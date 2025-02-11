I see an ocean of people wearing wireless earbuds during my morning commute on the New York City subway. One of the oldest models I still see regularly are the Beats Powerbeats Pro. Released in 2019, the Powerbeats Pro have had surprising staying power — they still show up as top-rated, top-selling earbuds on retailers like Amazon and Best Buy (the earbuds often being on sale likely helps).

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 is an all new earbud that has a few nods to the original, namely the earhook design. I used them for a week ahead of launch — they are solid all-around fitness headphones, but not a replacement for my more casual, everyday earbuds.

What are the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2?

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 ($249) are ear hook earbuds that are well-suited to fitness activity. The flashiest feature is the all new heart rate monitoring — each earbud has a heart rate monitor near the ear tip that rests slightly inside your ear. At launch, heart rate monitoring works with select apps like Nike Run Club and Peloton on iPhone and a wider range of apps on Android.

Other new features are what you might expect from earbuds in 2025, including automated noise cancelling, transparency mode, a wireless charging case, and personalized spatial audio and compatibility with the Find My network on iPhone.

You can control audio, calls and adjust volume using the physical button controls on either earbud. Physical buttons make a lot of sense for these earbuds — they are easier to use than touch controls when exercising, in my experience.

Noise cancellation: yes | Transparency: yes | Battery life (earbuds): up to 8 hours (ANC on), up to 10 hours (ANC off) | Battery life (earbuds + case): up to 36 hours (ANC on), up to 45 hours (ANC off) | Wireless Charging: yes | Water resistance: IPX4 | Bluetooth Multipoint: no | Works best with: iPhone or Android | Ear tips: silicone (XS, S, M, L, XL included)

How I tried Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

I compared the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 to some of my favorite workout headphones and fitness trackers like the Garmin Forerunner 265 (top left) and Sony Linkbuds Fit (bottom right). Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

I tested the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for a week ahead of the retail launch date after the brand sent me a sample for review. I wore them for multiple outdoor runs and indoor strength training workouts, testing the fit, sound quality and noise-cancelling. I also compared them to competitors like the Sony Linkbuds Fit ($199) and Shokz OpenFit 2 ($179). During workouts, I wore other wearables like the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Garmin Forerunner 265 to compare heart rate monitoring data.

Though perhaps not their intended use, I also wore the Powerbeats Pro 2 during two long workdays to get a better feel for long-term ear comfort.

My experience with the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

If you love earhook earbuds, there’s a good chance you’ll love the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2. It has a remarkably secure fit, accurate heart rate tracking and excellent on-ear controls. However, the $249 price is steep and, depending on your relationship to fitness trackers, may not be worth it.

What I like

Accurate heart rate tracking

The heart rate data from the Powerbeats Pro 2 matched very closely to data from my Google Pixel Watch 3 and Garmin Forerunner 265. During a steady pace run, all three showed similar heart rate minimums, averages and maximums.

The heart rate graphs between the Powerbeats Pro 2 (top), Google Pixel Watch 3 (middle) and Garmin Forerunner 265 (bottom) were remarkably similar for my outdoor run. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Heart rate between the Powerbeats Pro 2 and Garmin Forerunner 265 during low-intensity strength training was also very similar. I will continue to test the heart rate accuracy of the Powerbeats Pro 2 over the next few months, but right now, I can say it is impressively accurate.

Physical on-ear controls

I’ve always found it difficult to use touch-sensitive earbuds while exercising — double or triple taping a small earbud requires an annoying amount of precision I simply don’t have while running.

The buttons on the Powerbeats Pro 2 make it easy to adjust volume and media — I had no problem controlling them while running, even with gloves on.

Very secure fit

I couldn’t for the life of me get the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 to fall out of my ears naturally. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Ear hooks generally provide the most secure fit of any earbud design, in my experience. The Powerbeats Pro 2 are no different — they are some of the most secure-fitting earbuds I’ve tested. Running, burpees, jumping jacks, whipping my head back and forth, nothing I tried moved these earbuds an inch.

Potential drawbacks to keep in mind

These are fitness earbuds, not do-everything earbuds

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are a great companion for exercising, but they are not the best do-it-all earbuds you can get. Music does not sound as rich and detailed as with the Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($249). Noise cancelling is not nearly as good as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra ($299). They also are not as comfortable to wear for long periods of time as Apple AirPods 4 ($179), Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro ($249), the list goes on.

If you are looking for a single pair of earbuds to do everything, and do it well, remember that the Powerbeats Pro 2 are fitness earbuds, first and foremost.

Do you need a heart rate sensor in your ears?

That is the question I found myself asking while testing the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.

If you play sports where wearables don’t make much sense (but earbuds do), if you hate the feeling of a smartwatch on your wrist or if you find wrist-based sensors unreliable because of tattoos or another reason, the answer might be yes, in which case the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are a great new option to consider.

For me, the answer is no: I always wear some sort of fitness tracker that can give me much more data than the Powerbeats Pro 2 can. For me, lower-priced alternatives that don’t have this sensor (think the Beats Fit Pro ($199), Sony Linkbuds Fit ($199) and Shokz OpenFit 2 ($179)) are a better value.

Who are the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 for?

There are not many premium earhook earbuds on the market right now. The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 fill that gap, and are a great all-around fitness earbud for anyone who loves the stability earhook earbuds deliver. The physical on-ear button controls are reliable and responsive, even when my hands are sweaty or while wearing gloves.

I’m glad Beats finally updated these earbuds, and while they won’t be my go-to fitness headphones (Beats Fit Pro, Shokz OpenFit 2 and Bose Ulta Open Earbuds are still fighting that battle), I’m glad the brand finally updated these earbuds and innovated with the built-in heart rate sensors.

