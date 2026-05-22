Memorial Day 2026 is here, and many of our favorite brands and retailers are offering major deals for the long weekend. The holiday is typically a good time to grab new appliances, mattresses and bedding, but I’m also seeing a few notable deals in tech and beauty.

I’ve been covering major sales events like Memorial Day, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for years, following retailers and tracking prices. This week, I’ve sifted through sites, compared prices and asked my fellow editors for recommendations in order to compile the below roundup of the best deals to shop this holiday — I’ll update this list as sales change.

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Best Memorial Day mattress and bedding deals

All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. I’ve also included products NBC Select editors and reporters have tested.

I’ve owned this mattress for more than three years — it’s firm, plush, quiet and supportive all at once. It has six distinct layers, including a breathable top foam layer and a supportive wrapped spring layer towards the bottom. If I get a bad night’s sleep, I know it’s no longer because of my mattress.

These are some of the best sheets on the market, especially for hot sleepers. Percale cotton is cool and crisp, according to experts and in our experience, and these sheets have held up well with no visible pilling after many, many washes.

Best Memorial Day home and furniture deals

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good cordless vacuum. Case in point: this Levoit LVAC-200. It’s a lightweight (3.2 pounds) cordless vacuum that’s easy to convert into a handheld, has headlights on the main cleaning brush, and gets up to 50 minutes of run time.

Best Memorial Day kitchen and appliances deals

This blender and food processor in one comes with the full-sized 72-ounce blender plus a smaller blender bowl and smoothie cup. It’s great for anyone looking to save on counter space, plus its top-rack dishwasher-safe.

With fuel prices fluctuating (read: high), an electric pellet grill is a great alternative to gas. This popular model from Traeger has a large main cooking area plus an extra grill rack toward the back to keep cooked food warm (but not overcooked). It also has a small screen and dial that lets you adjust the temperature of the grill and view the temperature on the built-in food probe. If you want something smaller, the Traeger Pro 22 is also on sale.

Baby Brezza . Up to 30% off sitewide

. Up to 30% off sitewide Beast Health . 20% off select products

. 20% off select products Caraway : Up to 52% off select cookware and dishware

: Up to 52% off select cookware and dishware Great Jones : 25% off sitewide

: 25% off sitewide KitchenAid: Up to 25% off small appliances

Up to 25% off small appliances Made In : Up to 30% off select cookware

: Up to 30% off select cookware Ooni : Up to 25% off sitewide

: Up to 25% off sitewide Pottery Barn : Up to 60% off + extra 20% off select styles

: Up to 60% off + extra 20% off select styles Traeger: Up to 32% off outdoor griddles and pellet grills

Best Memorial Day beauty deals

Supergoop’s Unseen ranked number four on our list of the 100 best face sunscreens. It’s a great sunscreen for sensitive skin, under makeup, beach days, you name it. It’s 20 percent off just ahead of warmer weather days.

This smart hair dryer is matching its lowest price ever — the amber color is on sale right now. It has a ton of smart features: It automatically optimizes air temperature to reduce heat damage based on how close the dryer is to your scalp, can automatically recognize the magnetic attachments and adjust them to your preferred settings and much more.

This is one of the best face sunscreens for sensitive skin, dark skin tones, or really anyone looking for a high quality SPF. It’s a favorite among experts and several NBC Select staffers because it’s noncomedogenic (it doesn’t clog pores) and naturally anti-inflammatory. The tinted version is also 20 percent off right now.

Best Memorial Day tech deals

AirPods 4 are on sale for less than $100, and are some of the best wireless earbuds for anyone with an iPhone. They have an improved IP54 dust and water resistance ratings compared to previous models, plus a new voice isolation feature that reduces background noise when you speak on calls and FaceTime.

These stellar over-ear headphones are 38 percent off right now, that’s more than $150 off. The Sony XM5s are excellent in almost every way — they sound great, have strong noise-cancelling, get up to 30 hours of battery life, and are an all-around great way to listen to anything. If you have any big travel plans for the summer, this might be the best time to buy them.

Anker : Up to 38% off travel charging gear

: Up to 38% off travel charging gear Garmin : Up to 25% off fitness trackers

: Up to 25% off fitness trackers LG : Up to 40% off TVs, soundbars and accessories

: Up to 40% off TVs, soundbars and accessories TCL: Up to 60% off select TVs, electronics and more

Best Memorial Day travel and outdoor deals

This excellent headlamp is at its lowest price ever right now — I used it on a recent camping trip to navigate the dark campground, and it’s the best headlamp I’ve ever used. It’s a great pick for outdoor grilling or an emergency kit, with USB-C charging, a spotlight and flood mode, and a red light mode for keeping your night vision.

This portable power station can be a great camping companion or power your key appliance in a blackout. Pair it with a Jackery solar panel and you can get renewable energy straight from the sun, wherever you are.

Best Memorial Day fitness and wellness deals

Ergatta : Up to 20% off rowing machines

: Up to 20% off rowing machines Nordic Track : Up to 28% off treadmills, indoor exercise bikes and more

Up to 28% off treadmills, indoor exercise bikes and more Superfeet: 25% off insoles and more sitewide

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, outdoors and sales. I’ve covered sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day for more than three years. I sorted through sale information to find the best discounts you should know about for Memorial Day weekend.

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