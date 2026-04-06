While they can be time consuming and expensive to install, high-quality hardwood floors can elevate a home. With that in mind, keeping your hardwood floors clean is important, especially if you want them to last for years. But you should be mindful of how you're cleaning (and what you're using on) your hardwood floors.

“Water and hardwood floors just don’t get along,” says Will Cotter, the owner of cleaning company HappyCleans. It’s better, instead, to focus more on using the right mop, appliances and cleaning solutions when taking care of hardwood.

Everyone has their own take on the best way to clean hardwood floors, but I spoke with actual cleaning professionals, including Cotter, to find out the best way to clean wood floors without warping them. My colleagues and I also tested a few products to find the best ones to clean hardwood floors.

The best products for cleaning hardwood floors

I spoke with cleaning experts for their guidance and product recommendations. All the cleaning products below are either direct recommendations from them, products NBC Select editors have used to clean their floors or are highly rated with at least a four-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

The best mops for hardwood floors

Bona Multi-Surface Floor Premium Spray Mop $ 41.97 Amazon What to know What we like Cleaning solution included

Lightweight

Pads are reusable Something to note Nothing to note at this time

The Bona hardwood floor spray mop, which comes with machine-washable microfiber cloths, comes recommended by both Cotter and Kadi Dulude, owner of the cleaning service Wizard of Home, who says it’s a favorite at her company. “The cloths are machine washable. The spray is convenient and sprays an even mist on the floor,” she says. “The result is a beautiful, gleaming floor.”

The mop comes with a cleaning solution that attaches to the base of the mop. The plant-based solution also dries quickly after application and doesn’t leave streaks or visible residue, according to the brand.

The brand sent me a sample of this floor cleaning kit to test and I love how fast it is to set up It comes with two batteries, an extra mop pad and the bottled solution locks into the compartment easily. Plus, all I had to do was press the button on the top to spray the solution from each side of the end of the mop. It sprays the perfect amount, the solution dries fast and it does a great job of cleaning up dust. It also collapses down if you want to store it in a cabinet.

I love how easy it is to set up this mop and that it collapses for storing in my small apartment. Courtesy Cory Fernandez

This spin mop has two circular microfiber, machine-washable pads (it comes with six total) that attach to the end and spring simultaneously to clean and buff hardwood floors. It also has a built-in sprayer to apply solution directly to dirt and debris, which you apply with the press of a button on the top of the handle. Aside from hardwood, it’s also suitable for tile, linoleum and more.

NBC Select social video producer Josh Rios has this popular spin mop and loves how much the built-in wring system takes the strain out of mopping. “This actually makes mopping more like a game and less like a chore which I sincerely enjoyed. It does take [up] a little bit of space but it’s so worth it,” he says. Each microfiber pad lasts for up to 3 months, the bucket holds more than 1.5 gallons of water and the handle is extendable up to 48 inches. It’s also available in a version that separates the clean and dirty water.

Rios uses the O-Cedar spin mop and loves that it prevents him from having to bend down when cleaning. Courtesy Danielle Murphy

While it isn’t a mop, this duster is so perfect for cleaning dust on hardwood floors — especially when it’s around baseboards or under furniture — that I thought it was worth highlighting. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin uses this to clean up her floors and home, which helps a lot as she’s a dog and cat owner. The handle extends to 3 feet and the end of the duster bends, making it easy to clean the top of ceiling fans and shelves. The kit comes with 12 attachment refills.

Malin uses this duster to clean her hardwood floors and to tidy up after her pets. Courtesy Zoe Malin

The best cleaning solutions for hardwood floors

This set includes both a wood-safe cleaning solution and a polish restorer, which adds extra sheen to hardwood floors. You can squeeze a small amount of the cleaning solution directly onto the floor or add it to the compartment of a spray mop and apply it that way. Afterward, simply allow the floors to dry and then add the polish restore solution to make them look shiny and refreshed.

This set includes both a wood-safe cleaning solution and a polish restorer, which adds extra sheen to hardwood floors. You can squeeze a small amount of the cleaning solution directly onto the floor or add it to the compartment of a spray mop and apply it that way. Afterward, simply allow the floors to dry and then add the polish restore solution to make them look shiny and refreshed.

You can use Method’s plant-based, almond-scented solution to clean residue from dirty hardwood floors, though you can also apply it to laminate floors, too, according to the brand. Since there’s no rinse required, you can apply the solution with a clean microfiber pad and allow it to dry before applying your favorite wood floor polish.

The best vacuums for hardwood floors

I’ve written a lot about vacuums, including many of Dyson’s popular cordless options, including the V11. This model has a runtime of one hour, weighs less than 7 pounds and comes with multiple attachments. NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz has owned the V10, a similar model, for more than five years and says that although it’s on the expensive side, it’s worth it.

“It’s lightweight, portable, adjustable and has enough battery to clean my entire home. Plus it’s pretty easy to store,” he says. Also, “Dyson makes it pretty easy to buy replacement parts if needed (the hair screw tool looks like a tempting upgrade).”

Rabinowitz has the Dyson V10 vacuum and loves that it collapses, making it easy to store. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

I wouldn’t be able to tell you how many times I’ve recommended this ultra-popular vacuum to everyone I know (including my mom). One of the MVPs of upright vacuums, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away works on carpet and hardwood floors and comes with attachments (upholstery, dusting brush and crevice) for cleaning furniture. The top of the vacuum also detaches so you can clean elevated areas.

How to clean hardwood floors, according to experts

There are several different methods to clean hardwood floors. According to professional home cleaners, this is the best way to clean hardwoods without damaging them:

Start by sweeping your hardwood floors thoroughly with a broom and dustpan, making sure to remove all visible debris, dust and crumbs. Use a duster or dusting mop to clean up any residual dust around corners, on baseboards and under furniture. After sweeping and dusting, use a vacuum to remove any residual debris from the floor. Use a spray mop to clean the floors, making sure to add the solution to the compartment and spray it onto the floor directly. Don’t pour water onto the floor. You can also apply a hardwood floor cleaner directly onto the floor and then mop. Alternatively, you can use a spin mop with a few tablespoons of cleaning solution diluted with water. Be sure to spin it dry extremely thoroughly. Your floors shouldn’t have puddles of water. Allow the cleaning solution to dry completely on its own. Apply a hardwood floor polish to the floors, such as the Weiman Hardwood Floor Polish Restorer, according to the directions.

Frequently asked questions Is it ok to clean hardwood floors with a traditional mop and a bucket? For the most part, no. Experts recommend against mopping floors with lots of water or supersaturated mop pads. This is because the excessive use of water and liquids can seep through hardwood floors (yes, even sealed ones) and damage them, according to Dulude. “It’s not so much about the cleaning product (although wrong products can cause stains or buildup) but more about getting the floors wet,” she says. “A really good spin mop that gets the mop super dry could still work.” The main thing to avoid is drenching your floors with too much water. If you use a spin mop to clean your floors, be sure to spin it dry as much as possible. How often should you clean hardwood floors? In terms of sweeping and vacuuming, you should clean your floors at least once a week, according to Cotter. “Damp mopping with a cleaner should be done every month while deep cleaning with refinishing (if needed) is good to do at least once a year,” he says. Is it okay to use cleaners such as Pine-Sol and Fabuloso to mop floors? According to both Cotter and Dulude, multi-purpose cleaning solutions such as Pine-Sol, Fabuloso and Mr. Clean are quite strong in smell and can potentially damage hardwood floors over time. This is why they recommend sticking to mild solutions with as little water as possible.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Will Cotter is founder of home cleaning services companies FreshSpace Cleaning and Deluxe Maid.

Kadi Dulude is the founder of home cleaning services company Wizards of Home, which has more than 100 trained cleaning professionals.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I regularly write roundups, reviews and explainers about cleaning, laundry, cooking and home care. I’ve written guides on how to clean a mattress, how to get rid of mold and the best way to clean grout in your bathroom. I spoke with two cleaning experts, who own their professional home cleaning services companies.

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