This party staple is so munchable, most of us manage to polish off more than a measly half-cup portion. Plus, a quick peek at the ingredients of the traditional packaged version reveals many unwanted additions. Added color, anyone? No thanks. Keep the crunch and the flavor with this recipe, which sneaks in whole grain, gluten-free cheese crackers (by Van’s, a personal favorite) in lieu of the typical overly processed cheese crackers. It’s a smart move that means this recipe is rich in whole grains, foods that lower your risk of heart disease and stroke, while also making it easier to maintain a healthy weight. There’s even more to like: It contains only ingredients you feel good about eating. Talk about a touchdown! Get the recipe.

Buffalo Cauliflower Poppers Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD

Typical buffalo wings are dredged in flour and deep fried. A couple of those can serve up 240 calories, and that’s before they’re dunked in a rich bleu cheese dip. Cue the cauliflower! This genius spin, made with the oh-so-versatile veggie, is full of spicy flavor, but they’re just 12 calories a pop. Plus, as with other dips featured here, the Bleu cheese served on the side is lightened up with 2% Greek yogurt in lieu of a high-cal base. It’s an appetizer you’ll want to keep on hand well after the game ends. Get the recipe.

Loaded Sweet Potato Nachos Kara Lydon, RD

This game day staple gets a nutritious upgrade by swapping tortilla chips for thinly-sliced sweet potatoes, which are baked to crisps. The change brings more fiber, not to mention health-promoting plant chemicals, to your plate. But they’re still loaded up with all of the goodies: tomatoes, black beans, and guac (all health promoting foods on their own). This version is vegan; the cheesiness comes from a flavorful sauce made with a cashew base (a common cheese substitute in vegan fare). If you want to skip this step and don’t mind dairy, you could top your plate with regular cheese and still have a winning dish. Get the recipe.

Hummus Queso Dip: This brilliant hack brings healthy fats along with plant protein and some fiber to a dip that's typically low on nutrition. fANNEtastic Food

My love affair with queso dates back to my college days so when I saw this look-alike online, I developed an instant food crush. Though it still contains some cheese, the main base is packaged hummus — a staple in my fridge. This brilliant hack brings healthy fats along with plant protein and some fiber to a dip that’s typically low on nutrition. Serve it with whole grain tortilla chips on game day, or use it to top a baked potato or sweet potato any time. I have a feeling I’ll be turning to this quick snack over and over! Get the recipe.

Skinny Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Dip Recipe Runner

File this under too good to be true. You’ll be in cheese heaven with this knockoff, made with lighter ingredients, like Greek yogurt, low-fat cream cheese, and part-skim mozzarella cheese. Green chiles and spices pack this dip with flavor so odds are, you won’t notice the trade-off. The recipe calls for cooked, shredded chicken, but if you don’t have time to whip that up in advance, a store-bought rotisserie chicken would be a good stand-in. That said, you still need to plan ahead as this dish is prepared in a slow cooker. Get the recipe.

Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers The Nutrition Twins, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN & Lyssie Lakatos, RDN

Some sneaky additions make this recipe a healthy alternative to the ordinary breaded and fried Super Bowl staple. As with other recipes, hummus replaces the creamy filling — a change that brings plant protein and fiber. The lesson here: Hummus is a great alternative to creamy ingredients. Finely chopped prunes and walnuts pack protective antioxidants, but they offer more than a health boost: The mix of sweet, salty, creamy, and crunchy ingredients is like a party in your mouth! Get the recipe.

