Black Friday is still on the horizon, but retailers are already stepping up their sales for the holiday season. This week’s discounts on skin care, tech and more make it easier to finish buying gifts or to simply treat yourself.

Below are some of the best deals you can shop right now and they include items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, Select staff favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

QVC: Save up to 40% off across categories during the Non-Stop Holiday Party sale event

If big-batch baking is on your holiday to-do list, this mixer is one of the best available. It has a 575-watt motor that runs on ten different speeds, and comes with a generous 6-quart bowl, according to the brand. Although this mixer is a bit on the heavier side at 29 pounds, its features and versatility make it well worth it — for example, the Flex Edge beater allows you to cream ingredients without stopping to scrape the sides, while the lift-configuration uses a lever to raise and lower the mixing bowl to your preferred height. It comes in three colors, and the bowl, along with the beater, dough hook, and flat beater, are all dishwasher-safe.

Nordstrom: Save up to 50% off bestselling brands during the fall sale

This is one of our tried and true favorite dutch ovens at Select — associate updates editor Zoe Malin loves its large handles and oval shape, and says that she’s never had issues with food staining or sticking to the oven’s smooth interior. This oven is great for roasting, slow cooking and more, and its spacious design and size makes it perfect for family holiday meal prep. It weighs about 15 pounds with the lid, and also comes in a 3.5-qt Dutch Baby version for those who want something smaller.

Anthropologie: Take 40% off on top-rated lifestyle, apparel and home products

Our editors love Papier planners, and this boxed set has everything you need to stay organized. It includes a rollerball pen, pen clip, index clips and stickers, making it a great gift for any stationery lovers on your gift list. The stickers include letters, numbers, symbols and labels for to-do lists and small reminders.

HexClad: Save up to 35% on top-rated pots, pans and more

This set includes some of HexClad’s most popular pans, all of which are nonstick and dishwasher-, oven- and metal utensil-safe, according to the brand. Each stainless steel pan also has a handle designed to stay cool while on the stovetop. This set comes with 12-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch Hybrid pans and matching lids, and carries a 5-star average rating from 1,688 reviews on HexClad.

Sephora: Save up to 20% off your favorite beauty and skin care products during the Sephora Savings Event

For those who are holiday shopping, this set is a perfect gift for skin care lovers. It includes 10 masks that address a variety of common concerns, including acne, dryness and redness, according to the brand. Eight of the masks are Korean sheet masks, while the other two are made with a cooling and conditioning seaweed blend inspired by the soothing effects of cryotherapy.

Sonos: Level up your home theater and save up to 20% off bestsellers

Sonos makes some of the best soundbars and speakers, including this lightweight, wireless option. It can stream over WiFi or Bluetooth, and has a 10-hour battery life with a full charge, according to the brand. It’s also waterproof and drop-resistant, making it great for outdoor listening, and compatible with the Sonos app. The speaker also comes with three free months of Apple Music, and is accompanied in this set by a magnetic, wireless charger.

SkinStore: Save up to 55% off skin care products during the Singles’ Day Sale

This expert-recommended essence is one of our favorite Korean beauty products because of its hydrating formula and dewy finish. It’s designed to plump the skin and repair the moisture barrier with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino acids, snail extract and more, according to the brand. I’ve been using this essence for years and I love how supple it makes my skin feel — for best results, use on damp skin.

Calpak: Save up to 45% on travel-ready luggage, backpacks and more during Early Black Friday Deals

Designed as a two-piece set for those always on the go, the Luka Bundle includes a Luka Duffel and a Luka Belt Bag, both of which are made of a lightweight, water- and scratch-resistant polyester material, according to the brand. The duffle works as a gym bag or weekender, and has nine pockets, a shoe compartment and a luggage trolley sleeve — both bags also feature adjustable straps for a custom carrying experience. Plus, it’s available in rose quartz, chocolate, matte black and oatmeal colors.

Sur La Table: Take up to 50% off bestselling cookware during the Cookware and Early Black Friday Deals sales

This dinner set combines style with functionality — it’s made from stoneware with a porcelain-enamel finish that’s durable, scratch-resistant, and safe to stack, according to the brand. The set consists of four dinner plates, four salad plates and four cereal bowls, making this a great starter set for anyone looking to affordably upgrade their dining experience. It’s also microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and carries a 5-star average rating from over 65 reviews on Sur La Table.

