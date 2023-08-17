A good smartwatch can help monitor your health stats, including your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and your morning runs. These devices essentially function as an extension of your smartphone, allowing you to receive texts and phone calls straight on your wrist. That said, these fitness trackers are usually expensive and can cost a few hundred dollars.

If you’re looking to shop a new smartwatch but don’t want to spend a good chunk of your paycheck we’ve rounded up the best smartwatch deals below, including Select favorite brands and picks.

Best smartwatch deals to shop now

Below, we’ve rounded up the best smartwatch deals, including products we’ve tried ourselves, products from brands we’ve previously featured and highly-rated options (with at least a 4.0-star rating).

We ranked this as the best fitness tracker for Apple users — it also won a 2023 Wellness award — for its always-on display, and health tracking features which include cycle tracking. I own this smartwatch and like its all-day battery life and ability to track my sleep — down to the sleep stages. It also receives texts and notifications from your iPhone.

The Versa 2 has a 4.5-star rating from more than 18,000 shoppers on Amazon and also has an always-on-display mode, sleep tracking and workout tracking. You’ll also get access to six free months of Fitbit Premium which will get you personalized insights into your workouts and sleep plus access to hundreds of workouts, according to the brand. It also has Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

Garmin smartwatches are some of our favorites for outdoor fitness tracking and you’ll be able to do that and more with the Forerunner 245. You’ll get up to a week of battery life and access to safety features including incident detection, according to the brand. It’s not a touchscreen option like our other picks but Garmin smartwatches offer some of the best GPS tracking on the market.

This smartwatch is also one of our favorites, especially for beginners who are new to the fitness tracker world. The Charge 5 weighs only 15 grams and has a multi-day battery, lasting anywhere from three to five days during our trials. You can also track your sleep and readiness score (how well-rested you are for the day and your energy levels) with a Fitbit Premium subscription.

