There’s nothing quite like a summer day at the beach. And if you want to beat the heat while enjoying the sand and the surf, a quality beach umbrella is essential.

SKIP AHEAD Best beach umbrellas of 2023 | How to shop for a quality beach umbrella

A beach umbrella alone will not provide 100% protection from the sun, because UV rays bounce off reflective surfaces like water and sand, indirectly exposing you to UV radiation, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. You’ll want to make sure you also pack a UPF beach hat, UPF swimwear, UV-blocking sunglasses and a good sunscreen to ensure you’re fully covered.

These days, beach umbrellas come in all shapes, sizes and materials, says Shawna Corson, owner of outdoorsiness.com, a site that sells beach umbrellas and other outdoor-living products. To help you navigate the many choices out there and determine the best beach umbrella for your needs, we spoke to experts about the different types available and what to consider when shopping for one. We rounded up some highly rated options based on expert guidance and included some staff favorites.

Our Top Picks

How we picked the best beach umbrellas

The best umbrellas are lightweight, provide protection against the sun, stand up to high winds and are easy to set up, says Shelley Marmor, founder of Travel To Oaxaca, a company that offers travel tips to those wishing to explore Mexico.

To pick the best beach umbrellas, we kept the following factors in mind:

UV protection: Umbrellas “treated with UPF 50+ are the best option for keeping the rays off you,” says Corson. UPF-treated fabrics permit less than 2% of the sun’s rays from filtering through, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. The foundation also recommends choosing fabric in a darker shade or one made of a synthetic fiber, like polyester, acrylic or nylon, which is better at shielding rays than natural fabrics like cotton or rayon, which absorb UV rays.

Umbrellas “treated with UPF 50+ are the best option for keeping the rays off you,” says Corson. UPF-treated fabrics permit less than 2% of the sun’s rays from filtering through, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. The foundation also recommends choosing fabric in a darker shade or one made of a synthetic fiber, like polyester, acrylic or nylon, which is better at shielding rays than natural fabrics like cotton or rayon, which absorb UV rays. Canopy material: There are a few popular canopy fabrics to choose, and each one offers unique attributes, says Corson. Polyester and nylon are lightweight, easy-to-tote options that are waterproof and fade resistant, while canvas or heavy cotton are heavier but can provide better wind resistance, she says.

There are a few popular canopy fabrics to choose, and each one offers unique attributes, says Corson. Polyester and nylon are lightweight, easy-to-tote options that are waterproof and fade resistant, while canvas or heavy cotton are heavier but can provide better wind resistance, she says. Canopy size: The smallest canopy for any beachgoer looking for adequate shade is 6.5 feet, says Corson. “If you’re out with the family or friends, opt for something larger, like an 8-foot,” says Marmor. All of the umbrellas in this roundup are between 6.5 feet and 8 feet in diameter.

The smallest canopy for any beachgoer looking for adequate shade is 6.5 feet, says Corson. “If you’re out with the family or friends, opt for something larger, like an 8-foot,” says Marmor. All of the umbrellas in this roundup are between 6.5 feet and 8 feet in diameter. Sturdy anchor: One of the biggest problems with beach umbrellas is keeping them from blowing away, says Derek Conlon Jr., a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and cofounder of Anchor Works, a company that sells its own line of umbrella anchors. (Because of this, we did ot ask for product recommendations from Conlon Jr. and only spoke with him about shopping tips and guidance.) More than 3,000 beachgoers each year are injured from flying beach umbrellas, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. All of the umbrellas in this roundup include either a heavy-duty corkscrew anchor, a sandbag or both.

One of the biggest problems with beach umbrellas is keeping them from blowing away, says Derek Conlon Jr., a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and cofounder of Anchor Works, a company that sells its own line of umbrella anchors. (Because of this, we did ot ask for product recommendations from Conlon Jr. and only spoke with him about shopping tips and guidance.) More than 3,000 beachgoers each year are injured from flying beach umbrellas, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. All of the umbrellas in this roundup include either a heavy-duty corkscrew anchor, a sandbag or both. Carrying case: A beach trip usually involves a lot of gear—lounge chairs, beach toys, towels, a cooler and more. You want a beach umbrella that’s easy to carry, ideally with a strap that you can throw over your shoulder. All of the umbrellas in the roundup include a carrying case with a strap. “A case is not only easier for transporting but also keeps the sand out of your car,” says Corson.

The best beach umbrellas of 2023

To help you find the right beach umbrella to fit your needs, we asked experts for their best shopping tips and recommendations. We also included some highly rated ones based on our expert guidance as well as some staff favorites. All of the beach umbrellas listed here are UPF50+.

This all-in-one beach umbrella system resists winds up to 44 mph and remains stable with a sandbag that weighs 125 pounds when filled, so there’s no deep holes to dig or screws to twist, according to the brand. The umbrella’s pole is made of heavy aluminum with stainless-steel hardware, and the 7.5-foot canopy is made of commercial-grade, PA-coated beach fabric, according to BeachBub. A towel hook and sand shovel are included, and you have the option of purchasing a tray with cup holders that attaches to the pole. The entire canopy and base weighs 9 pounds and fits into a large carrying bag, which has a padded strap for transport. The umbrella comes with a three-year protection plan, 10-year frame warranty and a lifetime warranty on the BeachBub base.

Canopy material: Commercial-grade polyester | Canopy size: 7.5 feet | UPF: 50+ | Weight: 9 pounds including carrying bag | Air vents: Yes | Carrying case: Yes

This 7-foot beach umbrella is a favorite of Marmor: “It’s got all the essentials — solid build, UV protection, wind vents and a sturdy sand anchor,” she says. It also comes in a rich blue fabric to help deflect the sun. Its telescopic base allows you to adjust the height, and its shaft tilts so you can adjust where the shade falls. It comes with a towel hook and tray table with cup holders, but there’s no option to detach the tray. The pole is made of aluminum, and the umbrella’s ribs are fiberglass, which makes it strong enough to withstand inverting on extra-windy days, according to the brand.

Canopy material: Polyester | Canopy size: 7 feet | UPF: 50+ | Weight: 3.93 pounds including carrying bag | Air vents: Yes | Carrying case: Yes

The Neso 1 is more tent than umbrella and can fit two to four people. It comes with two aluminum 5.5-foot poles to hold up the canopy, along with four sandbags to secure the four corners of the Neso to the ground. It takes two minutes to set up and is small enough to fit into a carry-on suitcase, according to the brand. This tent is also machine- or hand-washable and can go right in the dryer. The Neso comes in larger sizes as well, including the 9-by-9-foot Neso Grande and the 11-by-11-foot Gigante.

Canopy material: Nylon/Lycra blend | Canopy size: 7 feet x 7 feet | UPF: 50+ | Weight: 4 pounds including carrying bag | Air vents: No | Carrying case: Yes

The umbrella’s pole and sand anchor are designed in one piece for easy setup, and it comes with a sandbag for added stability, according to the brand. It also has a button that allows the canopy to tilt 30 degrees. The inside of the umbrella has a silver UV coating to help protect against the sun’s harmful rays, and ventilation holes on the top that promote air circulation and make the umbrella more resistant to strong winds, according to the company. This umbrella can also be adjusted to three different heights.

Canopy material: Polyester | Canopy size: 7.5 feet | UPF: 50+ | Weight: 6.3 pounds including carrying bag | Air vents: Yes | Carrying case: Yes

At 8 feet, this umbrella is one of the largest in our roundup but still lightweight at 5.3 pounds. The plastic-and-fiberglass ribs hold up against the strong wind and resist bending, and it comes with a sandbag that holds 44 pounds of sand, so you don’t have to worry about the umbrella blowing off in the wind, according to Fisqueen. There’s also a push-button tilt option that allows you to angle the canopy 30 degrees to adjust the shadow coverage.

Canopy material: Polyester | Canopy size: 8 feet | UPF: 50+ | Weight: 5.3 pounds including carrying bag | Air vents: Yes | Carrying case: Yes

One of the priciest options in our roundup, this heavy-duty umbrella is made of Olefin fabric, which is very durable, provides optimum sun resistance, is fade resistant and easy to clean, according to the company. “They are 100% marine-grade, so they are resistant to mold and mildew,” says Corson. The zinc-plated steel ribs resist bending in the wind, and the rib pockets are triple layered to prevent tearing, according to the brand.

Canopy material: Olefin fabric | Canopy size: 7.5 feet | UPF: 50+ | Weight: 11.2 pounds including carrying bag | Air vents: Yes | Carrying case: Yes

If you’re looking for something that offers a bit more privacy the Ammsun beach cabana is a great option. At 6.2 feet by 6.2 feet, it’s big enough to accommodate up to a family of four and has a removable side curtain. The canopy is supported by four alloy steel poles along with a center pole that can be adjusted up to 7.6 feet high. There are mesh pockets on each corner of the canopy to hold small items such as a phone or sunglasses, or you can purchase the Ammsun four-prong umbrella hook to hang up your keys, towels or wireless speaker. The cabana folds up to be 52 inches, weighs 9.7 pounds and takes just 5 minutes to set up, according to the brand.

Canopy material: Polyester | Canopy size: 6.2 feet x 6.2 feet | UPF: 50+ | Weight: 9.7 pounds including carrying bag | Air vents: Yes | Carrying case: Yes

This umbrella meets most of the criteria Corson says are important when purchasing a high-quality umbrella. Its polyester canopy is waterproof and fade resistant, and it has a silver UV undercoating to protect against the sun’s rays, according to the brand. The pole is adjustable and made of rust-resistant aluminum. It also has a two-way, 30-degree tilting mechanism and a removable sand anchor that folds up.

Canopy material: Polyester | Canopy size: 7 feet | UPF: 50+ | Weight: 6.39 pounds including carrying bag | Air vents: Yes | Carrying case: Yes

Featured in our best picnic essentials guide, the Super-Brella can be used for any number of outdoor activities: at the beach, on a picnic, or during a sporting event. “It’s not your traditional beach umbrella — it’s more like a beach tent, providing all-around protection. It’s always been my go-to,” says Marmor. The Super-Brella comes with sides to protect you from the elements without restricting your view and provides 8 feet of coverage to accommodate about four people. On hot days, its top wind vents and side zippered windows provide cross-ventilation to keep you cool, according to the brand. The canopy is supported by steel ribs, has a height-adjustable telescoping steel pole, and comes with ground stakes to anchor it.

Canopy material: Polyester | Canopy size: 8 feet | UPF: 50+ | Weight: 6.3 pounds including carrying bag | Air vents: Yes | Carrying case: Yes

How to shop for a quality beach umbrella

A good-quality umbrella should protect you from the sun’s rays and be wind- and water-resistant, says Corson. Here are the most important things Corson and Marmor say you need to think about when shopping for a beach umbrella:

Size: “No one wants to fight for shade,” says Marmor. For a solo beachgoer, an umbrella with a canopy that’s around 6 feet in diameter is adequate, she says, but for larger families, an 8-foot canopy is better. Tents, like the Neso, which come in several sizes, from 6 feet to 11 feet, provide even more shade.

Weight: Too light and the umbrella may not be able to stand up to high winds unless it comes with a solid anchor; too heavy and it’s too difficult to transport. Choose an umbrella that’s no heavier than 12 pounds, says Corson.

Airflow: Wind vents — the slits on the top of the canopy — are essential, because they improve the air circulation beneath the umbrella to keep you cool and also allow breezes to pass through the canopy rather than against it, reducing the amount of wind resistance, says Conlon.

Stability: You can’t depend on wind vents alone to keep your umbrella upright, however. Base weight — either a sandbag or a heavy-duty corkscrew or both — outperforms wind vents tenfold on a windy day, says Conlon. “Most umbrellas that use a twist-in mechanism will also have a line that indicates how high up the sand should go, which is important because when winds pick up, it is very easy for a beach umbrella to become dislodged and fly down the beach,” says Conlon.

Quality fabric: You want a canopy made from durable, waterproof and fade-resistant canvas. Look for polyester, a nylon/lycra blend or Olefin, says Corson.

UV protection: Many umbrella fabrics are treated with a UV coating to protect you from the sun’s harmful rays. While this helps, it’s not enough to 100% prevent a sunburn. You’ll also want to wear UPF clothing, UPF hats, UV-blocking sunglasses and proper sunscreen.

Aluminum or fiberglass ribs: The framework under the canopy, also known as the ribs, give the umbrella its shape and structure. If the ribs are made of flimsy material, the umbrella will blow outward and away with the wind. Look for aluminum or fiberglass ribs, which are lightweight and can withstand high gusts, say our experts.

Tilt options: As the sun moves, so does your shade coverage. Umbrellas with a 30-degree tilt option allow you to block the sun at different angles throughout the day.

Rust-resistant materials. Umbrellas need to withstand the water, wind, sun and sand, so look for a model made from rust-resistant materials. Aluminum is not only strong and lightweight but also corrosion- and rust-resistant, says Corson, adding that steel and wood are also great options.

Portability: Carrying an umbrella along with your beach chairs, cooler and towels can be a hassle. Look for umbrellas that are lightweight and come with a carrying case that has a comfortable strap.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Shawna Corson is owner of outdoorsiness.com, which sells beach umbrellas and other outdoor-living products that focus on safety, comfort and convenience.

is owner of outdoorsiness.com, which sells beach umbrellas and other outdoor-living products that focus on safety, comfort and convenience. Shelley Marmor is an avid traveler and former travel magazine editor. She is the founder of Travel To Oaxaca, a company that offers tips, tricks and recommendations to the best places to travel in Mexico.

is an avid traveler and former travel magazine editor. She is the founder of Travel To Oaxaca, a company that offers tips, tricks and recommendations to the best places to travel in Mexico. Derek Conlon Jr. is a member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and cofounder of Anchor Works, a company that sells anchors that optimize base weight to reduce the risk of injury from windblown beach umbrellas.

Why trust Select?

Barbara Booth has published several Select guides on best beach items for sun protection, including best UPF swimwear and best UPF hats. For this piece, Barbara interviewed three experts and researched dozens of beach umbrellas on the market. We included beach umbrellas recommended by experts, along with those that are highly rated and meet expert shopping guidance.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.