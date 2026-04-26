Looking to spruce up your outdoor space as the weather warms up? Ace Hardware is currently having a secret sale and there are tons of grills, gardening tools and more on sale for up to 56 percent off — including Miracle-Gro Organic Liquid Plant Food and a Blackstone Griddle. To help you shop, I gathered some of the best deals currently available.

The best deals during Ace Hardware’s spring sale

Keep the plants in your garden nourished and strong with this plant food. It is made from 94 percent plant-based fertilizer ingredients and can help your leafy friends become stronger and more resilient, according to the brand. The liquid plant food should be diluted with water before use and you can add it to indoor or outdoor plants every week or so for the best results.

Get your landscaping in top shape before summer with the help of these pruners — which are extendable to help you reach higher. The strong, rust-resistant blades allow you to cut through branches under two inches thick. The handles are covered with foam grips for comfort and there is a locking mechanism to keep the blades closed between uses.

Use this bird food in your bird feeder or sprinkle it on a ledge for your feathered friends. The mix can attract cardinals, bluebirds, blue jays, finches and more. It contains vitamins and minerals and is filled with sunflower and white millet, which tend to be a favorite of birds.

Whip up eggs, burgers, hot dogs and beyond with the help of this outdoor griddle. It has 524 square inches of cooking surface, giving you plenty of space to make meals for large groups. It also has two adjustable burners, so you can create different heat zones.

This set is made from stainless steel and is great for grilling because it can hold up to high heat. It comes with three pieces — a spatula, tongs and a silicone brush. The set is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning and the tools have hooks on the end that allow you to hang them from your grill.

More deals to shop during Ace Hardware’s spring sale

Why this sale is worth it

Up to 56% off

Variety of items on sale

Popular brands available

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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