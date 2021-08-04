Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Whether you’re a college student sharing a dorm room, a small apartment dweller, or party host who loves having numerous cold drinks on hand, a mini fridge can help. These small appliances can save a lot of space in compact kitchens and can provide additional storage for drinks and snacks in your garage or home office. Also known as compact refrigerators, mini fridges cost less than a regular fridge, consume less energy and take up a fraction of the space.

Below, we rounded up some of the top-rated mini fridges from brands like Insignia and Whynter and explained what to look for when shopping for a compact fridge.

How to buy the best mini fridge for you

When shopping for a mini fridge, the most important features to consider are the fridge’s dimensions, adjustability, design (some fridges are designed specifically for cans or glass bottles) or other extras.

Most mini fridges we found offer between 1-5 cubic feet of storage and have adjustability features, like removable shelves or drawers for easy cleaning. Others have a reversible door that can open in both directions, allowing you to place the fridge anywhere in your space

Certain brands have additional features, including:

Separate freezers to keep frozen food extra cold

Built-in door shelves that can specifically hold cans or bottles

Clear glass doors that allow you to view the contents of your fridge without opening it

Top-rated mini fridges to consider this year

Here are some top-rated mini fridge options across different brands and retailers that offer some of the features outlined above.

This mini refrigerator comes with an adjustable thermostat, built-in freezer and has a reversible door, allowing it to fit in any spot in your room. It also comes in eight different colors, including Green, Purple and Blue. It has an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 14,000 reviews on Amazon.

This compact, 4-liter capacity mini fridge can keep food and drinks both cool or warm, with an adjustable thermostat that ranges from 32 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s portable and comes with adapters to be plugged into the wall or your car’s power outlet if you’re away from home. It has an average rating of 4.4 stars from over 36,000 reviews on Amazon.

This compact fridge has one shelf for food storage and additional shelves shaped to hold bottles and cans, making it ideal for dorm rooms, RV campers or small apartments. The fridge comes with a separate freezer tray and adjustable temperature control. It has an average 4.5-star rating from nearly 5,300 reviews on Amazon.

This retro mini fridge boasts a glossy, colorful exterior and has 3.3 cubic feet of storage. It comes with two removable glass shelves and added shelves in the door for cans and other snacks. This model has an average 4.6-star rating from more than 1,000 shoppers on Amazon.

Looking for an affordable fridge for your dorm room? This compact fridge, which has an average 4.5-star rating from more than 7,500 reviews at Best Buy, has three shelves and additional storage for cans and bottles in the door. You can adjust the fridge’s temperature and it comes with a reversible door to fit into any space.

This beverage fridge can hold up to 120 cans and has a temperature range of 30-60 degrees Fahrenheit. It has five wire racks to hold drinks, LED lighting and a clear glass door. It also comes with an internal fan for even temperature distribution. It has an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 2,100 reviews on Amazon.

This mini fridge can cool food to temperatures between 32 and 35.6 degrees Fahrenheit and a freezer compartment for making ice cubes or freezing smaller food items. The door is reversible (you can choose to open it from the left or right) and the fridge has adjustable legs. It has a 4.4-star average rating from over 700 reviews on Amazon.

This 4.4-cubic-foot mini fridge has several shelves and a compartment for cans of drinks. The fridge can cool food to temperatures ranging from 32 to 35.6 degrees Fahrenheit. It has both adjustable legs and a reversible door. The fridge also includes a chiller compartment for foods that need a cooler temperature, though the brand says it's not for storing frozen items. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 6,20 reviews on Amazon.

