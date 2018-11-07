Midterm Elections
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Live Blog
-
NBC News Exit Poll: Voters who sat out 2016 break strongly for Democrats in 2018
-
WATCH: Initial House estimates favor Democrats, but not without danger
-
Top 10 highlights on election night so far
-
Florida gives more than 1 million people their voting rights back
-
Sen. McCaskill: 'I have no flipping idea what’s going to happen tonight'
Balance of Power
House
House estimate (+/- 14)
225
210
Estimate (+/- 14)
DEMS need
134seats
Senate
38
16
46
DEMS need
13seats
National Battleground
For detailed results, select a state