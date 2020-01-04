5 free workouts you can do on Amazon Prime

Exercising regularly comes with some health serious benefits. Yes, it helps burn calories and builds muscle, which helps if you’re looking to shed a few pounds, but it also provides a mental boost as well. However, despite our goals to get back at it this month, shelling out cash for a gym membership or facing the cold to head out for a run can be hard hurdles for many of us to overcome.
The good news is that if you are one of the 105+ million Amazon Prime subscribers you have access to more than free shipping and great deals on Prime Day. The service gives also you access to Amazon Prime Video, a treasure trove of free-for-members entertainment that you can watch on your TV, PC or even your phone.
What does this have to do with exercise? While the big budget specials and shows may be prominently advertised when you first sign into your Prime Video account, dig a little deeper and you'll find that there are all kinds of fitness resources hidden within the Amazon Prime video library, including some great follow-along workout videos. There is something for everyone, and it's all included free with your Amazon Prime membership.
Free and done right in your living room? Looks like we just remedied all those excuses you were using to put your resolutions on pause. Here's a look at some of my top choices to get you started.
A beginner-friendly full-body workout: Full Body Every Day Workouts with Josephine Renee and Alice Maples
Personal trainers Josephine Renee and Alice Maples star in a series of videos that offer a different full-body workout every episode. Their focus is on consistency and results, not on super intense or overwhelming routines. Making use of just a pair of light dumbbells and their own body weight, the ladies take you through routines that burn fat, tone and sculpt your body without leaving you feeling too drained. And if you like the instructors, they both have their own video series on Amazon Prime that you can check out as well.
Get into the swing of strength training: Classic Strength Training with Jenny Ford
Strength training is something that everyone should incorporate into their fitness routine a few times per week. However that does not mean you have to start pumping huge amounts of iron at the gym, as this video series from personal trainer Jenny Ford proves.
Ford's videos guide you through the basics of strength training to help you learn the right way to perform exercises, which will reduce your risk of injury and give you a solid foundation to build upon. Her workouts require just a set of dumbbells and a mat and the routines are easy to follow.
Give HIIT workouts a try: 15 Minute HIIT 1.0 with Maggie Binkley
HIIT workouts are all the rage right now, since they offer a great way to burn a lot of calories in a short amount of time. While you can turn almost any form of exercise into a HIIT workout, this video series takes you through a series of 15-minute HIIT routines that need no equipment and can be done anywhere. Binkley makes it easy to follow along, even though the pace is fast. If you want to see if high-intensity workouts are right for you, this is a great way to do so before investing money in a class.
Break a sweat and de-stress with yoga: Yoga Sweat — Beginners Power Yoga for Weight Loss
Most people know that yoga offers a slew of benefits, including increased flexibility and relaxation. But weight loss isn't often one of the benefits highlighted. This video series proves that yoga can be a powerful tool in the battle against the bulge — you'll be shocked at how much you'll work up a sweat. Step-by-step instructions make it easy to follow along so even those who have never done a yoga pose in their life can pick up this routine quickly.
Have some fun while you get fit: Zumba Fitness Concert Live
In this fun video, Zumba creator Beto Perez guides you through 70 minutes of dance moves that are easy to pick up and will torch a ton of calories. You'll be surprised how fast the time flies when you're having fun learning the 16 different routines. If you’ve always wanted to try Zumba, but don’t like the idea of paying for a class (or dancing in front of strangers), this is an excellent way to try dance-inspired cardio at home in the privacy of your own living room.
TRY THESE FITNESS ROUTINES
- Back to basics: Your one-month treadmill workout
- A 30-day strength training routine — no equipment required
- A one-month resistance band workout you can do anywhere
- 10 core exercises that are better for your back (and body) than crunches
- 2-in-1 exercises that will tone your arms and abs
Want more tips like these? NBC News BETTER is obsessed with finding easier, healthier and smarter ways to live. Sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.