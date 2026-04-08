April 15 is just around the corner. Translation: If you haven’t filed your taxes, the clock is ticking. At-home software can make the job a lot less stressful and right now Turbotax software is on sale for 30 percent off on Amazon, bringing the price down from $80 to $56. The do-it-yourself tax software guides you through the process and makes filing on your own as easy as possible.

Deal of the day

Turbotax’s deluxe software can help you file both federal and state tax returns. It is a good choice for those with relatively basic filing needs, as well as those who are homeowners, those with charitable donations and those with high medical expenses. The software is up to date with the latest tax laws and can help you maximize more than 375 deductions and credits, according to the brand. It also allows you to import W2s and investment and mortgage information seamlessly from participating companies and gives you access to U.S.-based support.

After you fill everything out, the software has an audit risk meter that double-checks your return for any potential audit triggers. One thing to note: This product is non-returnable and non-refundable.

Why this sale is worth it

30% off

Easy to use

Compatible with Mac or PC computers

More sales on tax software

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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