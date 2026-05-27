Sandal season means trips to the beach, bright pedicures and more fun stuff. But, for many, wearing sandals also means blisters and soreness if you walk long distances in them.

“Thin, loose, or stretchy straps mean your foot has to ‘work’ just to keep the sandal on, so your toes grip, your gait gets shorter and more shuffling, and you start to feel fatigue not just in the foot but up into the knees, hips, and even the low back,” says Dr. Mikel Daniels, president and chief medical officer of We Treat Feet Podiatry.

Thankfully, there are sandals out there that are suitable for walking — you just have to know what to look for. To help you shop, I spoke with Daniels and other podiatrists on what to prioritize to ensure your sandals are comfortable for walking, and got their recommendations on sandals worth your consideration.

The best walking sandals of 2026

To compile this list of the best walking sandals, I gathered recommendations from experts and also used their guidance to find highly-rated options that are worth your consideration.

Best overall

The Arizona is arguably Birkenstock’s most iconic sandal, but any sandal from the brand will give you solid arch support and a comfortable, durable footbed, says Dr. Tek Fish, podiatrist and owner of Clover Podiatry. I have been wearing these sandals for years. I have wide, flat feet and find that they accommodate larger feet without pinching and are supportive without being cumbersome.

The adjustable straps make it easy to get a customized fit and there is a raised toe bar on the footbed that gives your toes something to grip as you walk, which helps the shoe stay on, according to the brand.

Best cushioning

Fish also recommends Oofos, saying they are great for recovering after a workout but can also provide all-day comfort. The unisex slide is highly cushioned to absorb impact as you walk and the contoured footbed provides arch support. The shoes are also easy to wipe down and can even be thrown in the washing machine — just don’t put them in the dryer. One thing to note: They do not come in half sizes. If you are a half size, Oofos recommends sizing up if you are a woman and down if you are a man.

Best flip flops

“OluKai sandals are a strong choice if you want a cushioned feel and a shape that tends to work better for wider and flatter feet,” says Daniels. “They are comfortable and will help prevent pain in the Achilles area if worn all day.” These flip flops are lightweight, have arch support and a sole with treads for traction. They also have a quick-drying insole in case you get them wet. Though these are made for women, the brand also makes a version for men.

Best multitasking

Experts I spoke with said part of what makes sandals uncomfortable for walking is that you have to clench your toes as you walk to keep them on your feet. Fish recommends these Tevas because they have a strap that runs over the toe area, as well as a strap that secures the sandal to your ankle. This means you don’t have to clench to keep them secure.

The sandals are available for both men and women and come in a variety of colors to suit your vibe. They can be worn in the water or on dry land and the straps are made from quick-drying nylon. The cushioned footbed is contoured to cradle your foot and provide support and the sole has deep treads for traction.

Best dressy sandal for women

If you are looking for a slightly dressier (read: less sporty looking) sandal that is still comfortable to walk in, consider these from Naot, says Dr. Samantha Landau, a podiatrist and professor at New York College of Podiatric Medicine at Touro University. They have a slight wedge, but aren’t so high that your feet will get achy. They also have straps across the toes and midfoot, as well as an ankle strap to keep your foot secure.

The insole is cushioned and there is good arch support, according to the brand. The shoes also come in narrow, regular and wide width sizes.

Best dressy sandal for men

Landau also recommends sandals from Clarks for how supportive and cushioned they are. These slides have a wide band that runs across the midsole, keeping the sandal secure on the foot. The upper is made from leather and the outsole is rubber to provide good traction. There is built-in arch support and the toe box is on the wider side to give feet plenty of room. The shoes are available in regular and wide widths.

How I picked the best walking sandals

To choose the most comfortable sandals for walking, I asked experts what to consider while shopping. Here are the things they suggest you prioritize:

Support: “A flat, flimsy insole is one step above walking barefoot,” says Fish. “You want something that supports your foot — the more a sandal cups your heel to hold your foot in place and has arch support, the better.” One trick to tell if a shoe has enough arch support: “If you fold the sandal in half, it should bend at the ball of the foot only and not in the middle of the foot,” says Dr. Chandana Halaharvi, a foot and ankle surgeon and owner of Thrive Foot & Ankle. “If it folds too easily, like a wallet, you don’t have enough arch support for the shoe and your foot will be working overtime.

“A flat, flimsy insole is one step above walking barefoot,” says Fish. “You want something that supports your foot — the more a sandal cups your heel to hold your foot in place and has arch support, the better.” One trick to tell if a shoe has enough arch support: “If you fold the sandal in half, it should bend at the ball of the foot only and not in the middle of the foot,” says Dr. Chandana Halaharvi, a foot and ankle surgeon and owner of Thrive Foot & Ankle. “If it folds too easily, like a wallet, you don’t have enough arch support for the shoe and your foot will be working overtime. Cushioning: Look for a cushioned but not mushy midsole. “You want to make sure there is shock absorption, but without losing stability,” says Halaharvi. “If the sole compresses too easily when you step on it, there’s a good chance this is not enough padding for comfortable walking.”

Look for a cushioned but not mushy midsole. “You want to make sure there is shock absorption, but without losing stability,” says Halaharvi. “If the sole compresses too easily when you step on it, there’s a good chance this is not enough padding for comfortable walking.” Strap security: How well the sandal keeps your foot in place matters. “A sandal that shifts around forces your toes and smaller stabilizing muscles to compensate constantly, which will cause fatigue,” says Fish. “A well-secured foot is a less tired foot.” Look for a sandal with thick straps — ideally that secure your foot in multiple places, like across the midfoot, around the ankle or across the top of the toes.

Frequently asked questions Why are sandals often more uncomfortable to walk long distances in? “Your foot actually has to work a lot harder in a sandal than it does in a regular shoe,” says Fish. “If you walk in a sandal the exact same way you walk in a running shoe, the sandal will fall off your foot. So without even thinking about it, a lot of people curl their toes slightly to grip the sandal and keep it on. You’re now using muscles you don’t normally use, and they’re going to tire out faster than you expect.” Support is another issue. “A sandal just can’t offer what a running shoe or cross-trainer can. Maybe a little arch support, but that’s about it,” says Fish. That said, there are more supportive sandals that can go a long way towards keeping you comfortable. Can you break in sandals to make them more comfortable? Yes, as with any shoe, the more you wear it, the more it will begin to conform to your foot. Not only that, sometimes you just need to get used to wearing sandals in general. “If you’ve been in boots and shoes all winter and you throw on sandals for a long walk, your feet aren’t going to be happy, not because sandals are bad, but because your feet aren’t used to them,” says Fish. “It’s not a permanent problem. People who wear sandals every day don’t have this issue. But most of us only bust them out in spring or summer, and our feet feel it.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a commerce editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about wide toe box shoes, sandals with arch support and more. For this story, I spoke with podiatrists to find the best walking sandals to keep your feet comfortable.

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