Over the past few years, belt bags have become super popular. It makes sense: They tend to be streamlined and sleek and you can wear them around your waist or as a crossbody, allowing you to be hands-free. Amazon currently has a Pander belt bag for 50 percent off.

It's a great bag for travel, because it fits close to the body and is big enough to fit a wallet, passport and other small essentials. Grab this deal while the price is down to just $10.

Deal of the day

This belt bag has an adjustable strap, allowing you to wear it around your waist or as a crossbody. There is one main zippered compartment and then a smaller zip pocket on the backside of the bag. The main compartment also has mesh pockets to keep your stuff organized. The actual bag is about the size of a paperback book and it can fit your phone, wallet, keys and a handful of other small items (think lip balm or hand sanitizer).

The bag is made from weather-resistant nylon, which also helps keep it lightweight. If you get anything on your bag, you can wipe it down with a damp cloth. Currently, the Seal Grey color is marked down to just $10, but there are nearly 20 other colors available, most of which are 20 percent off.

Why this sale is worth it

50% off

Adjustable strap

Water-resistant

More bags on sale

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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