Are dog harnesses better than collars? Here’s what vets say.

For some, one of the best parts of having a dog is taking them on walks. Not only does it allow you to get some exercise (dog owners walk an average 22 minutes longer each day than non-dog owners, according to a study from BioMedCentral’s Public Health Journal), but it can also be vital to your dog’s overall health. But if your dog constantly tugs or lunges while walking with a traditional collar and leash, a harness may be a good alternative. They can help disperse the pressure caused by a pulling leash, which can be better for your dog’s neck and help prevent them from choking, experts say.

If you’re looking to invest in a harness for your pup, I spoke to veterinarians and dog trainers about the different types of harnesses available, the benefits of using each one and how to find the best fit for your dog.

How I picked the best dog harnesses

When shopping for the best dog harness for your dog, here’s what experts recommend looking for:

Harness type: There are two main types: back-clip harnesses (you clip the leash in between your dog’s shoulder blades), and front-clip harnesses (the leash attachment is in the front). Back-clip harnesses are usually more comfortable for most dogs, while front-clip harnesses are best for dogs that pull or lunge. Some harnesses have both clip points that you can easily adjust if needed.

There are two main types: back-clip harnesses (you clip the leash in between your dog’s shoulder blades), and front-clip harnesses (the leash attachment is in the front). Back-clip harnesses are usually more comfortable for most dogs, while front-clip harnesses are best for dogs that pull or lunge. Some harnesses have both clip points that you can easily adjust if needed. Size and fit: Different breeds and mixes have their own unique body type, so look for a snug but comfortable fit where you can fit two fingers under the straps, says Dr. Abel Gonzalez, a veterinarian and the clinical director at Dutch, a pet telehealth company. Consider a harness that’s adjustable and has padding to prevent rubbing, he says. Also, look for a size guide, which will indicate the manufacturer’s recommendations for the best fit for your pup.

Different breeds and mixes have their own unique body type, so look for a snug but comfortable fit where you can fit two fingers under the straps, says Dr. Abel Gonzalez, a veterinarian and the clinical director at Dutch, a pet telehealth company. Consider a harness that’s adjustable and has padding to prevent rubbing, he says. Also, look for a size guide, which will indicate the manufacturer’s recommendations for the best fit for your pup. Durability: Think of the harness as a seatbelt: You may not need it every walk, but when you do, it can prevent injury. “Even small frays can fail in the one moment you really need control, like when an off-leash dog approaches,” so make sure you check it regularly, says Gonzalez. Make sure the harness is made of strong durable materials like nylon, polyester and neoprene, experts say.

Think of the harness as a seatbelt: You may not need it every walk, but when you do, it can prevent injury. “Even small frays can fail in the one moment you really need control, like when an off-leash dog approaches,” so make sure you check it regularly, says Gonzalez. Make sure the harness is made of strong durable materials like nylon, polyester and neoprene, experts say. Ease of use: I considered products that are more intuitive to put on your dog, whether that means having a separate color for the belly strap (so you know it goes on the bottom), or a tag that indicates where your pup’s head goes. Consider harnesses that are machine-washable, so they’re easier to clean.

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Best dog harnesses of 2026

Below, I compiled expert-recommended back- and front-clip dog harnesses. In line with our experts’ guidance, each of the following dog harnesses are available in multiple sizes and include a size guide to find the one that’s right for your dog’s size and weight.

Best overall

“This harness looks good, is well constructed and comes with really nice matching leashes,” says Robert Haussmann, a certified dog trainer and co-founder of dog training service Dogboy NYC. You can attach a leash to the harness in three spots — the neck, lower back and chest — for your preferred control method. I’ve used this harness and matching leash set for my 7-year-old havanese and bichon frise mix, Bella, for over five years. The material is super soft, stretchy and easily adjustable, which has come in handy as Bella has gotten older. You have to slip the harness over your dog’s head instead of clipping it around their body, which can take some getting used to; it requires a little wiggling at first, but after you do it a few times, you get used to it.

I’ve used Wild One’s harnesses for my dog, Bella, for nearly five years. Courtesy Mili Godio

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin’s puppy, Mabel, is also a fan of the Wild One harness: “I bought it when she was about three months old and four pounds — I got the extra small size, but I still had to tighten the adjustable straps as much as possible so it fit her,” she says. “Now that she’s nine months old and nine pounds, I’ve loosened the straps a bit, and the extra-small harness fits her perfectly. It grew with her just as I hoped it would.” Malin loves that the harness is padded across the back and belly, which makes it seem extra comfortable for Mabel. Plus, there’s three leash attachment points, so you can latch it to a car seat, stroller or leash.

You can choose from multiple trendy colors, plus upgrade to a Walk Kit with a matching leash and poop bag carrier.

Reporter Zoe Malin loves using Wild One’s harness for her 9-pound puppy because she can adjust the fit as she grows. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best crash-tested

If you’re looking for a harness to use both on walks and in your car, this Kurgo harness is sturdy and well-made, according to Haussmann. In addition to its padded chest plate and steel hardware, this harness has a 10-inch seatbelt tether that’s been crash-tested for dogs up to 75 pounds, and it’s compatible with any vehicle seatbelt system, according to the brand. You can attach it to a leash both at the front and the back.

Best no-pull harness

Haussmann recommends this front-clip Petsafe harness because it’s the “easiest to find at pet stores and comes in half sizes to find the right fit,” he says. It has a patented loop design that puts gradual pressure on your dog’s shoulders to help you safely redirect their focus and prevent them from pulling, according to the brand. “If a dog tries to pull, it gently turns them back toward you, reinforcing training rather than letting them drag forward,” says Gonzalez. This is another harness I regularly use with Bella, who tends to jump on other dogs and people — it helps her stay on the ground and nip any jumping or pulling in the bud, in my experience. The belly strap is also a different color than the rest of the harness, so you can see whether you’ve put it on correctly.

Best for small dogs

Frisco Small Breed Soft Vest Dog Harness $ 9.44 Chewy What to know Type: front-clip | Sizes: 11 in. to 18 in. chest | Material: mesh | Machine-washable: no What we like Light and breathable

Soft material

Good for younger pups Something to note May fit snug

Look for a lightweight mesh or breathable harness if you have a small dog, a younger puppy or a pet that’s previously suffered a neck injury, says Dr. Natalie Marks, a veterinarian at VCA Blum Animal Hospital in Chicago. This option is available in a range of smaller sizes and is made from soft, comfortable and breathable mesh. It also includes reflective bands around the chest and sides for nighttime walks.

Best breathable

“I call this ‘harness pants’ because your dog steps into it like you would step into a pair of pants,” says Malin. “It’s very easy to quickly put on and take off your pet — my family uses it for our four-month-old puppy Daisy, who’s very squirmy, and it works great.” You can secure it on your pet in three ways — a hook and loop fastener, a buckle and double D-rings — so you don’t have to worry about it randomly coming apart. The harness is made from lightweight and breathable mesh fabric, so it’s great for warmer climates.

Malin finds this harness easy to put on her family’s pup, Daisy, because she can simply step into them like a pair of pants. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Best for training

If you’re in the thick of training, the no-pull Freedom Harness will tighten around the dog’s chest to reduce tugging and allow you to steer them as needed. “This harness has both a front and back leash attachment, and it even comes with a leash,” says Haussmann. It also includes a comfortable, velvet-lined chest strap that helps prevent it from chaffing your dog’s skin, he says. The harness is designed to fit dogs weighing between 14 pounds and 250 pounds, according to the brand.

Best durable

Wildebeest No-Pull Dog Harness $ 30.00 Wildebeest What to know Type: front-clip | Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL | Material: nylon | Machine-washable: n/a What we like Four adjustable points

No-pull design

Durable nylon material Something to note Not for extra large dogs

Wildebeest’s no-pull dog harness, which Haussmann says is both functional and durable, has four adjustable straps along with a single buckle to easily get it on or off, according to the brand. It’s made from multiple layers of nylon and webbing for durability, plus has reflective details for night visibility, according to the brand. The harness’s front-clip design has a strap that gently tightens around the chest to help control your dog’s pulling.

Best adjustable

Blue-9 Balance No-Pull Dog Harness $ 49.95 Chewy What to know Type: front- and back-clip | Sizes: S, M, L | Material: nylon | Machine-washable: n/a What we like Six adjustment points

Reduces pulling

Escape-free Something to note Not for very small dogs

This harness comes recommended by Gonzalez because it’s highly adjustable, lightweight and great at preventing rubbing and chafing, he says. Haussmann is also a fan due to its six adjustment points and multiple leash attachment points. Since Haussmann is primarily an urban dog trainer, he uses this harness to help reverse unwanted behaviors, like pulling or lunging. Plus, it allows your dog to have full range of motion and won’t cause choking or chafing, according to the brand.

Best escape-proof

Harness Lead Leash $ 31.99 Amazon What to know Type: back-clip | Sizes: S/M, M/L, XL | Material: polyester | Machine-washable: n/a What we like Leash and harness combo

Highly durable

Best for pullers Something to note Tightens around chest

Expensive

The Harness Lead Leash is great for dogs who tend to be a flight risk since they’re fairly escape-proof and effective at gently controlling pulling or dragging back, says Haussmann. Though this is a back-clip option, it works similar to a no-pull harness in that it uses the dog’s own pressure to gently tighten around their chest and discourage tugging in the process, according to the brand. The durable, double-braided polyester harness comes in three sizes to fit dogs anywhere between 14 pounds and 200 pounds, according to the brand.

How to find the right harness for your dog

In addition to determining whether a front- or back-clip harness is best for your dog (more on that below), it’s important to pick one that is proportionate to your dog’s size. “A harness that’s too tight can be painful, cause skin abrasions and create a negative association with walking in general,” says Marks. A harness that is too loose, on the other hand, can prevent it from serving its intended purpose and let your dog wiggle right out of it, says Alison Creighton, a registered veterinary technician at VCA Lakewood Animal Hospital.

A general rule of thumb to determine whether the harness fits properly is that you should be able to get two of your fingers between your dog’s body and the straps of the harness, according to Haussmann. “Be sure the front strap isn’t too low and hanging, or that it’s not rubbing too much under their armpits,” he says.

Harness manufacturers usually include a size guide and instructions on how to properly measure your dog for the correct fit. “How a harness fits will vary depending on the brand and type, so it is very important to follow measurement guidelines for each individual product,” says Creighton.

Frequently asked questions Are harnesses better than dog collars? Ultimately, the choice between a harness and collar is a matter of personal preference and what works for your lifestyle, as well as the temperament and training of the dog wearing it. “If a dog is already trained to happily walk at your side, then a flat buckle collar is a fine choice,” says Haussmann. However, if you’re looking for a tool to help teach your dog leash manners, Haussman says he prefers a harness because it keeps the pressure off their trachea and spine if they pull, drag back or unpredictably lunge forward. “I always prefer harnesses — they limit pull and pressure on the windpipe, and disperse that pull across the front of the body in an even distribution,” says Marks. What are the different types of harnesses? Choosing the right type of harness can make a big difference when it comes to how comfortable and obedient a dog is during walks. There are two main styles of harnesses: back-clip and front-clip (also called no-pull harnesses). My experts explain the benefits and limitations of each type and how to determine which one is best for your dog’s size, training experience and overall demeanor. Back-clip harnesses Back-clip harnesses let you clip the leash in between your dog’s shoulder blades. They’re usually more comfortable for dogs and are less likely to tangle around their legs compared to front-clip harnesses, says Creighton. However, these types of harnesses may encourage your dog to pull more since they can rest their entire body weight against the front. This is especially true for dogs who are just learning to walk or already have a pulling habit, says Haussmann. Front-clip harnesses All dogs have an oppositional reflex: When they feel pressure, they tend to pull or push against it. “A harness that has the leash attachment in the front tends to help bypass this reflex [because] the dog has a harder time pushing against the pressure of the harness,” says Haussmann. That means you can pull your dog back gently and teach them good leash manners without putting pressure on their trachea or spine. Keep in mind that front-clip harnesses can be awkward to get used to for both you and your dog because the leash hangs in front. If you leave too much slack, it can get tangled under the dog’s legs; too little and your dog can get used to the tension, causing them to try to pull more, says Haussmann. These harnesses can also backfire if you have a dog who chooses not to walk at all. “That reflex to pull against the pressure works in both directions: If you’re pulling from the front while your dog leans back into the harness, you can make a bad habit worse,” says Haussmann. How can you make your dog more comfortable while wearing their harness? Many dogs will feel uncomfortable by the intrusive nature of a harness and need some extra time to make a positive association to wearing one, says Haussmann. Here are some tips to get your dog more comfortable wearing one: Present the harness and get excited about it. Offer a special treat or pair the harness with a reward to change your dog’s emotional association to it before they even put it on.

Offer a special treat or pair the harness with a reward to change your dog’s emotional association to it before they even put it on. Once they seem to connect the presentation of the harness with reward, encourage them to move toward it by luring them with a treat. “It’s important not to rush your dog, which can have the opposite effect and make them weary and avoid the harness,” says Haussmann.

by luring them with a treat. “It’s important not to rush your dog, which can have the opposite effect and make them weary and avoid the harness,” says Haussmann. Engage in some of their favorite indoor activities while wearing it. This gives them a chance to get comfortable with it before they are on leash. “Eventually they should be excited to put the harness on and go for a walk,” says Haussmann.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Abel Gonzalez is a veterinarian and the clinical director at Dutch, a pet telehealth company.

is a veterinarian and the clinical director at Dutch, a pet telehealth company. Robert Haussmann is a certified dog trainer and co-founder of dog training service Dogboy NYC.

is a certified dog trainer and co-founder of dog training service Dogboy NYC. Dr. Natalie Marks is a veterinarian at VCA Blum Animal Hospital in Chicago and certified veterinary journalist.

is a veterinarian at VCA Blum Animal Hospital in Chicago and certified veterinary journalist. Alison Creighton is a registered veterinary technician at VCA Lakewood Animal Hospital.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered a variety of pet topics since 2021. For this article, I spoke to a veterinarian, a veterinary technician and a certified dog trainer about how to shop for dog harnesses. I compiled their recommendations for the best harnesses to consider, as well as NBC Select editor favorites that we use for our own pups.

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