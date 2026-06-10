I usually don’t agree with shopping clichés, but there’s one I can wholeheartedly get behind: Dads are the hardest people to shop for. To that point, you’ve probably struggled to come up with a Father’s Day gift for the dads and father figures in your life. And it’s not for lack of trying either — you ask and they say, “nothing” or “spending quality time together,” which is sweet, but not the answer you were hoping for.

To get to the bottom of what they really want for Father’s Day, I polled dads from across the country (and some visiting from other parts of the world) about the best gifts they’ve been given and what’s currently on their wish lists. I walked up and down the streets of Manhattan and stopped anyone who’d talk to me, as well as had my coworkers submit answers from the dads in their lives (and the loved ones that know them best).

Two common themes I noticed after weeks of interviewing dads from all walks of life? Most fathers appreciate gifts that center around two things: products they wouldn’t normally buy for themselves, and anything that involves making and preserving memories with loved ones. Below are the best dad-approved Father’s Day gifts of 2026.

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The best dad-approved Fathers Day gifts of 2026

To curate a list of the best Father’s Day gifts, I interviewed real dads and their loved ones to gather recommendations. Everyone mentioned below gave NBC Select permission to use their information in this article. Before checking out, pay attention to shipping times to confirm that your gift will arrive on time.

“It’s always nice to get something that I wouldn’t buy myself, and I would normally never buy myself a piece of luggage — I’d just use what I’ve had forever,” says 57-year-old Gary Malin (my dad), father of two from New York City. That’s exactly why my mom, brother and I decided to get him Halfday’s The Premium Garment Duffel a few years ago. He started traveling more for work, so we knew he’d get a ton of use out of it. The carry-on friendly bag unfolds into a garment bag with two dedicated shoe pockets, and when your dad zips it up, there’s a large main compartment to put folded clothes, a toiletry bag and other essentials. It also has a laptop pocket and other organizational pockets.

“The bag is very functional because I can use it for anything that hangs or is long, like dress shirts and jackets. It’s also very lightweight, malleable and folds flat, so I can shove it places and it doesn’t take up a ton of space,” says Malin. “It’s not overly big either, but it holds a lot. I’ve brought it on planes, trains and automobiles and fit up to five days of clothes in it.”

“To me, the best gift is being with my grandchildren and the family,” says Charles Grimes, who’s 77 years old and from Franklin, Tennessee. He has two daughters and seven grandchildren. “We take a trip every two years and bring the whole family with us. We’ve been to New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Colorado and Florida.”

Grimes says his family always takes lots of pictures during their travels, so I recommended adding a digital picture frame like the Aura Carver to his wish list. It connects to an app via Wi-Fi that lets your dad upload unlimited photos and videos, and it automatically slides through them so he can see his memories throughout the day. Before giving your dad the frame, you can also preload it with content and a personalized message. Plus, your dad can invite his loved ones to send photos and videos to the frame so his collection of memories grows over time.

A plain T-shirt may not seem like the most exciting gift in the world, but my dad loves this one so much that I know he’ll be happy any time we get him a new one. It’s a high-quality option that’s pricier than your typical Hanes tee, so it’s a fashion upgrade your dad will be excited about if they appreciate the simple things like mine.

“This shirt is so soft, comfy and lightweight, and since it’s plain and comes in solid colors, I can wear it casual or dressy,” says Malin. If you want to get your dad a whole outfit, he recommends pairing Vuori’s Strato Tech Tee with the brand’s Sunday Performance Jogger.

Another thing my dad could never have enough of? Yeti Ramblers. There’s an entire cabinet dedicated to them in my parent’s kitchen, and he uses one every day to keep his water cold or his coffee piping hot. My dad spreads the Yeti love by gifting them to his friends (almost all of whom are also dads), and he often personalizes them on Yeti’s website with initials, pictures and phrases to make them extra special. My brother and I have also customized Yeti Ramblers with our dad’s “catchphrases,” which makes him laugh when he unwraps the gift.

“My dad is a big Brooks fan,” says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, a dad himself. “It makes sense: The brand is one of the most recommended from NBC Select staff and experts alike. While he loves a few of their models, he always has a pair of the Brooks Adrenaline GTS in the rotation, so getting him a new pair once a year is always a safe Father’s Day gift idea. He loves how supportive and comfortable they are for walking, exercise and general outdoor activity.”

The cushioned sneakers have a built-in stabilizing system, and there’s a loop on the back of the ankle to help your dad pull them on if he doesn’t want to constantly lace and unlace them.

When we asked Kevin John, from Brooklyn, New York, what he wanted for Father’s Day, he knew his answer immediately: “Meta glasses so I can catch my son in the moment without pulling out my phone and getting yelled at by my wife for not being in the moment.” John, who’s 46 years old and has a 1-year old, wouldn’t say no to Yankees tickets or the chance to drive a rental Porsche either, but the AI glasses are his “realistic” pick.

They have built-in cameras, microphones and speakers that let you record photos and videos (like your kid’s first steps), chat with the Meta AI assistant, take calls, send and respond to messages, and even translate different languages, all hands-free. The glasses, which come in numerous styles with clear and polarized lenses, pair with an app and come with a charging case. Their battery lasts for up to eight hours without the charging case and up to 48 hours with it, according to the brand.

“My favorite Father’s Day gift was actually my first one,” says 44-year-old Justin Moore from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “My wife got me a dog tag where one side has my daughter’s footprints and the other side is a photo of me holding her when she was only about two months old. It’s such a simple yet touching gift.”

You can customize this exact gift for the dad in your life from Little Gem Girl. The brand lets you send in a picture and copy of the footprint once you buy the dog tag, which is made from thick, durable aluminum so images are less likely to fade over time. You can also tell the brand to add details like a baby’s name, birthdate and weight. It comes on your choice of a key ring, ball chain, link chain or stainless steel chain.

“My favorite thing to get as a gift is clothes; that’s the one thing I really don’t buy for myself,” says Jorge Godio (NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio’s dad), who’s 62 years old, has two daughters and lives in Deerfield Beach, Florida. “I’m a fan of Adidas sneakers since they’re comfortable, so I always ask for them and a shirt or pair of casual pants.”

The Daily 4.0 Sneakers are one of Godio’s favorite lace-up styles for everyday wear. They have a soft interior lining, a durable rubber outsole and a slightly textured textile exterior. The sneakers come in basic colors like black, white, brown and grey, so they’ll match with almost anything your dad has on.

“Something I get [my husband] every year as a little sentimental yet useful gift is a car air freshener of our daughter’s face,” says Alex Johnson from Lithonia, Georgia. “He keeps them even after the scent runs out. He [currently] has two hanging and it’s so cool to see the progression of her face.”

If that sounds like something your father figure would like, order one from The Freshener. The brand can turn almost any picture of people or pets into an air freshener, and you can choose how you want it cropped, as well as what it smells like — there’s 17 scent options, like new car, coconut vanilla and fresh lavender, or you can get it unscented.

“Sometimes you do something for your dad that seems to not be that special, like getting him tickets to go see the Yankees,” says NBC Select video producer Josh Rios. “With him being an adult longer than I have, I thought he must have gone to a couple games, but it turns out that was not the case. I took my dad to his first Yankees game and it’s a memory that I won’t forget.”

Whether you’re taking your dad to a sports game like Rios or just watching one on the couch together, help him show pride for his favorite team with a hat from ‘47. The brand makes them with almost every teams’ logos across the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, MILB, MLS, Nascar and WNBA — there’s truly something for every fan. The curved, adjustable strapback has a raised embroidery logo on the front, and it’s made from garment washed cotton twill. It has a relaxed fit and comes in numerous colors.

“My wife gave me a custom magic card with a picture of me and all my kids on it,” says Nathan Gaulke from Tacoma, Washington about his favorite Father’s Day gift. The dad of three displays it on his desk, and it’s a unique alternative to a typical framed photo.

You can personalize this trading card on Etsy with any photo your dad would find special and add text like a meaningful date, some of his best qualities and titles he holds, like father, uncle or grandpa, for example. You can choose from multiple card styles, like rainbow and gem foil, and border options, like full-art, classic and stylised.

John Daras, who’s 25 years old and from Greece, says the best gift he’s bought his dad is a soccer jersey from their favorite team, Olympiacos. Father’s Day falls during the World Cup this year, so a jersey from the team your dad is rooting for is an ideal present if he’s a fan. NBC Select associate SEO reporter Ashley Morris, our resident FIFA and jersey expert, specifically recommends buying a replica jersey.

“Replica or stadium jerseys from brands like Nike are a high-quality, more affordable alternative for fans than the authentic versions, which are better for actual gameplay,” she says. “That way, your dad gets all the fanfare and excitement of getting a jersey, but you don’t have to break the bank.” Nike sells jerseys from numerous teams, but if it doesn’t have your dad’s favorite, check out others at Adidas, Puma and the FIFA Store.

“The best Father’s Day gift that I’ve given is a dinner that I made for my dad,” says Junyao Chen, who’s 24 years old and from China. “I made traditional Chinese food — it was a very common family-style meal.”

Your father can keep a log of his favorite recipes in this Papier journal. You can personalize the cover with a photo, and select whether you want it to be dark green, oxford blue or white. You’re also able to choose from hardcover or spiral binding. The journal holds up to 85 recipes, and there are sections on pages to add ratings, dietary requirements and cooking tips. There are also measurements and conversions inside, plus blank areas to jot down grocery lists, restaurant recommendations and more.

“My father is a really big Marvel fan, so when I was younger, I gave him something simple: a Marvel T-shirt with all the characters on it,” says Jevon Fragoso, a 33-year-old from Queens, New York. “I also gave him a Marvel card that said he’s a superhero because he’s my dad. Seeing my dad’s face smile so much when he was seeing everything was really, really touching.” This tee is similar to the one Fragoso bought his dad. It’s made from a soft, lightweight material and has a classic fit with a crew neck.

Amanda Holmes, 55, from Detroit, Michigan, says she and her two daughters bought her husband a VR headset for Father’s Day one year, which he loves playing with. The kids even get involved sometimes, making it something the whole family can do together.

The cordless Meta Quest 3 VR Headset is one of the most popular models on the market. It comes with free access to 40 games, and your dad can buy additional ones separately (or you can buy games as additional gifts to him throughout the year). Once he puts the headset on and selects a game, he’ll see virtual objects in his physical space, which immerses him in different worlds. The Meta Quest 3’s battery lasts for up to two hours on a single charge, according to the brand, and it comes with two controllers (plus batteries), a charging cable and a power adapter.

Taylor Long, who’s 35 years old and from the Dallas, Texas area and has three step-daughters says, “The best gift they’ve ever gotten me is this awesome cigar lighter. It’s been the coolest thing I’ve ever gotten from them and I love it. I use it all the time.” This set comes with a cigar lighter in a leather sleeve that’s similar to Long’s, as well as a stainless steel cutter and a leather cigar case (you can choose from a case that holds two or three cigars, and customize it with your father figure’s name or initials). Everything comes packed inside a nice box, so it’s ready for you to gift as soon as it arrives.

This year, Long has a pair of JBL Bluetooth headphones on his wish list. “I want the pair that wrap around the ear that actually stay on when I’m running,” he says. JBL’s Endurance Peak 4 is exactly what Long is looking for. The tips go in your ears like typical earbuds, and there’s a piece that wraps around the outer ears to keep them extra secure, especially while you’re working out.

The headphones are water- and sweat-resistant, have multiple listening modes (including noise cancellation) and are designed with built-in microphones. They come with a charging case and a full battery gives the dad in your life up to 48 hours of use, according to the brand.

The best Father’s Day gifts on sale right now

Looking for even more Father’s Day gift ideas? Here are a handful I recommend that also happen to be on sale right now.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who’s written gift guides for more than six years. To write this article, I interviewed dads from around the world, as well as their loved ones, about the best Father’s Day gifts of 2026. I made sure each gift I included on my list above will arrive by the holiday on June 21 (as of now). NBC Select got permission from each person who appears in this article to mention their name and recommendations.

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