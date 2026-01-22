Washing your hands with soap and water is the gold standard for hygiene and killing germs, but sometimes you need a quick clean when a sink is nowhere in sight. Yes, I’m talking about holding onto an escalator railing, pressing elevator buttons, taking public transportation, pushing a shopping cart or touching a door handle. In these cases, using hand sanitizer is your best bet to get rid of grime, bacteria and viruses — but is it really that effective?

Below, I consulted with medical experts about the pros and cons of using hand sanitizer, which might be top of mind for you during this year’s cold and flu season. They also shared when hand sanitizer comes in handy (and when it absolutely doesn’t), plus how to make sure you’re buying something the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would approve of. I rounded up a handful of options that are compliant with CDC recommendations, too.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

How I picked the best hand sanitizers

While shopping for hand sanitizer, experts say it’s important to consider the following factors, which I used to evaluate options while curating my list of recommendations.

Alcohol-based formula: The purpose of hand sanitizer is to kill germs on your hands, which ethyl alcohol (ethanol) and isopropyl alcohol (isopropanol) are very good at in the right concentrations. Most hand sanitizers are made with ethyl alcohol, which is less harsh on skin compared to isopropyl alcohol, although both are effective, according to the experts I spoke to. Make sure the hand sanitizer you buy lists either of these alcohols on its ingredient list, and make sure that label does not say alcohol-free. All of the hand sanitizers on my list are made with ethyl or isopropyl alcohol.

The purpose of hand sanitizer is to kill germs on your hands, which ethyl alcohol (ethanol) and isopropyl alcohol (isopropanol) are very good at in the right concentrations. Most hand sanitizers are made with ethyl alcohol, which is less harsh on skin compared to isopropyl alcohol, although both are effective, according to the experts I spoke to. Make sure the hand sanitizer you buy lists either of these alcohols on its ingredient list, and make sure that label does not say alcohol-free. All of the hand sanitizers on my list are made with ethyl or isopropyl alcohol. Alcohol concentration : Only buy hand sanitizer that has an alcohol concentration of at least 60%, according to the CDC. Studies show that hand sanitizers with an alcohol concentration of 60 to 95% are more effective at killing germs than those with a lower concentration or non-alcohol-based options. Low-alcohol hand sanitizers tend to reduce the growth of germs, not kill them, making them less effective. All of the hand sanitizers I recommend are made with at least 60% alcohol.

: Only buy hand sanitizer that has an alcohol concentration of at least 60%, according to the CDC. Studies show that hand sanitizers with an alcohol concentration of 60 to 95% are more effective at killing germs than those with a lower concentration or non-alcohol-based options. Low-alcohol hand sanitizers tend to reduce the growth of germs, not kill them, making them less effective. All of the hand sanitizers I recommend are made with at least 60% alcohol. Moisturizing ingredients : Alcohol is a drying ingredient, so alcohol-based hand sanitizers inherently strip moisture from your skin. Some options are made with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin and seed oils to slightly reduce how drying the formula is, says Julia Gardner, a registered nurse and the assistant vice president of infection prevention at MedStar Health. I highlighted which hand sanitizers on my list are less drying. Also, always read a hand sanitizer’s full ingredient list before using it to check for additives you’re allergic or sensitive to, says Dr. Kaushik Govindaraju, a board-certified internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan. For example, some are scented with artificial fragrances, which some people find irritating.

: Alcohol is a drying ingredient, so alcohol-based hand sanitizers inherently strip moisture from your skin. Some options are made with moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin and seed oils to slightly reduce how drying the formula is, says Julia Gardner, a registered nurse and the assistant vice president of infection prevention at MedStar Health. I highlighted which hand sanitizers on my list are less drying. Also, always read a hand sanitizer’s full ingredient list before using it to check for additives you’re allergic or sensitive to, says Dr. Kaushik Govindaraju, a board-certified internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan. For example, some are scented with artificial fragrances, which some people find irritating. Type: Hand sanitizers come as gels, sprays and wipes, all of which are effective at killing germs so long as they’re made with at least 60% alcohol and you use them correctly (more information about proper application below). I included various types of hand sanitizers on my list so you can compare them — choose whichever option you like best.

The best hand sanitizers of 2026

Per experts’ and CDC guidance , all of the hand sanitizers on my list below are alcohol-based and have an alcohol concentration of at least 60%. I highlighted the type of alcohol each option is made with and those that have moisturizing ingredients in their formulas.

Best overall gel

Purell is most NBC Select staffers’ go-to hand sanitizer because it’s reliable and readily available online and in stores. Plus, it comes in various bottle sizes, including a travel-sized option with a built-in keychain. The gel leaves hands feeling soft due to its mild formula, which is made with moisturizing ingredients like glycerin.

Best overall spray

“Touchland is everything you want in a hand sanitizer,” says NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio. “It’s super hydrating, smells great and incredibly easy to apply. I keep bottles in my purse, work tote and travel backpack, and I have multiple at my desk to spritz throughout the workday.” Touchland’s hand sanitizer is made with aloe vera, which hydrates skin, and radish root ferment filtrate, which helps skin retain moisture so it stays soft, according to the brand. It has a lightweight, non-sticky and non-greasy finish when it dries, says Godio. You can buy keychain cases for bottles separately.

Best overall wipes

Hand sanitizer wipes make it easy to quickly cover your skin in the germ-fighting solution and efficiently clean kids’ hands, especially when they won’t sit still. The Honest Company’s fragrance-free sanitizing wipes are made with moisturizing aloe and glycerin, as well as alcohol. They come in a pack with a hard-top lid so they stay moist.

Best bulk bottle

Germ-X’s hand sanitizer comes in a 1-liter bottle, so it’s a great option for homes with multiple people or public spaces like offices. The formula is made with glycerin and hyaluronic acid to boost the moisture content in skin and help it retain hydration, according to the brand. Germ-X’s hand sanitizer leaves your hands feeling smooth once it dries.

Best refillable

This hand sanitizer comes in pocket-sized sprayer bottles you can refill. Noshinku sells pouches of liquid separately, and a full bottle gives you over 300 mists, according to the brand. The hand sanitizer is made with jojoba, argan, rosehip and coconut oils to moisturize skin and leave it feeling soft, as well as essential oils to add natural fragrance.

Best natural scents

Alōh uses essential oils rather than synthetic fragrances in its hand sanitizers, leaving your hands clean and smelling like lemongrass, peppermint or orange without using chemicals. The gel also has hydrating aloe vera and glycerin in its formula to make skin feel softer after application.

How to use hand sanitizer correctly

Hand sanitizer isn’t effective unless you use it correctly. Here are tips from experts and the CDC.

Use enough hand sanitizer to cover all surfaces of the front and back of your hands and fingers. To ensure you’re evenly coating all parts of your hands and fingers, first apply hand sanitizer to the palm of your hands and then rub your hands and fingers together. Rub your hands and fingers together until the hand sanitizer dries completely, which takes about 20 to 30 seconds. Never rinse or wipe off hand sanitizer before it’s dry. It’s not effective if you do. Never apply hand sanitizer to visibly dirty or greasy skin. It’s best to use soap and water in that case. Always supervise young children when they use hand sanitizer to prevent them from swallowing the alcohol-based substance, especially in school and childcare facilities.

Frequently asked questions How does hand sanitizer work? The alcohol in hand sanitizer destroys germs by attacking bacteria and viruses’ essential cell structures, breaking them down and killing them, says Gardner. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers work quickly to cut down bacterial cell counts and inactivate most viruses, says Govindaraju. When should you use hand sanitizer? Use hand sanitizer when soap and water aren’t available, so long as your hands are free from visible dirt or grease, says Gardner. These guidelines are for the general public — there’s different suggestions for healthcare workers. When should you wash your hands instead of using hand sanitizer? Using soap and water to wash your hands is superior to using hand sanitizer — soap and water removes all germs and dirt from your hands, while hand sanitizer only targets certain germs, according to the CDC. Using hand sanitizer is a great option for a quick clean if you don’t have access to soap and water, but there’s some situations where only a thorough handwashing will do, says Govindaraju and Gardner: When your hands are visibly dirty, greasy or covered in food

After using the restroom

When you’re knowingly exposed to certain bacteria or viruses, like norovirus and C. difficile

When you’ve been exposed to chemicals like pesticides or heavy metals like lead Why do most hand sanitizers say they’re 99.9% effective? Hand sanitizer effectively kills most illness-causing germs, but not all of them, says Govindaraju. For example, experts say it doesn’t work against C. difficile, a bacteria that can cause severe diarrhea and colon inflammation, or norovirus. Brands also test their hand sanitizers in labs under controlled conditions, which isn’t entirely reflective of how people use hand sanitizer in real life. And if you don’t use hand sanitizer correctly, or have a lot of dirt, oils or sweat on your hands when you apply it, it’s not fully effective, says Govindaraju. Does hand sanitizer cause dry skin? Yes, hand sanitizer can cause dry skin since it’s made with alcohol, a moisture-stripping ingredient, says Govindaraju. If your skin shows signs of dryness, consider using a hydrating hand cream as needed. Wait at least 20 to 30 seconds after using hand sanitizer, or until your hands are completely dry, to apply hand cream. Is hand sanitizer FSA/HSA eligible? Yes, hand sanitizer made with at least 60% alcohol, per the CDC’s guidelines, is eligible for reimbursement with a flexible spending account (FSA), health savings account (HSA) or a health reimbursement arrangement (HRA). It is not eligible with a dependent care flexible spending account (DCFSA) or a limited-purpose flexible spending account (LPFSA).

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Kaushik Govindaraju is a board-certified internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan and a contributor to Lab Finder.

is a board-certified internist with Medical Offices of Manhattan and a contributor to Lab Finder. Julia Gardner is a registered nurse and the assistant vice president of infection prevention at MedStar Health.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who’s covered health and wellness for over five years. I’ve written about topics like KN95, N95 and disposable face masks, as well as at-home Covid tests, thermometers and disinfectants. To write this article, I interviewed two medical professionals about how to pick the most effective hand sanitizers and how to use them correctly. I also curated a list of the best hand sanitizers to buy based on expert and CDC guidance.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.