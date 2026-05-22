Memorial Day 2026 is here, and many of our favorite brands and retailers are offering major deals for the long weekend. The holiday is typically a good time to grab new appliances, mattresses and bedding, but I’m also seeing a few notable deals in tech and beauty.
I’ve been covering major sales events like Memorial Day, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for years, following retailers and tracking prices. This week, I’ve sifted through sites, compared prices and asked my fellow editors for recommendations in order to compile the below roundup of the best deals to shop this holiday — I’ll update this list as sales change.
Selected.Our top picks
- Best mattress deal$1,489.00$2,139.00
- Best home deal$139.99$199.99
- Best kitchen deal$159.98$219.99
- Best beauty deal$undefined$38.00
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Best Memorial Day mattress and bedding deals
All of our recommendations are based on our previous coverage and reporting. I’ve also included products NBC Select editors and reporters have tested.
I’ve owned this mattress for more than three years — it’s firm, plush, quiet and supportive all at once. It has six distinct layers, including a breathable top foam layer and a supportive wrapped spring layer towards the bottom. If I get a bad night’s sleep, I know it’s no longer because of my mattress.
These are some of the best sheets on the market, especially for hot sleepers. Percale cotton is cool and crisp, according to experts and in our experience, and these sheets have held up well with no visible pilling after many, many washes.
- Amerisleep: Up to $1,000 off mattresses using code MD600 and 10% off bedding using code TAKE10
- Bear: Up to 35% off sitewide using code MEMORIAL35
- Big Fig: 20% sitewide using code MEMDAY + $500 off mattresses
- Birch Living: 25% off sitewide using code MEMDAY25
- Brooklinen: 25% off sitewide
- Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off sitewide using code MEMORIAL30
- Casper: Up to 30% off mattresses
- Helix Sleep: 25% off sitewide using code MEMDAY25
- Hommey: 20% off sitewide
- Leesa: 30% off select mattresses and 25% off select bedding and furniture
- Mattress Firm: Up to 60% off mattresses and more
- Mellani: 30% off sitewide
- Naturepedic: 20% off sitewide
- Nell: 20% off sitewide with code MEMORIAL20
- Nest Bedding: 20% off mattresses and up to 70% off bedding
- Newton Baby. Up to 20% off sitewide
- Purple: Up to $900 off mattresses and bases and up to 20% off bedding
- Serta: Up to $600 off select mattresses and adjustable bases
- Sleep Number: Up to 40% off select mattresses and more
- The Company Store: 30% off sitewide and 40% off select items
- Tuft & Needle: 30% off mattresses, bedding and accessories
- Zoma Sleep: 30% off mattresses using code SLEEP30 + save on bundles and more
Best Memorial Day home and furniture deals
You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good cordless vacuum. Case in point: this Levoit LVAC-200. It’s a lightweight (3.2 pounds) cordless vacuum that’s easy to convert into a handheld, has headlights on the main cleaning brush, and gets up to 50 minutes of run time.
- Article: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Burrow: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Coverstore: 40% off sitewide with code SAVE40
- Coway: Up to 35% off select air purifiers
- Crate & Barrel: Up to 60% off furniture, decor and more
- Crate & Barrel Kids: Up to 50% off furniture, decor and more
- Ernesta Rugs: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Outer: 20% off sitewide
- Ruggable: Up to 25% off select products
- Raymour & Flanigan: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Serena & Lily: Up to 30% off sitewide
- Tumble: Up to 35% off sitewide
Best Memorial Day kitchen and appliances deals
This blender and food processor in one comes with the full-sized 72-ounce blender plus a smaller blender bowl and smoothie cup. It’s great for anyone looking to save on counter space, plus its top-rack dishwasher-safe.
With fuel prices fluctuating (read: high), an electric pellet grill is a great alternative to gas. This popular model from Traeger has a large main cooking area plus an extra grill rack toward the back to keep cooked food warm (but not overcooked). It also has a small screen and dial that lets you adjust the temperature of the grill and view the temperature on the built-in food probe. If you want something smaller, the Traeger Pro 22 is also on sale.
- Baby Brezza. Up to 30% off sitewide
- Beast Health. 20% off select products
- Caraway: Up to 52% off select cookware and dishware
- Great Jones: 25% off sitewide
- KitchenAid: Up to 25% off small appliances
- Made In: Up to 30% off select cookware
- Ooni: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Pottery Barn: Up to 60% off + extra 20% off select styles
- Traeger: Up to 32% off outdoor griddles and pellet grills
Best Memorial Day beauty deals
Supergoop’s Unseen ranked number four on our list of the 100 best face sunscreens. It’s a great sunscreen for sensitive skin, under makeup, beach days, you name it. It’s 20 percent off just ahead of warmer weather days.
This smart hair dryer is matching its lowest price ever — the amber color is on sale right now. It has a ton of smart features: It automatically optimizes air temperature to reduce heat damage based on how close the dryer is to your scalp, can automatically recognize the magnetic attachments and adjust them to your preferred settings and much more.
This is one of the best face sunscreens for sensitive skin, dark skin tones, or really anyone looking for a high quality SPF. It’s a favorite among experts and several NBC Select staffers because it’s noncomedogenic (it doesn’t clog pores) and naturally anti-inflammatory. The tinted version is also 20 percent off right now.
- Acure: 25% off select products sitewide
- Athena Club: 15% off all bundles and sets with the code MEMORIAL15
- Arctic Fox: 15% off sitewide
- Biossance: 25% off sitewide
- Briogeo: 25% off sitewide
- EltaMD: 20% off sitewide and free shipping
- Essence Makeup: 25% off sitewide using code SUMMERFUN
- Foreo: 30% off with code MEMORIAL30
- IGK: 25% off sitewide
- Kiehl’s: Up to 30% off sitewide and BOGO on select products
- L’Ange: Up to 44% off sitewide + extra 15% off with code EXTRA15
- Marini SkinSolutions: 20% off sunscreen
- Olaplex: 25% off sitewide
- Paula’s Choice: 30% off sitewide
- Phlur: Up to 20% off sitewide
- Skinfix: 20% off sitewide
- T3: 25% off select tools
- Tatcha: 20% off sitewide using code FRIEND26
- The Outset: 20% off sitewide
- Vacation: Up to 35% off SPF and more
- Vegamour: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Yensa: 20% off sitewide with code MDW20
Best Memorial Day tech deals
AirPods 4 are on sale for less than $100, and are some of the best wireless earbuds for anyone with an iPhone. They have an improved IP54 dust and water resistance ratings compared to previous models, plus a new voice isolation feature that reduces background noise when you speak on calls and FaceTime.
These stellar over-ear headphones are 38 percent off right now, that’s more than $150 off. The Sony XM5s are excellent in almost every way — they sound great, have strong noise-cancelling, get up to 30 hours of battery life, and are an all-around great way to listen to anything. If you have any big travel plans for the summer, this might be the best time to buy them.
- Anker: Up to 38% off travel charging gear
- Garmin: Up to 25% off fitness trackers
- LG: Up to 40% off TVs, soundbars and accessories
- TCL: Up to 60% off select TVs, electronics and more
Best Memorial Day travel and outdoor deals
This excellent headlamp is at its lowest price ever right now — I used it on a recent camping trip to navigate the dark campground, and it’s the best headlamp I’ve ever used. It’s a great pick for outdoor grilling or an emergency kit, with USB-C charging, a spotlight and flood mode, and a red light mode for keeping your night vision.
This portable power station can be a great camping companion or power your key appliance in a blackout. Pair it with a Jackery solar panel and you can get renewable energy straight from the sun, wherever you are.
- 7AM Enfant: 20% off sitewide and 50% off select deals
- Baggallini: 20% off sitewide
- Big Agnes: Up to 40% off select items
- Biolite: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Cabeau: 20% off sitewide using code MDAY20
- Calpak: 20% off sitewide final sale
- Coleman: Up to 25% off sitewide + extra 10% off for members
- Goal Zero: Up to 25% off sitewide
- Hydro Flask: 25% off select styles sitewide
- Igloo: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Jetboil: Up to 35% off camping stove systems
- MSR: 25% off sitewide
- REI: Up to 50% off apparel, outdoor gear and more
- Samsonite: Up to 40% off sitewide
- Sea to Summit: 25% off sitewide
- Solly Baby: 20% off sitewide
- Stanley: Up to 25% off select styles
- Therm-a-rest: 25% off sitewide
- Thule: Up to 25% off select products
- Woom: 20% off bikes and gear
Best Memorial Day fitness and wellness deals
- Ergatta: Up to 20% off rowing machines
- Nordic Track: Up to 28% off treadmills, indoor exercise bikes and more
- Superfeet: 25% off insoles and more sitewide
Why trust NBC Select?
I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, outdoors and sales. I’ve covered sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day for more than three years. I sorted through sale information to find the best discounts you should know about for Memorial Day weekend.
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