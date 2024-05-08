Nail trimmers are probably not on the list of things your cat loves, but it’s still an important part of pet parenthood. Learning to clip your cat’s nails at home can save you time and money at the groomer or vet’s office and can prevent scratching and overgrown claws for cats who do not file their nails on their own. Since nail trimmers come in various styles, narrowing down the right pair is easier said than done. To help you find the best ones for home use, we interviewed two veterinarians and a groomer about general shopping advice and step-by-step directions for trimming your cat’s nails at home. We also asked for their favorite tools and included them alongside staff recommendations.

“A cat will react more to an inexperienced person than a confident person,” says Molly Bissantz, a professional groomer and owner of the Boise-based company Grooming by Molly. As a result, choosing clippers that you feel comfortable using is paramount. Our experts recommend keeping the following criteria in mind while shopping:

Style : Cat nail trimmers come in three primary designs: scissors (which cut small claws with precision), guillotine-style trimmers (which may work better for large cats with thick claws) and electric grinders (which shorten and smooth nails on cats who do not mind the noise), according to our experts.

: Cat nail trimmers come in three primary designs: scissors (which cut small claws with precision), guillotine-style trimmers (which may work better for large cats with thick claws) and electric grinders (which shorten and smooth nails on cats who do not mind the noise), according to our experts. Size : Your trimmers should fit comfortably in the palm of your hand and have a blade that’s big enough to effectively clip your cat’s claws. Avoid trimmers that are too big that it’s overwhelming for either of you, according to our experts.

: Your trimmers should fit comfortably in the palm of your hand and have a blade that’s big enough to effectively clip your cat’s claws. Avoid trimmers that are too big that it’s overwhelming for either of you, according to our experts. Safety and durability: A safe pair of trimmers is a well-made pair of trimmers, since sharp blades, built-in guard features and nonslip handles will help make the process clean and efficient, according to our experts.

“Pet Republique cat nail clippers are my top choice for scissor-style trimmers,” says Shannon Barrett, a veterinarian and the author and owner of pet health care site Downward Paws. Barrett also says she loves that their stainless steel blades stay sharp for years, and they have a comfortable grip that reduces stress on her hands. They’re ideal for kittens and small cats and they come with a six-year warranty, according to the brand.

Type: scissors | Best for: kittens and small cats

Frisco Nail Clipper $ 4.99 $ 5.54 Chewy What we like Carbon steel blade

Round design avoids the quick

NBC Select Pet Award winner Something to note Not ideal for thick nails

These nail clippers are an NBC Select Pet Award winner and a favorite of editor projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who has been using them for her cats since they were kittens. “I’ve tried a few others, but this is still my go to,” she says. “I love that it’s small, which makes it a little less frightening to my cats and also easier for me to see where to clip to get their nails as short as possible without hurting them.”

Type: scissors | Best for: all cats

Gonicc Professional Nail Clippers $ 9.96 $ 14.95 Amazon What we like Built-in safety guard

Rubberized grip for comfort

Comes with a nail file Something to note Springs are not that durable

If you’re nervous about cutting your cat’s nails at home, this clipper comes with a built-in safety guard that may prevent over-trimming, says Carol Osborne, holistic veterinarian and the founder and director of Chagrin Falls Veterinary Center & Pet Clinic. It also has curved stainless steel blades, rubberized grips and a nail file that sits inside the ergonomic handle. It has an average 4.5-star rating from over 77,000 reviews on Amazon.

Type: scissors | Best for: all cats

Osborne also recommends this pair of clippers “because the LED light allows for better visibility when cutting your pet’s nails.” In addition to the battery-operated illumination, it also has curved stainless steel blades and a nonslip handle with a pop-out nail file inside. You can get it in your choice of pink or blue.

Type: scissors | Best for: all cats

These are Barrett’s favorite guillotine-style trimmers, which work best for medium to large cats with thicker nails. “These trimmers have deluxe hand grips to give you control while trimming,” plus they’re “made with clinical-grade steel and have easily replaceable cutting blades” that you can swap out once they get dull, says Barrett. They also have a lifetime warranty.

Type: guillotine | Best for: medium to large cats

NBC photo editor Kara Birnbaum uses and recommends this guillotine-style nail trimmer because the wide, vinyl-coated handle gives her a secure grip even when her cat is squirming. It has a double-bladed stainless steel edge that should stay sharp long-term, according to the brand. “I also love the design because they are super simple and match my apartment without looking like an obvious cat tool,” says Birnbaum.

Type: guillotine | Best for: medium to large cats

NBC photo editor Vivian Le recommends these guillotine-style trimmers, which have a nonslip handle and steel blades per our experts’ advice. “The grip makes these easy to use — especially when my cat is a little difficult to manage when I have to clip her claws,” she says. You can also clean them easily — just add a little soap to warm water and rinse, according to the brand.

Type: guillotine | Best for: medium to large cats

“This is my top pick for a nail grinder for cats [because it] has a quiet motor and tends to vibrate less than others on the market,” says Barrett, who recommends it for larger and thicker nails. Barrett also likes that it comes with a scissor-style nail trimmer and has two speeds and two openings that vary in size, so you can use whichever combination best suits your cat. You can also charge it via USB — “the charge lasts quite a while,” says Barrett

Type: grinder and scissors | Best for: large cats with thick nails

“My cat clients tolerate [this] better than clipping,” says Bissantz. This set includes a grinder with two speeds and several accessories such as drum attachments, a wrench, sanding wheels, a grinding stone and a detachable power supply. It also comes with a soft storage case that makes it easy to travel with should you need to bring it with you.

Type: grinder | Best for: all cats

The best nail trimmers differ from cat to cat. Before you choose a specific pair of trimmers, you should decide which type best suits you, your cat and the job at hand, according to our experts. After that, ensure that the tool is the right size for your cat’s nails and that it’s made from safe, durable materials that warrant the price. Below, we outline these key factors in detail.

Trimmer type

All three of our experts prefer different types of trimmers, so it’s largely a matter of personal preference. That said, some tools are better suited for certain cats and specific jobs, according to our experts. For example, “a lightweight trimmer with smaller blades works best for small cats or kittens, [while] larger cats require sturdier clippers to handle thicker claws,” says Barrett. These are the three primary designs you’ll find when shopping for cat nail trimmers:

Scissor-style clippers : Scissor-style clippers look and function like standard scissors, but they have a semi-circle-shaped blade that hugs the nail. They are great for precise, careful, quick trims, and work well for small claws, so they’re suitable for kittens, says Barrett.

: Scissor-style clippers look and function like standard scissors, but they have a semi-circle-shaped blade that hugs the nail. They are great for precise, careful, quick trims, and work well for small claws, so they’re suitable for kittens, says Barrett. Guillotine-style trimmers : Guillotine trimmers “have a unique design with a hole where you insert the nail [before] a sliding blade cuts it,” says Barrett, who prefers scissors, but still recommends this style for medium- to large-sized cats. That said, guillotine trimmers are the most polarizing design on this list: Osborne loves them because they cut the nail squarely on both the top and the bottom to prevent splintering, while Bissantz warns against them because it’s hard to judge how short you’re cutting the nail, which can be especially dangerous on a cat that will not sit still.

: Guillotine trimmers “have a unique design with a hole where you insert the nail [before] a sliding blade cuts it,” says Barrett, who prefers scissors, but still recommends this style for medium- to large-sized cats. That said, guillotine trimmers are the most polarizing design on this list: Osborne loves them because they cut the nail squarely on both the top and the bottom to prevent splintering, while Bissantz warns against them because it’s hard to judge how short you’re cutting the nail, which can be especially dangerous on a cat that will not sit still. Electric grinders: Grinders or electric filers are less common, but their motorized buffer can help smooth out jagged edges, shorten especially thick nails and replace manual trimmers for cats who will not tolerate them, according to our experts. However, because they make noise, they’re usually not ideal for skittish cats.

Size

Size matters when choosing the right pair of clippers. Look for a tool that fits comfortably in your hand and matches the size of your cat’s claws. When in doubt, size down, since smaller clippers offer better control and work well on fidgety cats, according to our experts. If a trimmer is marketed solely for dogs, it is probably too big for a feline, Bissantz says.

Materials

“The materials used in cat nail trimmers directly affect their function and durability,” says Barrett. Look for stainless steel blades since they stay sharp for longer and handles with ergonomic rubber grips to reduce slippage and give you more control, according to our experts. Some trimmers also have replaceable blades for longevity.

Safety

If you are nervous about trimming your cat’s nails, opt for pairs with built-in safety features: “Safety locks prevent accidental cuts, while nail guards help avoid over-trimming,” says Barrett.

Price

You can find a well-rated clipper for about $5 and a grinder for $20. That said, investing in a good trimmer made from durable materials will save you money in the long run by avoiding frequent replacements, says Barrett.

How to clip your cat’s nails at home

“Start grooming your cat early; the younger, the better. Kittens learn fast and will get used to nail trimming more quickly than adult cats,” says Barrett.

Before clipping your cat’s nails for the first time, Bissantz recommends seeking help from a professional to show you holding and clipping techniques. You’ll likely have to pay for their expertise, but it’s worth the cost to build confidence and prevent accidents, according to our experts.

Ensure your clippers are sharp (a dull blade can cause splitting or uneven nails) and choose a quiet, enclosed space with minimal hiding spots where you can sit with your cat on your lap, according to our experts. “Don’t give catnip before nail trimming,” as it may result in overstimulation or unpredictable behavior, says Bissantz.

“Hold your cat’s paw firmly but gently, pressing on a pad to extend a claw,” says Barrett. “Position the clipper at an angle to avoid cutting into the quick,” which is the pink part of the nail that has blood vessels and nerves.

Follow the manufacturer’s directions and clip confidently, as your cat will likely sense any hesitance, according to our experts.

“Use treats and praise to make the experience positive,” says Barrett. “Over time, regular sessions help your feline friend become more comfortable with nail care at home.

In addition to the clippers themselves, you may want to invest in an air muzzle to prevent your cat from biting and a towel for swaddling, says Bissantz. Our experts also recommend Kwik Stop powder, styptic pencils or silver nitrate sticks, all of which promptly stop any bleeding in case you accidentally clip the nail too short.

For the first few sessions, enlist the help of a friend for support and to securely hold your cat while you clip, according to our experts. Last but not least, get a cat scratching post. “Many cat owners are delighted to find out that their cat will keep his nails in shape all by himself,” so you can minimize the frequency of clipping sessions, says Osborne.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Shannon Barrett is a veterinarian with over a decade of experience and the author and owner of Downward Paws, a blog about pet health care.

is a veterinarian with over a decade of experience and the author and owner of Downward Paws, a blog about pet health care. Molly Bissantz is a professional groomer and owner of the Boise-based company Grooming by Molly.

is a professional groomer and owner of the Boise-based company Grooming by Molly. Carol Osborne, DVM, is a holistic veterinarian and the founder and director of Chagrin Falls Veterinary Center & Pet Clinic.

Why trust NBC Select?

Maria Cassano is a writer, editor and consultant who specializes in e-commerce. Her pet-related articles have appeared in publications such as Bustle, CNN, Elite Daily, and Mic. For this article, she interviewed a groomer and two veterinarians.

