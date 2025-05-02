It may sound silly, but my iPad is one of my favorite tech gadgets. It’s the “fun” device — the gadgets I use for watching shows, browsing YouTube and playing games. It is absolutely not the tool I use to do work, and that separation makes using my iPad more enjoyable .

You can do all the things I listed above with Apple’s most affordable iPad: the iPad (A16). It’s one of Apple’s latest models, and it’s at its lowest price ever right now.

Apple iPad (A16) deal

NBC Select staffers love the iPad — we’ve used them for work, travel and leisure. This iPad (A16) has a slightly larger screen, a new internal processor and 128GB of storage space by default, all notable upgrades from the previous iPad (10th generation). Like other iPads, it has two speakers, one on each end, that give audio a full, stereo feel. It supports accessories like Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Apple Magic Keyboard Folio, and it gets up to 10 hours of battery life.

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including recent stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. For this piece, I checked Apple iPad (A16) prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deal.

