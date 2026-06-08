Amazon Prime Day is a few weeks away, and includes deals on thousands of products across the site.

This year, it’s a four-day-long event that starts on Tuesday, June 23 and runs through Friday, June 26. But if you’re itching to start saving now, Amazon has already rolled out deals on home and cleaning products ahead of the sales event, including markdowns on vacuums, storage and organization, decor and more, with discounts up to 51 percent.

As a home and kitchen editor, I cover deals at Amazon daily, and I see what products are worth shopping throughout the year. Below, I share the best deals on some of my favorite home and cleaning brands. While every deal doesn’t require a Prime membership, it’s best to sign up ahead of Amazon Prime Day (you can do a 30-day free trial) to make sure you get all of the best discounts and member benefits during the sale, including fast, free shipping.

The best early Amazon Prime Day home and cleaning deals

Best vacuum deals

This upright vacuum from Bissell is a great option for pet owners or anyone who prefers a vacuum that doesn’t need to be charged. The detachable pod on this corded vacuum makes it easy to clean elevated areas, including ceiling corners and window sills. It also comes with crevice, upholstery and dusting brush attachments for cleaning pet hair on furniture, carpets and more. It has a tangle-free brush roll, large dustbin capacity and is suitable for hardwood floors and carpet.

Best storage and organization deals

This set of storage baskets is perfect for clothes, shoes, accessories and more. Each bin has enough room for several t-shirts, sweaters and jeans. The bins are stackable, and also have sliding rails on the sides, which allow you to pull them out just like a drawer. Shoppers say they love how easy the bins are to set up and that they’re durable.

Best bedding deals

Made from bamboo fibers, these bed sheets have cooling and moisture-wicking properties that make them great to use during the warmer months. They have a soft sateen weave and they’re available in queen, king and California king sizes. The set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet that fits a mattress that are up to 18 inches high.

30% off American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set

27% off Olixis 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

26% off Gorilla Grip Bed Sheet Fasteners

25% off Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

23% off Utopia Towels 4-Pack Bath Towels Set

Best deals on small home appliances

This air purifier works in rooms up to 1,695 square feet. It’s great for cleaning your home of dust, pollen and smoke, and it pulls air from two sides instead of just one, which helps it clean more thoroughly, according to the brand. Plus, it has a three-stage filtration system to remove over 99% particles in the air. The filter on the outside is removable and washable, the fan has four speeds and it automatically adjusts when it detects pollution in the air.

Best home decor deals

This candle warmer lamp has a built-in timer that allows you to put it on for two, four or eight hours at a time. The height is also adjustable so you can use it with candles of different sizes, with the highest setting being compatible for candles up to 7 inches tall. You can also adjust the brightness to control how quickly (or slowly) your candle melts. It is also available in versions with black hardware and metal shades.

Best deals on cleaning products

This set of paper towel rolls has more than 650 sheets total — that’s a lot of wiping up. Each two-play sheet comes with perforations that let you turn it into a half-sheet. Shoppers say they love how durable the paper towels are and that they’re able to clean spills without the towels breaking easily.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write about home, kitchen, cleaning and lifestyle, including the best vacuums, shower-cleaning products, closet storage organization and more. I found the deals above by researching Amazon’s list of daily home and cleaning deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

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