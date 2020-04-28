More than 1 million people in the United States have been infected by the coronavirus as of Tuesday, a mark that comes as some states begin to ease lockdowns.
The U.S. has recorded more than 56,000 deaths due to COVID-19, according to NBC News' tally. Worldwide, over 3 million people have been sickened and more than 212,000 have died.
Some parts of the U.S. have shown indications of a leveling off of new cases and deaths. That has, in turn, sparked greater calls — particularly from supporters of the Trump administration — to push for governors to begin reopening stores and public spaces.
But health professionals warn that coronavirus cases could easily spike again if proper social distancing is not maintained.
President Donald Trump said Monday that the effort to expand testing is being done with the private sector to "help local governments get this horrible plague over with and over with fast."
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Live Blog
California Gov. Newsom unveils road to reopening economy
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday unveiled a four-phase plan to reopening the state's struggling economy that could begin within weeks — not months — as many residents and businesses feared.
Newsom did not give specific dates for when the stages might kick in and warned that resuming old habits too soon could be dangerous. He asked residents to remain both patient and vigilant as the state's COVID-19 cases continue to increase.
“Politics will not drive our decision-making. Protests won’t drive our decision making. Political pressure will not drive our decision making,” he said.
Newsom said the first businesses to open under the roadmap would include manufacturing, retail stores where curbside pick up is possible and public spaces including some parks. Schools offering summer classes and childcare facilities could be included in this phase, he said.
The next phase would involve movie theaters and other entertainment venues where maintaining physical distance is possible, personal care services such as hair and nail salons and gyms and churches and other houses of worship.
The final stage would involve opening the highest-risk businesses like live concert and sports venue and convention centers.
White House Coronavirus Task Force directs FEMA to ship PPE to more than 15,000 nursing homes
The White House Coronavirus Task Force is directing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate shipments of a week's supply of personal protective equipment to more than 15,000 nursing homes throughout the country, according to an internal FEMA email obtained by NBC News.
The shipments are expected to begin the first week of May on a rolling basis, and will be completed by mid-June, according to the email, which announced the plan to FEMA's state directors. They will include gloves, gowns, eye protection and surgical masks. Due to the number of nursing homes in the country, it is unlikely facilities will know in advance when their shipment arrives.
It's unclear if FEMA is coordinating this effort with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that has oversight over nursing homes. Neither FEMA nor CMS responded to a request for comment from NBC News.
Only nursing homes certified by CMS will receive the shipments, a decision made "based on input from the American Health Care Association" — the for-profit nursing home industry's trade organization — the email said.
North Carolina anti-lockdown activist stuck inside with coronavirus
A North Carolina woman active in a movement demanding that businesses in her state be allowed to reopen was reportedly in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.
Audrey Whitlock, a moderator on the Facebook page "Reopen NC," missed the group's first two rallies in Raleigh, fellow organizer Ashley Smith told NBC affiliate WRAL.
Whitlock tested positive three weeks ago, according to Smith.
Trump to order meat processing plants to stay open amid coronavirus pandemic
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to compel meat processing plants to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic and will provide liability protections, according to three sources familiar with the plan.
“The reason for this EO is there were discussions among certain processing companies (Tysons, for example) to keep only 20% of facilities open. The vast majority of processing plans could have shut down, reducing processing capacity in the country by as much as 80%,” an administration official explained to NBC News.
NYC creates pet hotline to help owners affected by coronavirus
New York City launched the COVID-19 Pet Hotline on Tuesday, designed to provide support for pet owners who may need help due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The hotline is managed by the mayor's office for animal welfare and the city's emergency management department, according to a press release. New York City has partnered with nonprofits to provide residents with necessities to care for their furry friends, including subsidized emergency veterinary care and supply distribution services.
Christine Kim, with the mayor's office of animal welfare, thanked New York City's animal task force for their work to create the resource.
“During this time of uncertainty and fear, we understand people need the comfort of their companion animals more than ever,” Kim said. “In order to keep people and their animals together, we have ensured that animals are included in the safety net we have created for all New Yorkers."
Pence flouts Mayo Clinic policy by touring facility without a mask
Vice President Mike Pence went on a tour of the Mayo Clinic's coronavirus testing labs Tuesday — and ignored the prestigious Minnesota hospital's rules that all occupants wear a mask.
"Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today," the clinic tweeted while Pence was still inside meeting with doctors and patients. The tweet was later deleted.
The clinic referred press questions to the vice president’s office, which had no immediate comment.
France set to loosen lockdown restrictions from May 11
France’s parliament voted in favor Tuesday of the government’s plan to loosen the country’s lockdown restrictions next month.
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe said that as of May 11 all stores and shops will be able to open excluding cafes and restaurants. Some students within elementary schools will be able to return as of May 11, with older students and high schools slated to return later.
However, businesses have been encouraged to continue remote working for at least three more weeks.
Philippe also warned that if by May 7 the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded surpassed 3,000, then the loosening of restrictions in France would be postponed.
17-year-old Texas girl dies of coronavirus
A 17-year-old girl died in Lancaster, Texas, after contracting the coronavirus, the city announced on Tuesday.
The unidentified teen died of complications from COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus. She was the first death within Lancaster, according to a tweet from the city's official account.
"It is devastating to see the havoc this virus has put on our community both young and old," Lancaster Mayor Clyde Hairston said. "We will continue to pray for the family and safety of our residents during this difficult time.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will allow many businesses to begin reopening on Friday, a day after the state's stay-at-home order is set to expire. Texas has more than 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at lest 663 deaths.
Gov. Murphy to N.J. protesters: ‘This isn’t a question of patriotism’April 28, 202001:19
New Jersey sees record single-day high of coronavirus deaths
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that an additional 402 people have died from the coronavirus, a record single-day high. Meanwhile, fatalities in neighboring New York continued to drop.
The total number of deaths for New Jersey is now 6,442 with 113,856 positive cases, Murphy announced at a press conference on Tuesday.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his news conference that 335 residents have lost their lives to the virus, bringing the state's confirmed virus deaths to 17,638.
Last Wednesday, Cuomo reported 438 deaths. In the days since that number has continued to drop. On Monday, there were 337 deaths.
"Every day, I think maybe today is the day that the nightmare will be over — but maybe not," Cuomo said.
Postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be canceled
The 2020 Olympics, which have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, could still be canceled if the outbreak continues into next year, according to the president of the Tokyo Games.
The Olympics were rescheduled to begin on July 23, 2021 from this summer. Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori made his comments in an interview Tuesday with Japanese newspaper Nikkan Sports when asked whether another postponement would be considered if the virus continued into 2021.
"No. It will be canceled then," Mori said. "The Olympics were canceled in the past for problems like war. We are fighting against an invisible enemy now."
Mori said organizers are still working towards holding the Games, but his comments about a potential cancellation are in stark contrast with the continued messaging from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who have said canceling the Games isn't an option they're considering. The IOC did not respond to a request for comment.
Mori was clear about the significance of these Games, saying they'd be "much more valuable than any Olympics in the past if we could go ahead with them after winning this battle."