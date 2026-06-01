Whether you’re looking for a comfy shoe for running errands or want something you can wear with breezy summer dresses, a cool, casual sneaker can get the job done. The Adidas Grand Court Alpha is the supportive walking shoe you’re looking for, and it’s currently 50 percent off — which brings the price down to just $40. Check out all the details below, plus, a few other Adidas sneakers that are marked down right now.

Deal of the day

If you’re looking for a go-anywhere sneaker that alo goes with practically everything, the adidas Grand Court Alpha more than delivers. The upper is made from a soft faux-leather and there is a Cloudfoam midsole to add just enough cushioning to keep you comfortable during long stretches on your feet. The shoe has a flexible rubber and the light green adds a fun pop of color to any outfit.

Pair these sneakers with leggings and a tee for casual outings or with a flirty summer dress for hangouts with friends. Right now, they’re half off, so the already under-$100 sneakers are now just $40 . If you aren’t feeling the green shade, there are also a number of other color options on sale for up to 38 percent off on Amazon.

More Adidas sneakers on sale

Why this sale is worth it

Up to 50% off

Cushioned midsole

Versatile

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