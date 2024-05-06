Do you have a job that requires you to be constantly on your feet? Or maybe you are an avid runner who logs long distances regularly? If you are often walking, running or standing, there’s a simple way to make your shoes more comfortable and supportive. The trick: Add insoles to your running or walking sneakers.

Insoles are inserts you can put on the bottom of your shoes to add more cushioning, boost arch support and improve fit all around. Putting the wrong insoles in your sneakers can cause discomfort and pain. To help you shop for insoles that work for your feet, we asked podiatrists what to look for when shopping. Here’s what they said.

SKIP AHEAD What do insoles do? | How we picked the best insoles | The best insoles of 2024 | How to tell if you need insoles

What do insoles do?

Insoles serve different purposes for different people. “But their main function is the ability to provide the feet with support,” says Dr. Mohammad Rimawi, a board-certified podiatrist in New York City. They can be particularly good for those with flat feet or high arches. “When one suffers from flat feet or too high of an arch, this can distribute weight on the foot in a manner that may leave them more prone to injury and pain,” says Rimawi. “The job of insoles is to provide support and redistribute that weight in a more stable manner.”

Even if you don’t have arch issues, insoles can provide more comfort as you walk. “They provide cushioning and support as it offloads pressure points on the foot,” says Dr. Bruce Pinker, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon in New York. “They can also improve the biomechanics of one’s feet and reduce pain in the feet.” Because of the extra cushioning, they can also be good for those dealing with plantar fasciitis, a condition where your plantar fascia (a thick band of tissue that runs down the length of your foot) gets inflamed. This can happen from working out in shoes with no support, tight calves, carrying excess weight and more.

There are many different types of insoles available. They are made from plastic or foam and placed inside your shoes. Over-the-counter insoles provide more generic support and padding. Or, you can have custom insoles made at your podiatrist’s office. “Each person’s foot is unique, and over-the-counter insoles are inherently generic,” says Rimawi. Therefore, you may find that the insoles provide too much support, causing pain, or inversely, too little support, which doesn’t alleviate symptoms. Custom insoles can help you avoid this.”

While custom insoles (also called orthotics) can provide personalized support, over-the-counter insoles can also help. “They can provide cushioning and shock absorption and possibly reduce pain in the heel or arch,” says Pinker. “They aren’t harmful, though they may not be helpful to those with serious foot conditions.”

How we picked the best insoles

With so many over-the-counter insoles on the market, knowing what to look for when shopping is helpful. According to the podiatrists we spoke with, these are the key elements you should look for in an insole:

Heel cup: Look for a sculpted heel cup, says Pinker. This will ensure your foot is cradled in a supportive way. The heel cup should wrap around the back of your foot without rubbing or irritating it as you walk.

Look for a sculpted heel cup, says Pinker. This will ensure your foot is cradled in a supportive way. The heel cup should wrap around the back of your foot without rubbing or irritating it as you walk. Cushioning: One of the biggest benefits of using an insole is that it can provide extra padding to your running or walking sneakers. With this in mind, look for insoles that have adequate cushioning for your needs, says Pinker. The insoles should have a layer of foam or gel for some softness as you step.

One of the biggest benefits of using an insole is that it can provide extra padding to your running or walking sneakers. With this in mind, look for insoles that have adequate cushioning for your needs, says Pinker. The insoles should have a layer of foam or gel for some softness as you step. Rigidity: In addition to cushioning, insoles can provide support. Look for cushioned but semi-rigid insoles — if they are flexible, they won’t have proper support, says Rimawi. If you have flat feet, you can also look for arch support insoles.

The best insoles of 2024

The over-the-counter insoles below were selected with our experts’ criteria in mind. These insoles were either recommended by our experts or highly rated, with at least a 4.0-star average rating from at least 1,000 reviews.

These insoles have high-density foam in the heel to take some pressure off your arch as you walk. The insoles are available in women’s sizes 6-14.5 and men’s sizes 4-16.5. They are specially made to help those with plantar fasciitis, a common condition that involves inflammation in the tissue that runs down the center of your foot. They have a deep heel cup and a rigid bottom for support. These insoles have a 4.3-star average rating from over 66,960 reviews on Amazon.

Though these insoles, which have a 4.4-star average rating from over 5,525 reviews on Amazon, are intended to be used during athletic pursuits (thinking running or at the gym), they can be worn anytime you need extra padding and arch support. They come in women’s sizes 6-10 or men’s sizes 8-14. Rather than buying your size, the package comes with a guide that helps you trim them down to the right size for your shoes. The insoles are made with massaging gel technology, which the brand says gently massages your feet as you walk for comfort. They have a low arch support and deep heel cup for stability.

Pinker says these insoles (also available in men’s sizes) provide a nice amount of cushioning and support for an over-the-counter option. They are also available in women’s sizes 4-13 and are covered in moisture-wicking fibers to keep feet dry. According to the brand, the center of the insole has extra cushioning to absorb shock as you walk, a built-in arch provides support, and the heel cup keeps your foot in place as you walk.

Available in women’s sizes 6.5 — 12, these insoles have a medium-high arch support and offer moderate cushioning, according to the brand. The sculpted heel cup absorbs impact as you step, and a moisture-wicking top cover to prevent odors. These insoles also have rigid bottoms, are approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association and have a 4.4-star average rating from over 5,860 reviews on Amazon. These insoles are also available in a version for men.

These insoles have a neutral arch (meaning they are medium height), making them suitable for most foot types. They are available in men’s sizes 7-14 and can be trimmed to fit more perfectly. They have gel pads in the heel cup and the forefoot to provide shock absorption and are lightweight, so they won’t add weight to your running sneakers. The insoles have a 4.5-star average rating from over 9,530 reviews on Amazon.

Unlike the other insoles on this list, these don’t run the full length of your foot. Instead, they go from the start of your arch to your heel. They are intended for those who struggle with plantar fasciitis and have a 4.3-star average from over 7,410 reviews on Amazon. The deep heel cup is cushioned to provide relief from the tightness caused by plantar fasciitis, and they have a built-in arch for support. These insoles will fit men who wear sizes 8-13.

How to tell if you need insoles

“Insoles really do provide support, comfort, shock absorption and protection,” says Rimawi. “Therefore, anyone can benefit from wearing them.” That said, some people benefit from them even more than others. You may benefit from insoles more than most if you have flat feet. “When one has a flat foot, the forces placed on the foot are severely skewed and can lead to pain or injury,” says Rimawi. “Insoles with proper arch support can mitigate this.”

“Insoles can also be particularly good for those who deal with pain in the heel or ball of the foot,” says Pinker. This is because insoles can help redistribute your weight so it is not all being placed on whichever area is uncomfortable.

Another important thing to know: “Over-the-counter insoles work best in sneakers,” says Rimawi. “Custom insoles, however, can be made to fit in dress shoes, boots and sneakers.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Mohammad Rimawi is a board-certified podiatrist in New York City.

is a board-certified podiatrist in New York City. Dr. Bruce Pinker is a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon in New York.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed two podiatrists about shopping for insoles.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.