activities you’ll be doing while wearing the sports bra when deciding how much support is right for you. There are three levels of support:

High impact sports bras are designed for cardio-heavy activities or those that involve high-intensity movements like running, HIIT workouts, dancing and even horseback riding. These sports bras usually offer more coverage with higher necklines and extra support from wider straps.

are designed for cardio-heavy activities or those that involve high-intensity movements like running, HIIT workouts, dancing and even horseback riding. These sports bras usually offer more coverage with higher necklines and extra support from wider straps. Medium impact sports bras are best for workouts that involve mid to low levels of cardio, like cycling, skiing, cross-training and weight lifting.

are best for workouts that involve mid to low levels of cardio, like cycling, skiing, cross-training and weight lifting. Low impact sports bras are made for activities that don’t involve cardio like walking, stretching, barre, Pilates and yoga. Some low impact sports bras are also called yoga bras. They’re usually made with soft, stretchy fabric like polyester and tend to have more narrow straps.

Keep in mind that there’s no industry standard for what each level of support means, and every brand defines it differently, says Tempesta. If you’re unsure about a bra and how much support it offers, experts recommend reading reviews to learn what types of activities shoppers do while wearing the bra and compare it to how you plan to wear it.

Frequently asked questions How do you clean sports bras? As you wear, sweat in and wash sports bras, the material they’re made from starts to break down, and the bra itself stretches out. This degradation process is inevitable, but you can extend a sports bra’s lifespan by taking care of it properly. Be sure to read the specific care directions listed on a bra’s tag or the brand’s website, but generally, it’s best to hand-wash sports bras in cool water with a gentle laundry detergent. If you’d rather machine-wash them, use the washing machine’s delicate setting, opt for cold water and use a gentle detergent. Most importantly, never put your sports bra — or any bra for that matter — in the dryer. “The dryer is literally like kryptonite for bras,” says Sena, adding that this is also the case for activewear like spandex leggings and exercise dresses. Subjecting bras to high heat for an extended period of time lessens their elasticity and stretches them out, thus causing them to lose their fit. How long do sports bras last? There’s no hard and fast rule about how often to replace a sports bra, says Sena. You can usually tell when a sports bra is past its prime based on how it feels on your body. When the bra’s material stretches out, you’ll begin to feel less supported by it, which is a good sign it’s starting to deteriorate. You shouldn’t think about or be distracted by your sports bra while wearing it, says Tempesta. If you are, it’s time to find a new one. Can you wear a sports bra every day? Yes, you can wear a sports bra every day. It might not give you as much shape as a typical everyday bra, but some people, especially those with larger busts, find that sports bras provide enough support and are more comfortable to wear all day. Wearing a sports bra all day, every day is entirely a personal preference, as is wearing a bra at all, says Sena. What's the difference between sports bras and regular bras? Sports bras are specifically designed to limit breast movement during exercise, says Tempesta. They’re athletic equipment, just like dumbbells and yoga mats — sports bras support your chest to aid your performance, allowing you to have the best workout possible. Sports bras’ function is different from regular bras, like T-shirt bras and push-up bras, which work to lift and shape breasts, as well as prevent sagging. But the difference between an “everyday bra” and a sports bra has recently become less distinguishable as wireless bras and bralettes grow in popularity, says Sena. Very often, wireless bras and bralettes look like sports bras due to their style and design, but they’re not sports bras whatsoever. Experts recommend against wearing wireless bras and bralettes for exercise since they don’t reduce movement.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Laura Tempesta is a bra expert and the founder of Bravolution.

is a bra expert and the founder of Bravolution. Jené Luciani Sena is a bra expert and style consultant.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered fitness apparel for five years, including topics like women’s walking shoes, women’s running shoes and training shoes. To write this article, I interviewed two experts about sports bras and how to shop for them. I, along with other members of the NBC Select staff, also tested every single sports bra on our list.

