Amazon Prime Day 2026 starts June 23, but there are plenty of deals you can shop right now, including tech gadgets at their lowest prices ever.

I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a reporter for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I’m also the team’s tech reporter — I test earbuds, headphones, smartwatches and fitness trackers regularly. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best early Prime Day tech deals — each one I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off and at its lowest price in at least three months.

Most of the deals aren’t exclusive to Prime members, though you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to access perks like fast, free shipping. I’ll frequently update this list as new tech deals become available prior to Prime Day.

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Best early Prime Day tech deals

Best tech accessory deals

This wireless charger is perfect for iPhones and AirPods — both snap onto the charger through the built-in magnets, making it easy to set it and forget it. It has a built-in 5- foot long USB-C cable for power delivery.

This wireless charger can pull triple duty — it can charge your phone, earbuds and an Apple watch all at once. It has magnets built into each charging spot, so most gadgets will snap into place to charge. Plus it folds flat, making it easy to travel with.

Belkin : Up to 45% off mobile charging accessories

: Up to 45% off mobile charging accessories Ugreen : Up to 40% off charging accessories

: Up to 40% off charging accessories Baseus : Up to 40% off chargers and cables

: Up to 40% off chargers and cables Anker : Up to 35% off charging tools and accessories

Up to 35% off charging tools and accessories Inui: Up to 24% off portable power banks

Best earbud and headphone deals

These Sony headphones are super lightweight and get up to 35 hours of battery life. I’ve tested them against much pricier competitors, and was surprised how light and comfortable they are, even after hours of listening. They come in three colors, but black has the best sale price at the time of publishing.

AirPods 4 have a semi-open ear design that allows you to still hear your surroundings (alongside your music). This latest version has improved IP54 dust and water resistance rating, and a new voice isolation feature on calls that highlights your voice more clearly than past AirPods.

Sony : Up to 51% off headphones and speakers

: Up to 51% off headphones and speakers Soundcore : Up to 46% off headphones and earbuds

: Up to 46% off headphones and earbuds Beats: Up to 32% off headphones and earbuds

Best smart home deals

This Ring security camera is easy to use basically anywhere. It’s battery-powered, weather resistant, and mounts onto most flat surfaces with the included hardware (ceiling mount kit sold separately). Like other Ring cameras, it has two-way talk, color night vision, motion alerts and customizable notifications through the Ring app.

This is an outdoor smart security camera with two large floodlights angled to the left and right. It has two-way speakers, plus custom motion detection zones, night vision, a built-in siren and customizable notifications alerts. All of which can be controlled in the Ring app. It connects to your home’s existing outdoor electrical hardwiring.

This smart bird feeder makes backyard birdwatching a whole lot easier. It can automatically take photos and videos of birds (and identify them) as they use the feeder. You can use your phone to see a live view of the camera or scroll through past footage the camera captured. This model comes with a solar panel for renewable power.

Blink : Up to 67% outdoor smart security camera bundles

: Up to 67% outdoor smart security camera bundles Ring : Up to 56% off smart security cameras

: Up to 56% off smart security cameras Roborock : Up to 50% off robot vacuums

: Up to 50% off robot vacuums Amazon Eero: Up to 39% off wi-fi mesh systems

Best fitness tracker deals

This Garmin watch is a premium, do-everything smartwatch, with all the brand’s high-end features built-in. It has a flashlight, speaker and microphone for calls (and music), 40-meter dive rating, offline maps and navigation, and advanced metrics and tools like running economy and ascent planner, to name a few.

This rugged Garmin watch is all about durability and battery life. It has thick bezels, a metal-reinformed case and a recessed screen, plus it gets up to 18 days of battery life — you won’t need to pack the charger for most trips. It’s available in multiple sizes and four versions, AMOLED (linked above), solar, tactical and tactical AMOLED, all of which are on sale right now.

Samsung : Up to 38% off smartwatches

: Up to 38% off smartwatches Garmin : Up to 33% off smartwatches and fitness trackers

: Up to 33% off smartwatches and fitness trackers Google : Up to 25% off smartphones and smartwatches

: Up to 25% off smartphones and smartwatches Fitbit: Up to 24% off fitness trackers

Best TV and audio deals

This is my and NBC Select social media editor Josh Rios’ favorite soundbar. It’s small, compact and easily connects to my TV, Wi-Fi and every other Sonos speaker I own for easy and versatile listening. It also makes watching TV more enjoyable, with crisp sound and clear dialogue, compared to built-in TV speakers.

This mid-range TV has all the must-haves at a great price. It has a 4K resolution mini-LED screen with an anti-reflective coating — it looks great in dark and bright rooms because of it. It’s ready for gaming too with a fast 165Hz refresh rate for smooth motion even during frenetic action. The only downside is viewing angles: it’s not the best fit for big watch parties.

LG : Up to 44% off computer monitors and TVs

: Up to 44% off computer monitors and TVs Marshall : Up to 42% off portable and home speakers

: Up to 42% off portable and home speakers TCL : Up to 37% off select TVs

: Up to 37% off select TVs Roku : Up to 26% off Roku TVs

: Up to 26% off Roku TVs Sonos: Up to 26% off home speakers and soundbars

Why are these early Prime Day tech deals worth it?

Amazon Prime Day historically offers Prime members some of the lowest prices of the year on products across multiple categories. But shopping early gives you the opportunity to buy when inventory is the highest, before the sale officially begins on Jun. 23 and things start selling out.

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, including some staff-tested products. I evaluated the quality of these deals by running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, and I only included those that:

Are at their lowest price in at least three months

Are 20 percent off or more

Are highly rated with at least a four-star average rating from hundreds of customers on Amazon

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, outdoors and sales. I’ve covered sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day for more than three years. I sorted through early sale information to find the best discounts you should know about before Amazon Prime Day.

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