Amazon Prime Day 2026 starts June 23, but I’m already seeing smartwatch and fitness tracker deals ahead of the big sale, including some watches matching their lowest price ever.

I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a reporter for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I’m also the team’s tech reporter — I test earbuds, headphones and wearables, like smartwatches and fitness trackers, regularly. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best early Prime Day smartwatch deals — each one I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off and at its lowest price in at least three months.

I’ll frequently update this list prior to Prime Day. Bonus: none of these deals are exclusive to Prime members.

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Best early Prime Day smartwatch deals

Amazon has deals on smartwatches across several popular brands, with discounts up to 50%.

Best Apple smartwatch deals

This is the best smartwatch for anyone with an iPhone — and, I’ve tested all of them. It’s simple to use but still gives accurate, detailed health, sleep and fitness data. Plus, it comes in multiple sizes, colors and watch band types. This latest version has an upgraded 24 hours of battery life (up from 18 hours on the Series 10).

Apple: Up to 25% off Apple Watches

Best Fitbit and Google smartwatch deals

The Fitbit Versa 4 sits somewhere in between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It has a large, square screen and intuitive Fitbit interface, plus easy tracking of your health, sleep and fitness data. It also displays phone notifications, pairs with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant, and gets up to six days of battery life.

This is my preferred Fitbit tracker, and the one I recommend whenever it’s on sale. It tracks all the basics — steps, runs, workouts and sleep, with more than 40 exercise profiles built in. Best of all, it’s slim and light, unlike most smartwatches you can buy. You can learn more in my Fitbit Charge 6 review.

This is the latest Google Pixel Watch with LTE — if you add it to a cellular plan, you can use it without your cell phone nearby. It’s one of the most advanced smartwatches for anyone with an Android phone: It has custom workout routines, in-depth training and recovery scores, very accurate dual-band GPS and more.

Google : Up to 25% off smartphones and smartwatches

: Up to 25% off smartphones and smartwatches Fitbit: Up to 23% off fitness trackers

Best Garmin smartwatch deals

This rugged Garmin watch is all about durability and battery life. It has thick bezels, a metal-reinformed case and a recessed screen, plus it gets up to 18 days of battery life — you won’t need to pack the charger for most trips. It’s available in multiple sizes and four versions, AMOLED (linked above), solar, tactical and tactical AMOLED, all of which are on sale right now.

This Garmin watch launched in 2023, but is still an excellent option because of its premium design and feature-rich software. Like Garmin’s other adventure watches, it has a rugged titanium case, built-in flashlight, long battery life (up to 16 days) and most of the brand’s fitness and training features.

features built-in. It has a flashlight, speaker and microphone for calls (and music), 40-meter dive rating, offline maps and navigation, and advanced metrics and tools like running economy and ascent planner, to name a few.

Garmin: Up to 50% off smartwatches and fitness trackers

Best Samsung smartwatch deals

This is a great value smartwatch for anyone with a Samsung Galaxy phone. It has robust health, fitness and sleep tracking, just like an Apple or Google watch. The Watch 7 also has Galaxy AI, sleep apnea detection and more precise heart rate tracking compared to the previous model.

Samsung: Up to 36% off smartwatches

Why are these early Prime Day deals worth it?

Amazon Prime Day historically offers Prime members some of the lowest prices of the year on products across multiple categories. But shopping early gives you the opportunity to buy when inventory is the highest, before the sale officially begins on June 23 and things start selling out.

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, including some staff-tested products. I evaluated the quality of these deals by running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, and I generally only included those that:

Are at their lowest price in at least three months

Are 20% off or more

Are highly rated with at least a four-star average rating from hundreds of customers on Amazon

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, outdoors and sales. I’ve covered sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day for more than three years. I sorted through early sale information to find the best discounts you should know about before Amazon Prime Day.

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