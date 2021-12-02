Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Last Christmas, after dropping a number of not-so-subtle hints to my family, I became the proud owner of a Vitamix E310 blender. Over the next few weeks, I experimented with my first blends: hummus that was as good as any you’d have at a Middle Eastern restaurant, creamy Nutella whipped up with real hazelnuts and silky smooth oat milk made with only two ingredients.

As someone who’d primarily lived on a diet of takeout and prepared meals, I couldn’t believe how easy it was to use the Vitamix and — more importantly — how delicious everything turned out. One of my favorite recipes to make in the blender is a brownie batter that uses sweet potatoes, bananas and almond butter in place of sugar and butter. The brownies are some of the fudgiest you’ll ever taste, and when I make them for friends and family, they’re always surprised when I reveal the healthy ingredients I snuck in.

Since getting my Vitamix, I’ve raved about it so much that I’m pretty sure my friends are convinced I secretly own stock in the company. When Select editor Morgan Greenwald got married this year, I even gifted her a Vitamix blender of her own.

While Vitamix blenders tend to be on the pricier side, I opted for the E310 from the brand’s relatively more affordable Explorian series — it’s still pricier than the average blender, but worth every penny. Not many blenders are so powerful that you can just toss a handful of veggies and broth in and have a steaming hot soup ready to eat a few minutes later. It’s also one of the most versatile blenders out there: I’ve used my Vitamix for everything from making bread dough and banana “nice” cream to prepping ingredients while cooking with the pulse function.

With the help of my Vitamix, I’ve eaten more fresh fruits and veggies and nearly cut out all processed foods from my diet. I’ve never felt better, and I’ve saved a ton of money by eating at home more. If you’d told me a year ago that a blender could change my life, I wouldn’t have believed it, but my Vitamix has been a priceless investment in my health and overall well-being. What can I say? It was love at first blend.

The Vitamix E310 comes with a powerful 2 HP motor that can handle tougher blends, according to the brand. It has ten variable speeds along with a pulse feature for everything from purées to coarse chops. On the Vitamix website, the E310 blender has a 4.7-star average rating from 2,210 reviews.

