Dry, chapped lips are painful, unattractive and can happen all year round — and sometimes, your standard lip balm just doesn’t cut it. That’s where a lip serum, also known as a lip treatment, comes in: a hydrating treatment that helps relieve severely dry lips and allows you to wear your favorite lipstick or liner without worrying about cracks and flakes.

To narrow down the best lip serums to shop, we put dozens to the test during the brutal northeast winter (which conveniently included several snow days and a blizzard). I also spoke to board-certified dermatologists about which key ingredients to look for, what they can do for your lips and their recommendations for the best ones to shop. Plus, we dive into the differences between lip serums and other popular lip products, including lip balms and oils.

How I picked the best lip serums

When choosing lip serums to test, I kept the following factors in mind based on guidance from the dermatologists I spoke to:

Hydrating active ingredients: Typically, a lip serum will have active ingredients, including vitamin C, peptides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, that help support your lips’ skin barrier and retain moisture, says double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa. Look for other hydrating ingredients like squalane, plant oils and ceramides that help avoid your lips from losing moisture, says Dr. Annie Chiu, a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist.

Typically, a lip serum will have active ingredients, including vitamin C, peptides, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, that help support your lips’ skin barrier and retain moisture, says double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jaimie DeRosa. Look for other hydrating ingredients like squalane, plant oils and ceramides that help avoid your lips from losing moisture, says Dr. Annie Chiu, a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist. Texture and feel: Lip serums tend to have a thinner consistency than most lip balms and lip masks, making them more comfortable to wear during the day. Look for a lip serum that’s thick enough to provide a great amount of hydration without leaving behind a sticky, heavy or tacky feeling, experts say.

We tested over a dozen lip serums to find the absolute best ones to shop.

How we tested lip serums

Our NBC Select editors tested lip serums for over two weeks during New York City’s most brutal winter days. When testing, we kept the following factors in mind:

Comfort and feel: One of the most important factors we considered was how each lip serum felt on our lips when we initially applied it, how it felt after an hour or more of wearing it and whether it was hydrating enough to heal dry, chapped lips.

One of the most important factors we considered was how each lip serum felt on our lips when we initially applied it, how it felt after an hour or more of wearing it and whether it was hydrating enough to heal dry, chapped lips. Longevity: We paid special attention to how long our lips stayed hydrated after applying the serum (ideally, a good lip serum should offer at least 8-12 hours of hydration, according to my experts). We also kept in mind how often we had to reapply each one throughout the day and noted what activities we did while wearing it (like working out, going out for the night or wearing it to work).

We paid special attention to how long our lips stayed hydrated after applying the serum (ideally, a good lip serum should offer at least 8-12 hours of hydration, according to my experts). We also kept in mind how often we had to reapply each one throughout the day and noted what activities we did while wearing it (like working out, going out for the night or wearing it to work). Texture and consistency: We kept in mind the texture and consistency of the lip oil and considered how it felt on our lips (smooth, lightweight, sticky, thick or heavy).

We kept in mind the texture and consistency of the lip oil and considered how it felt on our lips (smooth, lightweight, sticky, thick or heavy). Taste and scent: Editors kept in mind any taste and/or scent for each lip serum and whether they impacted the texture, feel or wearability.

Editors kept in mind any taste and/or scent for each lip serum and whether they impacted the texture, feel or wearability. Packaging: We kept in mind whether the packaging positively or negatively impacted how well we applied each lip serum. A few key considerations: Was it easy to open and close? Did the packaging leak? Was it comfortable to store and carry around in our bags?

We kept in mind whether the packaging positively or negatively impacted how well we applied each lip serum. A few key considerations: Was it easy to open and close? Did the packaging leak? Was it comfortable to store and carry around in our bags? Price: We considered whether the lip serum was a good value based on how long it kept our lips hydrated, the overall look and feel of the packaging and whether we would repurchase it.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best lip serums

Best overall

Farmacy Lip Smoothie $ 22.00 Sephora What to know What we like Lightweight

Great for nighttime use

Long-lasting Something to note Tub packaging

I’ve used Farmacy’s Lip Smoothie for years before testing and it perfectly combines the silky texture of a lip serum with the thickness of a traditional lip mask. The glossy, lightweight texture softens my lips and leaves a shiny finish, so I can use this both day and night without it feeling heavy or sticky.

I use this treatment in my morning and nighttime routines when my lips feel extra chapped and flaky. The hydration lasts for several hours, so I don’t have to reapply it during the day (which is a relief since I have to apply it with my fingers). It comes in four delicious scents and flavors: apple, pear kiwi, honey vanilla and mango.

Farmacy’s Lip Smoothie is a great lip mask to use before bed, and you’ll wake up with soft, hydrated lips. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Best for very dry lips

Skinceuticals Antioxidant Lip Repair $ 46.00 Dermstore What to know What we like Heals dryness

Calms irritation

Long-lasting Something to note Cream texture

Apply with your fingers

This lip repair treatment has a cream consistency, so it feels a bit thicker than the others we tried. However, it’s a great treatment for lips that are especially dry and irritated (as long as you’re willing to dedicate a few extra seconds to rubbing it in). I apply this one at night before bed, and it not only heals my flaky, chapped lips in the winter, but it also soothes the irritated skin on the sides of my mouth. It has a pump, similar to a cream you’d use for your face or hands, and you’ll need to use your finger to apply it. The serum has vitamin E (a natural antioxidant), allantoin (to reduce irritation) and hyaluronic acid (to lock in moisture).

This Skinceuticals lip serum is creamy and thick, which is great for treating dry, chapped lips. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Best tinted

Olehenriksen Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment $ 23.00 Ulta What to know What we like Long-lasting

Comes in several tints

Glossy finish Something to note Thick, heavy texture

Sheer has slight tint

This Olehenriksen lip treatment is one of the most hydrating and long-lasting options we tried, and it comes recommended by DeRosa. Editors say the formula is thick and glossy and leaves their lips soft and hydrated for at least two hours. “I’ve been using this product for about six months now, and it’s one of my favorite lip treatments of all time,” says NBC Select associate social media editor Caitlin Cusack. “It feels so hydrating and smooth without feeling super thick, and it gives the perfect shine and tint to my lips.”

In addition to the sheer tint, it comes in three shades: chocolate brown (hot cocoa scent), mauve pink (strawberry scent) and beige nude (vanilla brown sugar scent). The tint lasts a long time, and though it’s subtle, you can layer it to look darker, editors say.

Olehenriksen’s lip treatment smoothes and hydrates lips without feeling thick or heavy on your lips, editors say. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

Best glossy finish

I like a glossy lip during the day, and this Lip Oasis treatment from The Outset is perfect for everyday wear because the glossy finish lasts for hours. It has squalane to hydrate, lactic acid to brighten and peptides to soften and protect my lips. It also has a round angled applicator that makes it so much easier and more comfortable to swipe across my chapped lips. The lip treatment comes in three sheer shades and a clear version without a tint.

Best long-lasting

This lip treatment is a favorite of NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown, who applied it before going to bed. “I didn’t notice any plumping effects, but it’s definitely glossy and the moisture has decent lasting power,” she says. “When I apply it just before bed, I wake up to softer lips, even after the gloss has gone away.”

Paula’s Choice’s lip treatment is glossy and hydrating, and it lasts for hours after applying it, according to our editors. Courtesy of Nikki Brown

It has all of the ingredients my experts recommend: antioxidants and peptides to support a healthy barrier and emollients to nourish and hydrate lips. Plus, it has a sheer, glossy finish without the stickiness or heaviness of a traditional gloss. Cusack also loves the applicator because it feels gentle on her lips and doesn’t have a wand, which can be a hassle to use. However, like Brown, Cusack didn’t notice much of a plumping effect at all.

The lip treatment’s applicator feels gentle and is mess-free. Courtesy of Caitlin Cusack

Best splurge

Retrouve Hydrating Lip Serum $ 55.00 Retrouve What to know What we like Targets fine lines

Lightweight texture

Softens lips overnight Something to note Expensive

Pump packaging

Slightly sticky

If you’re willing to splurge on a lip product, this Retrouve serum targets dryness, fine lines and flakes. “I used this serum right before bed and woke up with my lips feeling super smooth and moisturized,” says Cusack. “I also layered it under a tinted lip balm, and I felt that I didn’t need to reapply the balm as often as usual.”

“The more I use it, the less I need it,” says NBC Select editorial operations associate Jem Alabi. “It’s pricey but it works better than Vaseline, and the container is small and comfortable to use.” Keep in mind that it does have a pump, so you’ll have to use your fingers to apply it (which our testers are very split about).

Retrouve lip serum is very pricey, but it’s a splurge worth investing in, according to our testers. Courtesy of Zoe Malin; Jem Alabi

Best with SPF

BeautyStat C Lip Serum $ 15.00 Ulta What to know What we like Protects lips from UV rays

Brightens lips

Subtle tint Something to note Small packaging

May cause slight tingle

Yes, your lips need protection from the sun just as much as your face does. This BeautyStat lip serum has SPF 30 (the minimum amount recommended by dermatologists) and a lightweight, hydrating formula. It also has vitamin C to brighten lips and peptides to smooth them out. The lip serum goes on smoothly and instantly softens my lips, which is a much better experience compared to other SPF lip balms I’ve tried in the past. Plus, it has a subtle tint that looks flattering and natural, in my experience.

The BeautyStat C Lip Serum is by far the best lip product with SPF I’ve tried. Courtesy of Mili Godio

Best exfoliating

This lip treatment has a similar texture to a typical facial serum, which you can apply before bed to exfoliate dry, chapped lips overnight. It has 5% polyhydroxy acid (gluconolactone) and 1.5% alpha hydroxy acids to soften and hydrate lips, according to the brand. “I was skeptical of this serum because everything ‘exfoliating’ that I’ve ever tried has had a gritty texture, but this one doesn’t,” says NBC Select page Sinclair Walker, who tested this serum before bed. “At first, it has a watery feel but dries up to a tackier texture quickly. My lips felt smoother and softer when I woke up, so that’s a win,” she says.

NBC Select editorial intern Kalohe Danbara agrees: “About 10 minutes after applying the serum, my lips felt and looked noticeably smoother and less flaky,” she says. It does have a subtle chemical-like taste that’s hard to ignore, according to Walker. The dropper bottle also dispenses slightly too much serum. “Since it’s so thin, you only need a very small drop to spread over your skin, so I had to be super careful to dispense a little dot,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin.

The exfoliating lip serum helps smooth lips without a hard, gritty texture. Courtesy of Kalohe Danbara

Best plumping

“In my experience, finding a highly pigmented lip product that’s actually good for your skin is quite rare, and this one totally delivers,” says Malin. “The treatment makes my lips feel soft and smooth, and while there’s a little bit of spiciness from the plumping, it’s not severe at all and fades quickly.” After a few minutes of wearing the treatment, Malin says her lips look noticeably fuller and the lines on them are less obvious. “The color also stays on pretty well, so I don’t have to constantly reapply.”

The packaging is both innovative and easy to use, according to our testers. You push a button at the bottom to dispense a drop of product on the applicator at the top, which is small and narrow so you can follow the shape of your lips, says Malin. However, you’ll need to be careful about getting the product on the skin around your lips since it can cause redness and irritation.

This Dr. Dennis Gross serum visibly plumps lips and adds a pop of color. Courtesy of Zoe Malin

What’s the difference between a lip balm and a lip serum?

Lip serums usually have a thinner consistency and higher concentrations of active ingredients like peptides, antioxidants or hyaluronic acid. Balms are thicker and focus more on temporary protection and shine; serums are about long-term lip health, says Dr. Kseniya Kobets, director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care.

Of course, there’s a lot of overlap when it comes to lip serums and lip balms: Many lip products that have active ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid are labeled as lip balms due to their hydrating properties, while those with a thicker, goopy consistency may be labeled a lip serum. At the end of the day, it usually comes down to marketing.

Frequently asked questions What exactly is a lip serum? Lip serums, often called a lip treatment, align more toward your skin care routine than your makeup bag, says Chiu. They have targeted active ingredients that help with fine lines, collagen production and barrier repair, such as peptides (which can improve smoothness and firmness over time), antioxidants (like vitamin E) and hydrating emollients (squalane, plant oils, shea butter and ceramides, for example). “They’re especially helpful for people with chronically dry lips, mature lips with fine lines, or anyone experiencing irritation from retinoids or cold weather,” says Kobets. “If someone just wants gloss, they don’t need a serum, but if they want treatment, that’s where serums fit in.” What’s the difference between a lip serum and a lip oil? Lip oils are usually designed to provide temporary shine and nourishment, while lip serums last longer on the lips because they take longer to absorb, says DeRosa. Similar to lip balms, oils are more about shine and protection, while serums are meant for long-term treatment. When should you apply a lip serum? Apply a lip serum once in the morning and once at night to clean lips. You can layer a lip balm with SPF over it during the day and a thicker mask at night, says Kobets. How often should you apply a lip serum? “Typically once or twice daily is sufficient; most lip serums are designed for morning and evening use,” says double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand. If you have severely dry or cracked lips, keep in mind treatment doesn’t happen overnight, so plan on using a lip serum for about one to two months, says DeRosa.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Jaimie DeRosa is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach.

is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa in Boston and Palm Beach. Dr. Annie Chiu is a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist and founder of The Derm Institute in California in Redondo Beach.

is a board-certified cosmetic and general dermatologist and founder of The Derm Institute in California in Redondo Beach. Dr. Kseniya Kobets is the director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care.

is the director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care. Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand is a double board-certified dermatologist specializing in cutaneous laser surgery.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select, where I’ve been writing about skin care, hair care and personal care since 2021. For this article, I spoke to four dermatologists to determine what to look for when shopping for a lip serum that’ll heal dry, chapped lips. I also gathered popular and highly rated lip serums based on their guidance for our NBC Select editors to test using specific methodology. Once the testing period was complete, I rounded up the best lip serums based on our editors’ feedback.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.