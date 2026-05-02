With summer just around the corner, time spent outdoors is guaranteed to sky rocket. So, why not make the most of your backyard or patio? Right now, Amazon is having a secret outdoor sale and there are tons of items on sale for up to 58 percent off — including Ortho Home Defense’s Insect Killer for Lawn & Landscape and Feed Garden’s Hummingbird Feeder.

The best deals to shop during Amazon’s secret outdoor sale

This spray can keep mosquitos, spiders, ticks and more out of your backyard. Spray it on your lawn, around the perimeter of your home or in your garden — it will keep insects out, but won’t harm your plants. The bottle attaches directly to your hose, which dilutes the formula and allows you to spray it wherever you want it.

Fill this bird feeder with nectar and hang it on a tree branch or porch awning to attract hummingbirds. It has a 360-degree perch for birds to land on and four metal flower feeding ports. The glass and metal design holds up in all weather and is easy to clean.

This all-weather mat can be placed right outside your back door, so you can stomp off dirt and grass before entering your home. The textured top helps trap dirt and the rubber bottom gives it traction so it doesn’t slide around. It is also fade- and stain-resistant, according to the brand.

Hang this hammock between two trees for a comfy place to rest. The best part? There are no tools required to set it up. It comes with straps and carabiners to quickly attach it to two trees. The hammock is made from a lightweight but durable nylon that folds up into a small bag between uses. It can also be converted into a poncho in case you get stuck in the rain while camping.

A raised garden bed allows you to better control the soil your plants grow in and there tends to be fewer weeds that sprout up. This one is made from rust-resistant galvanized metal that can withstand all the elements and it has smooth edges for safety. The 10-foot by 2-foot size gives you plenty of space for plants like tomatoes, peppers, herbs and flowers and reviewers note that this bed is easy to put together.

More items on sale during Amazon's secret outdoor sale

Why this sale is worth it

58% off

Functional and decorate items marked down

Trusted brands

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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