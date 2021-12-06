Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

One of my favorite things about the holiday season is buying gifts for other people, but picking out the perfect present for my in-laws always proves to be challenging. Every year, my husband and I try to go with something pragmatic — an electric kettle, a Ring doorbell, an Amazon Echo — but more often than not, these gifts end up staying in their boxes for years to come. It’s not that they don’t love the gifts, they’ll tell us, it’s just that they don’t need anything.

This year was not like all the others, though. My husband and I got married in October, and all my mother-in-law has been able to talk about since then is how excited she is to see all the photos from the wedding. The photos! My mother-in-law is a very sentimental person, and I know nothing would make her happier than to adorn her house with photos of us draped in marital bliss. The good news? This is something I can easily enable — and knowing what she wanted made my Christmas shopping much easier.

Though many people prefer to keep wedding photos in picture frames or photo albums, I didn’t want to be limited by one photo or force my mother-in-law to store a thick, heavy book somewhere. Instead, I decided to buy her a digital photo frame that she could use to display whichever photo (or photos) she preferred — and when she gets sick of looking at me and my husband, she can switch things up with a photo of Piper, the family dog, or a photo of the whole family.

As a shopping editor, I’ve had the chance to try out several different digital frames from brands like Nixplay. All of the frames I’ve tried are gift-worthy in their own right — I personally keep a Nixplay Touchscreen Smart Display on my desk at home — but I decided that the Aura Carver Luxe Smart HD Digital Photo Frame made the most sense for my mother-in-law. The frame can display both photos and videos and, according to the brand, it uses AI to pair two related photos side by side in portrait mode. It can also pair with the Aura app, so you can easily filter between photos and videos and adjust how fast or slow you want your slideshow to be.

Even if you didn’t celebrate a milestone this year, a digital picture frame can be a great holiday gift for a loved one that helps them celebrate and relive some of your fondest memories together. And if you’re worried that the person you’re gifting won’t understand how to use it, rest assured most frames allow families to use the app together and upload photos from afar.

