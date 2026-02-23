If you spend the majority of your day sitting at a desk, finding ways to move more is important. A number of studies have shown that prolonged sedentary behavior increases your risk for several health issues, including cardiac problems, diabetes and even cancer. The good news: You can easily add movement into your day by taking standing breaks, stretching or other quick exercises.

But what about an under-desk elliptical? These compact machines fit nicely under a desk and have pedals that you can push while typing. But do they actually work? According to experts, they can help you get more movement, though they’re not a substitute for a regular exercise routine.

Do under-desk ellipticals actually work?

The answer to this question really depends on what you’re hoping an under-desk elliptical will help you accomplish. They are a great way to incorporate more movement into times when you’d normally be sedentary. “They are really multitasking at its finest, and it allows you to combine your work time with some movement time,” says Karisa Karmali, a personal trainer and founder of Self-Love and Fitness.

However, if you are thinking they can replace your regular workout routine, think again. Under-desk ellipticals only involve moving your legs and likely won’t get your heart rate up for a consistent amount of time. “They really should be considered a supplement rather than a replacement for a comprehensive fitness regimen,” says Bryan Wright, a physical therapist and owner of Wright Physical Therapy in Idaho. “They can help improve circulation and reduce some of the negative impacts of prolonged sitting, but they will not provide the full cardiovascular and strength benefits of a more varied workout.”

How I picked the best under-desk ellipticals

Interested in incorporating an under-desk elliptical into your workday? I asked Karmali and Wright about what to keep in mind when shopping for one. Below is what they suggest focusing on to get the most out of an under-desk elliptical:

Resistance levels: A model with adjustable resistance levels lets you choose how intense you want your elliptical session to be, says Wright. When you are actively working, you may want a lower resistance. But if you’re taking a break, you may want to crank up the resistance to maximize results.

If you use an under-desk elliptical in the office or while working from home, you’ll want something that is relatively quiet so you don’t distract yourself or your colleagues, says Wright. Stability: Look for an under-desk elliptical that will stay put when you place it under your desk. If it wobbles while you use it, it’ll be uncomfortable and distracting. A heavier model will stay, but will also be a pain to move around. You can also look for models with rubber treads that prevent sliding, according to Wright.

The best under-desk ellipticals

To select the best under-desk ellipticals, I used expert advice to gather highly rated options.

Best overall

Cubii is one of the top brands for under-desk ellipticals because of its ergonomic design, says Wright. This version has a built-in LCD display, which shows your calories burned, distance traveled, rotations per minute and other metrics. Eight resistance levels help you vary your workouts, and Cubii also has various at-home workout videos led by personal trainers on its Facebook page.

Best for low desks

“I prefer sleeker models because they tend to be easier to store,” says Karmali. This option has a smaller footprint than most of the other models on this list: The elliptical can fit under desks as low as 24 inches, according to the brand. It also has a quiet flywheel and eight intensity levels, ranging from warm-up to intense intervals.

Most quiet

Though this is one of the larger models on our list, it has eight resistance levels to personalize your workout and an LCD screen to keep track of your health and workout metrics, according to the brand. It has non-slip pedals, plus the magnetic belt runs quietly, so it won’t distract you or others.

Most versatile

Unlike other models on this list, you can use this elliptical while sitting or standing. You can also pedal forward and backward, which can help you target different muscles. The LCD screen lets you monitor your strides per minute, exercise time and calories burned, too.

Best portable option

This Ancheer seated elliptical has a remote control to adjust settings instead of the traditional resistance knob, so you don’t have to reach under your desk to adjust it. You can also use it when it’s unplugged or plugged in, making it more portable than other options on the market. Like the other options on our list, the pedal positions are textured to add grip, and the machine tracks time, speed, calories and distance.

Best budget pick

At under $60, this is the most affordable under-desk elliptical on the list. It has 12 speed levels and you can peddle both forward and in reverse. You can control the settings manually or using the included remote. The rubber treads on the bottom keep it in place, according to the brand.

Frequently asked questions How often should you use an under-desk elliptical? To make the most of your time using an under-desk elliptical, Wright has a few tips: “Use it in short, frequent intervals to maximize benefits without overstraining,” he says. Aim for 30 minutes spread throughout the workday, ideally in 5-10 minute segments. This helps mitigate the health hazards of prolonged sitting by promoting regular movement, says Wright. What is the best way to get maximum results from an under-desk elliptical? Consistency is key, says Wright. If you use it once in a blue moon, you’re not going to notice much of a difference. But if you consistently use it for a few minutes at a time throughout your day, you’ll help fight off the risks associated with being sedentary and will likely feel a little looser and less stiff after a long day at your desk. Again, it is important to remember that an under-desk elliptical will not give you the same results as a dedicated workout that incorporates your entire body.

Meet our fitness experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Bryan Wright is a physical therapist and owner of Wright Physical Therapy in Idaho.

is a physical therapist and owner of Wright Physical Therapy in Idaho. Karisa Karmali is a personal trainer and founder of Self-Love and Fitness.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have recently reported on vibration plates and red light therapy for hair loss. For this story, I interviewed two fitness experts about the benefits of under-desk ellipticals and how to shop for one.

