Amazon Prime Day will offer discounts on vacuums from June 23 to June 26, during the big four-day sales event. But if you want to scoop up a great vacuum deal now, the marketplace already has vacuum cleaners on sale — and they’re not just exclusive to Prime members.

You can find deals on cordless, upright, robot, stick and handheld vacuums from popular brands like Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Levoit and more. I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a commerce editor for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best early Prime Day vacuum deals — each one I recommend below is highly rated, at least 20% off and at its lowest price in at least three months.

I’ll frequently update this list prior to Prime Day.

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The best Prime Day vacuum deals

Best cordless vacuum deals

This cordless vacuum is suitable for cleaning hardwood floors, carpet and upholstery. It has a runtime of up to 50 minutes, has headlights at the base and lays flat, allowing it to clean under furniture. Plus, the top detaches and works as a handheld vacuum for cleaning furniture and upholstery. It also comes with crevice and upholstery attachments, perfect for cleaning up pet hair. Shoppers also love how lightweight it is and that it’s easy to set up.

Best robot vacuum deals

The robot vacuum from Shark has LiDar mapping technology, which helps it map the layout of your home to help it clean without running into furniture, pets or people. It has a self-emptying dust bin that also holds up to 30 days worth of debris, according to the brand. It has a run time of up to 90 minutes and works with an app that lets you schedule it to clean multiple areas of your home.

Best upright vacuum deals

This upright vacuum has a tangle-free brushroll that makes it easier for it to clean pet hair (which shoppers love), in addition to dust, debris and more. It gets its “Lift-Off” name from the fact that the pod on the top detaches and works as a handheld vacuum to clean areas that are high or hard to reach. It also comes with multiple attachments, including a crevice tool, dusting brushes and a pet hair brush. It works great on carpet and hardwood floors.

Best deals on other vacuums

This cordless handheld vacuum will make it easy to clean up messes on your counter, upholstery, furniture and even in your car. It comes with crevice and brush attachments and a clear dustbin. Shoppers say they love how great it is for cleaning small messes and that it does a great job of cleaning pet hair.

Why are these deals worth it?

These vacuum deals are worth it because they’re from premium brands that often sell out on Amazon Prime Day. Cordless vacuums from Dyson and Levoit are popular, while upright vacuums from Shark and Bissell also sell very fast during the sales event. Plus, while robot vacuums are often the most expensive type of vacuum, they usually go on sale for sometimes up to 50% off during this sale. Additionally:

Shopping early means catching deals while inventory is high

The vacuums are highly rated, most with reviews from thousands of shoppers

Each deal is 20% off or more

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for more than two years. I’ve written about vacuum deals for more than two years and have covered cleaning products and appliances. I found the best vacuum deals by researching Amazon’s archive of deals ahead of Prime Day, and found highly-rated products at their lowest price in at least three months.

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