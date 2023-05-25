I can sleep through anything: my iPhone alarm, parties in the next room, and once famously, all two hours and 33 minutes of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” in the movie theater (imagine my shock when I found out in the car ride home that Dumbledore had died).

I can drift off just about anywhere unless it’s a hot room or a too-warm bed. If you’re like me, and suffer from the night sweats, you might be a good candidate for a set of cooling bed sheets.

Sheets marketed as cooling are typically designed with breathable fabrics like cotton, linen or bamboo, which “promote airflow and moisture-wicking to keep the body cool and regulate temperature,” says Dr. Shelby Harris, Director of Sleep Health at sleep product review site Sleepopolis.

To help you choose the right cooling sheets, we consulted sleep experts for their advice and compiled their recommendations along with Select staff favorites.

When it comes to cooling sheets, the right fabric can go a long way. The experts we spoke to recommend keeping the following factors in mind:

Fabric: Harris recommends looking for breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, or bamboo, which promote airflow and have moisture-wicking properties.

Oeko-Tex certification: While Oeko-Tex certification (which indicates that a product has passed testing for harmful substances) isn’t a prerequisite for a great set of cooling sheets, many of the options on our list have this designation.

Bamboo sheets, like this option from Cozy Earth, are a favorite among Dr. Harris and Select staffers like associate commerce editor Nishka Dhawan and updates editor Mili Godio, who tried them for Select’s Wellness Awards. “I’m a very hot sleeper,” says Godio, “and they’re the most cooling ones I've tried. They're also super soft and lightweight without feeling like I'm slipping around.”

The sheets are made from 100% viscose from bamboo fabric and fit both regular and deep pocket mattresses up to 20 inches. They are available in seven neutral colors, like white, driftwood or oat, for example.

Sizes: Twin to Split King What’s included: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases

Made of 100% long-staple Egyptian cotton, these percale weave sheets were Select’s Wellness Award Winner for the best overall sheets. The Oeko-Tex certified sheets are structured, yet smooth to the touch, says associate updates editor Zoe Malin and Parachute says they get softer with each wash. The set comes in eight colors with a fitted sheet and two pillowcases but no top sheet.

Sizes: Twin to California King What’s included: One fitted sheet and two pillowcases

“I'm such a hot sleeper and I love these sheets,” says editor Lindsay Schneider about this linen set from Brooklinen.Lindsay Stedman, a stylist and former textile technologist for Ralph Lauren and Victoria's Secret recommends them in our guide to the best bed sheets, noting that “percale carries the cool, crisp feel that is great for hot sleepers.”

The 100% linen sheets are made from European flax, Oeko-Tex certified and available in several colors and patterns, though stock availability varies.

Sizes: Twin to California king What’s included: One fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases

Like the Cozy Earth Bamboo sheets above, Harris recommends these sheets because they’re “made using natural lightweight materials that promote airflow and wick away heat,” she says.

The Oeko-Tex certified sheets, also a favorite of Select editorial director Lauren Swanson, are made of European flax and are currently available in 12 colors.

Sizes: Twin to California King What’s included: One fitted sheet and two pillowcases

A linen sheet fan, Lauren Swanson owns (and “loves,’ in her words) this set from Riley Home, too. The sheets are made from euroflax Belgian linen and have a super soft garment-washed finish, according to the brand. The Oeko-Tex certified sheets are only available in white with the option to add a flat sheet.

Sizes: Queen to King What’s included: One fitted sheet and two pillowcases

How to shop for cooling sheets

Plenty of factors go into a cool sleeping environment beyond the set of sheets you buy (more on that in the section below). As for sheet shopping, it’s important to pay attention to weave or whether they are designed with phase change materials.

Materials: If you run hot, look out for breathable materials like cotton, linen, or bamboo, which Harris says “allow for better airflow and temperature regulation.” Materials that have moisture-wicking capabilities also can help “pull moisture away from the body and promote a cooler and drier sleep environment.” She also recommends avoiding synthetic materials, such as polyester or acrylic, as they have poor breathability, or heavy fabrics such as flannel, velvet, or fleece, which are designed for warmth and insulation.

Percale weave and cooling technologies: Harris says cooling sheets with an open weave, like percale, wick moisture away. Separately, some sheets may also incorporate natural or synthetic cooling technologies such as phase change materials or cooling gel-infused fibers (though we did not include these in this guide).

How to create a cool environment for an ideal sleep

Plenty of factors go into creating an ideal sleep environment beyond the sheets you use. Setting the thermostat to the right temperature is the best place to start. Dr. Harris says temperatures in the low 60s Fahrenheit are ideal, for example. Plus, “using fans for improved air circulation are effective ways to create a cooler sleep environment,” she says.

Additionally, Harris recommends choosing breathable pajamas made from natural fabrics, adding a cooling mattress topper or pad, or using a chill pillow or cooling gel pillow.

A dark room and putting down the phone should help, too.

