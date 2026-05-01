If someone close to you is graduating, then you know they’re probably both excited and a little anxious about the future ahead. One way to support a grad in your life and celebrate their upcoming achievement is to surprise them with a gift. Sure, cash is typically king, but some of the best graduation gift ideas include items that will make their life easier, more organized and entertaining.

Our favorite graduation gifts include small home appliances, tech, sentimental gifts and more from brands like Shark, Apple and Mark & Graham. No matter what stage in life they’re entering (college, grad, post-grad), or what budget you’re working with, the below best gifts for grads are sure to put a smile on your loved one’s face.

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Best graduation gifts in 2026

Below, we compiled our favorite gift ideas for recent grads based on our past coverage and NBC Select staff picks.

Best high school graduation gifts

These gifts are especially suited for someone who’ll be living on or near campus, away from parents for the first time and navigating dorm life where quarters are tight and shared.

These are one of the best sets of earbuds I’ve ever tried. The sound quality is amazing, the battery lasts a long time, the active noise cancellation feature works well and they’re super comfortable to wear for hours, like on a flight or when you’re pulling an overnighter at the campus library. Plus, it’s compatible with both Apple and Android devices and they have up to 30 hours of listening time.

I write a lot about cleaning products and appliances, and this upholstery cleaner from Bissell is one of the most popular options available. It’s compact and it allows you to clean carpet and upholstered surfaces anywhere around your home, including chairs, sofas, stairs and more. It separates clean and dirty water and it comes with multiple attachments for cleaning different types of stains.

If your giftee is moving into a dorm or nearby apartment, they’ll get plenty of use out of this immediately, with its compact size and portability, especially if they have a messy roommate.

Perfect for the college grad that may be sharing a bathroom with an entire floor of co-eds, this bathrobe from Hommey comes in multiple styles and sizes. The brand sent me one to try and I love how soft and comfortable it is. Plus, it has the texture of an ultra-soft and absorbent towel. It has a waist tie and pockets on the front — great for keeping your room key so you never get locked out — and it’s machine washable.

One of our favorite noise-canceling headphones, this option by Sony can be useful if they’re working on projects in the student center or traveling home during holiday breaks. They offer up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging, and they have built-in Amazon Alexa for hands-free voice access to music and other features. The headphones can also automatically pause music when they detect speech, according to Sony.

Candle warmer lamps are a great gift for any candle-loving grad who’ll be living in a dorm that restricts the use of flames, or anyone who is planning on moving into their own apartment soon. When I wrote about them and spoke to fire safety experts, they confirmed that they’re safe alternatives to traditional. This one has a built-in timer that lets you set it to two, four or eight hours and it has an adjustable height.

Best college graduation gifts

Recent college grads on their way to new jobs or graduate school may be living in apartments and traveling on their own for the first time. These gifts are designed to make that transition easier.

This power bank is a life-saver. I use it when traveling or if I’m out and know I won’t be around an outlet to charge my phone. It plugs into the bottom of your smartphone and you can still use your phone while it charges. It’s compatible with iPhones 15 and up and can charge your phone above 40 percent in 30 minutes, according to the brand.

Calpak sent me this cosmetic case to try out and I love how durable it is. It held up well during my trip to Spain and I was surprised by how much I was able to fit in it. It’s suitable for travel- or full-size skin care, hair care, sunscreen, body sprays and more. I also love that it opens in different sections and allows you to see everything at the same time, so no endless digging when you need something.

It may not be for backpacking through Europe or Asia, but the Beis small carry-on suitcase is compatible for short domestic or international trips or for any recent grad who loves to travel light. It has a capacity of around 70 pounds and measures 21 inches by 13 inches by 9 inches, which is suitable for most airline carriers, according to the brand. It has multiple pockets and pouches for holding packing cubes, personal items and separating clean and dirty clothes.

Whether the recent college grad in your life plans on getting a job right after school or entering graduate program, this sleek leather portfolio will come in handy for all those interviews. It’s designed to hold a legal pad and includes pockets for a pen, business cards and other documents (like paper resumes if necessary). For an additional fee, you can add a personalized touch to the portfolio with a custom monogram.

This viral pan is a favorite among NBC Select staffers and it’s designed to replace eight common kitchen essentials: the fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. Most twenty-somethings have very little space in their first apartments, making this pan a great graduation gift for a recent college grad with a small apartment or handful of roommates.

College grads often equally prioritize function and aesthetics. A gift that has both is the Beast Health Blender, which has quickly become one of my favorite household items. Not only is its minimalistic design worthy of displaying on my countertop, but its 1000-watt motor and minute-long blending cycle produces a great texture for smoothies, sauces and soups without fail.

Best Grad/PhD graduation gifts

For the recent grad that’s ready to enter into their field of study (or simply start earning money), these non-monetary gifts will pay off way longer than a couple of bucks. They make apartments and adulting feel like less of a chore.

I bought these sheets shortly after moving into my first apartment and they’re still the softest and most comfortable sheets I’ve ever had. I got a sheet set that included pillowcases, a flat sheet, fitted sheet and a duvet cover. The sateen texture of these sheets is what makes them so cozy and comfortable — they have a smooth feel that makes them easy to fall asleep on.

Plus, the texture gets even softer as you wash them, which I used to believe was a myth but it’s true. They’re made of 100 percent cotton and fit mattresses up to a depth of 16 inches, according to the brand.

Cozy Earth is known for its comfortable bed sheets and blankets, but it has great bath products, too. This set comes with four hand towels, two medium towels and two large towels. That’s enough for a new grad and whoever they want to sleep over in their new place.

For any college grad looking to upgrade their coffee machine as they make their foray into the real world, NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin recommends Nespresso’s new Vertuo Pop+. The machine can make regular coffee, espresso and iced coffee, and it can brew five different serving sizes. Plus, it comes in seven fun colors and is the perfect, compact size for a post-grad (read: small) apartment.

You have to buy Nespresso pods to use the machine, but at less than $2 per pod, they’re still more affordable than a latte from the coffee shop and probably taste better, too.

If your grad is moving to a new city and looking for ways to explore its offerings and meet new people, Malin suggests getting them a ClassPass Membership, which lets you use credits to book workout classes, spa appointments and more. After a 14-day free trial that includes 48 credits, you can choose from six different membership tiers: $19 per month for eight credits, $55 per month for 26 credits, $99 per month for 48 credits, $159 per month for 80 credits or $199 per month for 100 credits and $299 per month for 150 credits.

This tool set can be great for putting together furniture and fixing things in their first apartment. The kit includes a screwdriver, a pair of long-nose pliers, a tape measure, a cutter, a hammer and more packaged in a vegan leather storage case. The case comes in three colors, including pink.

Stationery may not seem like the most exciting graduation gift, but it’s an underrated must-have for any young adult; you just feel really grown up when you use it. Whether they’re writing thank you notes after job interviews, or they forgot to pick up a birthday card for a friend, your grad will make great use of these note cards when they least expect it.

This set from Papier comes in an array of colors and allows for a complimentary personalized touch. You can start at the minimum with a set of 10 or opt for long-term stock with a set of 250.

Best graduation gifts for any recent grad

Whether your loved one is entering college, grad school, a PhD program or the job market, these items below will come in handy for day-to-day activities and beyond.

While every parent hopes that their college grad will get into the groove of grocery shopping and home-cooked meals right away, sometimes takeout will prevail — same goes for grad students and those new to the workforce. On those nights, you can help the new grad in your life explore their local restaurants with a DoorDash gift card. With options ranging from $25 to $500, you can either treat them to a handful of meals or a larger supply for the long term.

A Hatch sunrise alarm clock is one the best investments I’ve ever made when it comes to trying to get great sleep. I first tried the Hatch Restore 2, which works with an app and allows you to play multiple types of sounds, including flowing water, rain, music and more to help you fall asleep or wake up to a calm atmosphere.

The Restore 3 has improved sound quality compared to the 2 and has more sound options, according to the brand. What I love most about it is that I don’t wake up to the loud and disturbing alarm but to more relaxing sounds — something that might be important for a college student respectfully sharing a dorm room.

Apple’s iPad is a great way to help a grad stay organized post-college or help them stay busy during travel or a commute. I love taking my iPad with me on flights or on the train and use it to watch movies or shows on streaming apps. Aside from that, though, there are tons of apps that help grads with budgeting, taking notes, scheduling and more. This gift also pairs well with the Apple Pencil and a case with a keyboard built into it.

The newest version of the Apple Watch, the Series 11 smartwatch has up to 24 hours of battery life, helps you monitor your sleep and fitness habits. It also provides new ways for users to receive important health insights, including temperature sensing for menstrual cycle tracking and a sensor that takes on-demand readings of your blood oxygen level. It’s also water resistant for up to 50 meters and has emergency features like fall and crash detection.

Your recent grad can expand their candle collection with this 14-ounce soy candle from Homesick that smells like a combination of citrus, apple, pineapple and champagne grapes. It has a burn time of up to 80 hours. If they’re going away for school or moving out for the first time, you can add a personalized element by choosing a candle that reminds them of home, whether that’s somewhere in the states or abroad.

This black leather wallet from popular luggage brand Tumi includes eight card slots, double bill compartments and two ID windows, making it a practical and investment-worthy gift for a new graduate. The wallet boasts Tumi’s ID Lock lining, a proprietary technology that can block electronic reading devices and prevent identity theft, according to the brand.

Malin noted that an AirTag has been the perfect way to keep track of the keys to her first post-grad apartment. If you’re shopping for a forgetful grad, you can buy a singleAirTag to attach to their keychain, or a four-pack to help them keep tabs on other important items like their work bag or wallet. They can easily see the locations of each tagged item using the Find My app on their iPhone.

If there’s one thing you can count on virtually every new grad needing (even your kindergarten graduates), it’s a diploma frame — and Church Hill Classics makes it easy to give them a customized frame suited to their school. Once you select the school they attended, you can choose from several different frame styles.

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select where I write about deals and sales daily as well as home and kitchen appliances. I also oversee our gift guides. I’ve written about Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day and more.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.