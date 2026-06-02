Amazon Prime Day 2026 officially starts on Jun. 23, but Prime members don’t have to wait to shop. Some of the best early Prime Day Deals are already live, including a handful that are currently at their lowest price ever, like the Bissell CleanView Upright Vacuum, Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus, Sony WH-CH720N Noise-Canceling Headphones and Levi’s 94 Baggy Jean Shorts.

I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a reporter for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spend weeks preparing for Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, which includes combing through thousands of discounts to find the best early Prime Day deals. Each one I recommend below is highly rated, as well as at its lowest price in at least three months, with discounts up to 63 percent off. I’ll frequently update this list prior to Prime Day.

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What are the best early Amazon Prime Day 2026 deals?

Bissell’s corded vacuum has powerful suction to pick up debris on all types of floors, and a large 2-liter container that holds multiple days of dirt. It comes with four attachments you can add to the end of the hose to access all the corners of your home, including hard-to-reach spaces like under furniture. You get a crevice tool, TurboBrush Tool for upholstery, dusting brush and extension wand with your purchase.

Waterpik’s water flossers are some of our all-time favorite oral care products, and this cordless model earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance. It has two pressure settings, comes with two tips and is water-resistant so you can use it in the shower. There’s a built-in reservoir on the tool’s handle that holds enough water for up to 45 seconds of use, and its battery gives you up to four weeks of use per charge, according to the brand.

This daily moisturizer is formulated with triple collagen peptide, niacinamide and pro-vitamin B5, which are ingredients that target signs of aging — they help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, strengthen and hydrate the skin barrier, brighten skin tone, make the skin feel firmer and plumper, and smooth out texture over time, according to the brand. The cream is fragrance-free, making it suitable for sensitive-skin. It also absorbs quickly and has a non-oily feel, according to reviewers.

This 8-inch nonstick pan has a textured interior that helps you brown and sear food. It’s made from anodized aluminum, a material that helps it heat up quickly and distribute heat evenly, according to the brand. It’s compatible with all stovetops, oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, dishwasher-safe and works with metal utensils.

Instead of plugging these chargers into your device’s port, they magnetically attach to the back of compatible iPhones and AirPod cases, which prevents them from getting in the way while you’re using the device. They also have long 5-foot cables and come with cable ties so you can neatly wrap up the cords when you’re traveling with or storing them.

Upgrade your home’s security system with these indoor cameras that let you livestream footage through the Ring app — you can evenly see clearly in the dark thanks to Color Night Vision. You’re able to hear and speak to people (or pets) with the app and get real-time alerts, plus the cameras respond to Amazon Alexa voice commands. They have privacy covers and mics that shut-off when you want, and you can mount them or stand them up.

Cooking experts we’ve talked to about kitchen knives say Wüsthof’s have fantastic craftsmanship and will last you forever. This set comes with three types: an 8-inch chef’s knife, a 2.75-inch paring knife and a 4.5-inch utility knife. You also get a knife sharpener. The lightweight knives are made with sharp stainless steel blades and have easy-grip molded handles with built-in hand guards for safer cutting and chopping.

Reviewers say they’re impressed by how effective this mosquito repellent is, with one even calling it a “game-changer” for spending time outside. The cordless device continuously diffuses a repellent into the air, creating a 20-foot protection zone around you, according to the brand. It comes with a few refill repellent cartridges to get you started, as well as a charging base — a full battery gives you about 12 hours of use, says Thermacell.

If you’re an over-packer, this hard-shell carry-on suitcase’s expandable interior is exactly what you need. It has two compartments for all your stuff, as well as elastic steps and a mesh divider to help keep you organized. It’s designed with spinner wheels, top and bottom carrying handles, a built-in TSA-approved lock and a dedicated sleeve that you can add your own power bank and charging cord to.

Monitor what’s going on outside your home with Blink’s Outdoor Camera System, which comes with five cameras that are designed to withstand inclement weather. They run on AA batteries that last up to two years, according to the brand, and you can livestream footage, hear, speak to and zoom in on visitors using the Blink app. The cameras have color vision in low light, and each one comes with its own mounting kit.

I bought these jean shorts during Prime Day 2025, and because I wear them so much, I’m buying a pair in every color this year. They’re loose enough that I’m always comfortable, but not so much that they look too casual, and I swear they get softer every time I wear them. They have a somewhat high waistband, which I prefer, and hit in the mid-thigh area. I wear a medium and find that they fit true to size.

Belkin’s Charging Station lets you repower your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. Each device magnetically attaches to its spot on the stand, and it folds flat when you’re not using it, making it travel-friendly.

Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth Speaker is water-resistant and floats, which NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz can attest to, making the ideal choice for anyone who plans to use it outside for pool days, camping trips or rounds of golf. Rabinowitz has used the speaker for years and says despite its compact size, it can get very loud. There’s a built-in fabric loop on the top of the device, which you can connect a carabiner clip to. A full battery gives you about 14 hours of use, according to the brand.

“These are a good pair of budget over-ear headphones that are super duper lightweight — it barely feels like any weight on your head when you’re wearing them, which is nice,” says Rabinowitz. They have a built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and you can alternate between numerous listening modes, including noise-cancellation. The headphones give you up to 35 hours of listening on a full battery, according to the brand.

More early Prime Day deals

Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Why are these early Prime Day deals worth it?

Amazon Prime Day historically offers Prime members some of the lowest prices of the year on products across categories. These limited-time early deals give you the opportunity to shop when inventory is the highest, before the sale officially begins on Jun. 23.

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested. I evaluated the quality of these deals by running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, and I only included those that:

Are at their lowest price in at least three months

Are 20 percent off or more

Are highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of customers on Amazon

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter for NBC Select who has covered Amazon Prime Day for six years. I frequently write about the history of Amazon Prime Day, what’s included in a Prime membership, what to buy and skip during Amazon’s major sales and more. I also appear in related broadcast segments on NBC News NOW and TODAY. For this story, I previewed a list of early deals from Amazon and sorted through them to find worthwhile sales you should know about.

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