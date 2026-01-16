Getting a head start on your taxes? Go ahead and pat yourself on the back. After that, consider using tax software to help you get the job done. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Intuit’s Turbotax software. The brand has multiple versions, making it easy to meet your different tax filing needs.

All of the software below is compatible with Apple or PCs and has step-by-step guides to help you file.

The best deals on Turbotax software on Amazon

Turbotax recommends their deluxe software for filing both federal and state tax returns — noting that it can help homeowners, those with charitable donations and those with high medical expenses. The software is up to date with the latest tax laws and can help you maximize more than 375 deductions and credits, according to the brand. The software also has an audit risk meter that double-checks your return for any potential audit triggers.

Those with stocks and investments or rental properties should consider the premier version of Turbotax software. It can guide you on how to file when you have investment income and allows you up to five federal e-files and one state file. If needed, you can also chat with a tax expert for an additional fee.

If you are a freelancer or a small business owner, this software is designed for both personal and self-employed taxes. It can help you find industry-specific small business tax deductions specific to your industry, according to the brand. You can also use it to create and e-file W-1s and 1099s for employees and contractors.

Specifically for business owners or those who have trusts, you can use this software to find tax deductions for your industry and streamline asset depreciation and reporting. You can also use it to create and e-file W2s and 1099s for employees and contractors.

Other tax software deals

