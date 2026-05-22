A bottle that keeps your beverage icy cold is a summer must. That’s where a Stanley tumbler comes in. The fan-favorite brand makes vacuum-insulated water bottles that keep beverages ice-cold for hours, even on the hottest days. And right now, Amazon has a rare deal on the Stanley IceFlow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler — it is on sale for just $15, which is its lowest price ever.

Plus, there are a number of popular Stanley quenchers, coolers, straws and other items on sale right now.

Deal of the day

This Stanley water bottle is made with durable, recycled stainless steel, is BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It also has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 20 hours, which makes it great for long commutes, workouts or hikes on hot days. The tumbler gets narrower at the bottom to fit in most car cupholders and has an easy-carry handle for grab-and-go convenience.

This tumbler has more than 52,000 perfect five-star ratings, with one shopper saying, “I’ve been using my Stanley water bottle for a while now, and it’s easily one of the best everyday items I own.”

More Stanley tumblers and other products on sale

Why this sale is worth it

Stanley tumblers are rarely available at this price point — and when they go on sale, the deal doesn’t last long.

Stanley tumbler under $20

Four colors available

More than 52,000 five-star ratings

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including lifestyle, home and wellness. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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