During its September launch event, Apple announced the launch of the Apple Watch Series 7, which starts at $399 and will be available later this fall. Notably, the watch is designed with the largest and most advanced display yet: It has 20 percent more screen area than the Series 6 and over 50 percent more screen area than the Series 3. During the Apple event, the company also launched new iPhones and iPads, all of which comes after the company made news regarding a ruling on forcing developers to use in-app purchasing. Apple also recently had to urge users to update their devices due to a spyware hack.

The Apple Watch 7’s 1.7-millimeter borders are 40 percent thinner than those on the Series 6, according to the brand. The case and display boast softer, more rounded corners and the face is also designed to be 70 percent brighter when you’re indoors and your wrist is down. To complement the watch’s larger display, buttons on the watch have been redesigned and enlarged.

The larger screen also fits nearly 50 percent more text on screen compared to the Series 6 — you’ll be able to see a longer portion of a message or notification. Apple also added a full keyboard to the Series 7. You can tap or slide from letter to letter with QuickPath.

According to Apple, the new watch is more durable than previous models, too, equipping a stronger, thicker, crack-resistant crystal. The watch also boasts a IP6X rating, meaning it’s dust-resistant, and a WR50 water resistance rating for up to 50 meters.

Its 18-hour battery life is the same as what the Series 6 offers, but Apple said it charges 33 percent faster with a new USB-C cord — it takes 45 minutes to charge from 0 to 85 percent, and 8 minutes of charging will give you eight hours of sleep tracking.

Additionally, the Series 7 offers new watch faces. It comes in five new aluminum colors: Green, Blue, Red, Starlight and Midnight. The watch is available in stainless steel and titanium cases, as well. Previous Apple Watch bands will work with the new models, and Apple is debuting new bands like the Maize Braided Solo Loop.

Apple released updates to Watch OS 8, too. It better supports outdoor cycling, and will pause and resume if you temporarily stop. E-bikes are also now better supported with a more accurate calorie calculator. Fall detection is also available across workouts — if you trip while running or biking, the watch can contact emergency services.

Brands like FitBit and Fossil also recently introduced new smart watches, which are currently available to preorder.

