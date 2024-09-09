You can always expect a big announcement from Apple in the fall. Today, the tech company revealed its lineup of new products set for release as soon as next week, with standout products including a new iPhone, new AirPods and an updated AiPods Max In addition to the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, 16 Pro and Pro Max, Apple is also launching an updated Apple Watch model.

I have covered and used Apple products for years so I know what makes a good upgrade. I’ve owned multiple iPhone as well as the original AirPods and AirPod Pro models. I’ve tested multiple Apple Watch devices and have recently been testing Apple’s HomePods. Below, I share more about the latest releases from Apple and how you can preorder them now.

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iPhone

Apple is launching an iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models on September 13. The new models, as well as iPhone 15 models, will all have Apple Intelligence, which are AI features giving you various benefits that make generating photos, writing and communication via text better. Some of its key AI features include proofreading, changing the tone of an email or creating custom generative emojis. For example, you could create a yellow smiley face with cucumbers over its eyes or have a squirrel DJ’ing. You can also type in Messages or Notes apps, and AI will attempt to pull up relevant photos or videos into your chat. The iPhone Pro also has four more hours of battery life compared to the previous model, according to the brand.

The new iPhone 16 and 16 Plus now have a customizable action button (located on the side of the phone), which you can use as a flashlight, voice memo recorder, camera and more. The iPhones also have a new camera button on the side that you can use to quickly take pictures and videos as well as adjust camera settings on the fly by swiping and clicking on the button’s touch sensor. Speaking of cameras, the 16 has a 48-megapixel camera, which is 4x the resolution of the iPhone 14, according to the brand.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus start at $799 and $899, respectively, and are available for preorder on September 13.

Apple 16 Pro and Pro Max (at 6.3-inch and 6.9 inches), have slightly larger displays than all previous iterations of the iPhone Pro-models. The Pro model display has a thinner border for a better viewing experience, according to the brand, which will be good for watching movies or general use. There are also four new color options: white, black, natural and desert, which leans toward a gold-like hue.

As far as performance, the Pro model has an improved battery compared to last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and faster processing speeds. It also has the new camera control button mentioned above, as well as a new 48-megapixel camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5x telephoto camera, all of which provide higher quality images and a better zoom.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max start at $999 and $1,199 and are available for preorder on September 13.

Apple Watch

Apple’s also updating one of our favorite smartwatches (the Series 9) with a thinner design, which should make it more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time. The watch will also update once per second when you turn on Always On mode instead of once per minute like in previous models. This means you can have more accurate health data as well as weather updates and more. The Watch Series 10 starts at $399 and is available on September 20 in various finishes.

There weren’t any major updates to the Ultra 2 besides a new satin black finish and a titanium black Milanese loop strap. It is available for preorder starting September 20.

AirPods

Apple’s biggest focus area for its two new AirPods — AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with noise-canceling — was comfort. By using 3D modeling, these are the brand’s most comfortable AirPods model yet, according to Apple. It also has a major improvement in audio quality and improved spatial audio, according to the brand. Both of the new AirPods cases, which come in a slightly smaller case than its previous models, support wireless charging and are USB-C compatible. The base model AirPods 4 retails for $129 and AirPods 4 with noise-canceling retails for $179. You can order both models starting on September 20.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an editor at NBC Select who writes and edits stories on various tech topics including smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers and projectors. I have covered major shopping holidays and other events for over five years. I also frequently test new tech products including, headphones, speakers and computers.

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