Working from home part-time or full-time has become more common in the past few years, causing many people to consider how to upgrade their at-home office spaces. As they did so, some took a particular interest in ergonomics, which is the science of fitting your work space to your body to maximize comfort, health and productivity, said Karen Erickson, a chiropractor in New York. And ergonomics are important — poor ergonomics can lead to chronic pain and even hurt productivity, said Erica Eannucci, PT, who manages the Orthopedic Physical Therapy Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Standing desks — also called manual desks — are one way to counteract the effects of poor ergonomics. They encourage good posture and allow you to stand while working throughout the day, minimizing the amount of time you’re sitting or slouching over your desk. Experts also told us standing desks can work jointly with other accessories like laptop stands, ergonomic chairs, keyboards and mice, as well as under desk treadmills.

If you’re interested in adding a standing desk to your work station, we talked to experts about how to shop for one and why they can be beneficial to your physical health and productivity.

Best standing desks to shop

When shopping for a standing desk, it’s most important to make sure it’s just that — adjustable. With that in mind, we included standing desks below that offer a range of adjustability to accommodate most body types. We also highlighted standing desks across price points and styles so you can understand what’s out there.

Additionally, keep in mind that there are two types of standing desks: Manual desks are typically raised or lowered with a crank, while electric desks adjust automatically when you click or press a button. Consider which option you like best to help you narrow down your options.

: Electric Adjustability: 29.4 to 48 inches

The unique feature of this electric desk is its shape — most other adjustable desks are rectangular or square, making this model ideal for corner offices. The two desk pieces are also interchangeable so you can change the layout to accommodate your space. The SmartDesk is designed with a steel frame and can hold up to 400 pounds, according to the brand. It is powered by three motors and has a built-in keypad, allowing you to program up to four preset height options. The desk top comes in white, black and walnut, and the desk frame comes in white and black.

: Electric Adjustability: Varies by chosen frame; 30 to 49.3 inches, 25.5 to 51 inches or 22.9 to 43.2 inches

Fully’s Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk is made with bamboo that’s grown in sustainable forests and free from pesticides, the brand says. It is powered by dual motors and can hold up to 350 pounds. The standing desk is highly customizable — you can select either a natural or dark bamboo finish, rectangle or contour shape, one of eight different top sizes and more details like frame color.

: Electric Adjustability: 28.3 to 47.6 inches

In addition to two built-in USB ports and a child lock, this standing desk from Flexispot has a draw for extra storage. It can hold up to 110 pounds and allows you to save up to four height memory presets. The standing desk is available in maple, white and black colors, and you can add casters for an additional fee.

: Electric Adjustability: 28 to 46.5 inches

Seville’s standing desk is made of steel and topped with tempered glass. It can hold up to 176 pounds and has a pull-out drawer for storage, as well as dual USB chargers to power your devices. The desk can be adjusted with the click of a button and users can store four heights.

: Electric Adjustability: 22.6 to 48.7 inches

This standing desk is built with two motors and you can change its height with the click of a button. It allows you to store up to three programmed heights and holds up to 200 pounds, the brand says. You can choose from two surface widths — 46 or 58 inches — and five surface colors, as well as three frame colors. The desk is also equipped with a wire management system that includes a vertical wire carrier, cable organizer with a felt cover and two horizontal wire tray managers.

: Electric Adjustability: Varies by chosen frame, but most common range is 24.3 to 49.9 inches

You can custom design almost every aspect of the Uplift standing desk, including the desktop style and size, grommet type and color, frame color, type and style and keypad type and color. A wire management tray, cable mounts and frame anchor plates are included with the standing desk, which can hold up to 335 pounds.

: Manual Adjustability: 27.7 to 44.7 inches

This manual standing desk is built with a hand crank you use to adjust its height. It’s available in Fir, white, black, French Oak Grey and Rubberwood styles, as well as multiple desktop sizes. The standing desk can hold up to 176 pounds and comes with a cable management tray.

How to shop for a standing desk

Below, experts shared what you should consider while shopping for a standing desk.

Type of standing desk

There are two common types of adjustable desks: Manual and electric. Learning about their differences can help you weigh the pros and cons of each.

Manual desks are typically raised or lowered with a crank. They are often more affordable and don’t need to be plugged into the wall. Manual desks are ideal for shoppers who don’t have a nearby outlet, want to lessen their environmental footprint or plan to remain standing or sitting for much of the day. Some manual desks have a weight limit, too, so keep this in mind when considering how many items you plan to have on your desk.

are typically raised or lowered with a crank. They are often more affordable and don’t need to be plugged into the wall. Manual desks are ideal for shoppers who don’t have a nearby outlet, want to lessen their environmental footprint or plan to remain standing or sitting for much of the day. Some manual desks have a weight limit, too, so keep this in mind when considering how many items you plan to have on your desk. Electric desks adjust automatically with a click (or long press) of a button. While they are often more expensive, these desks typically hold more weight and are ideal for users who plan to frequently alternate between sitting and standing. The easier the desk is to move up and down, the more likely you are to actually use it — making it more worth the initial cost, said Puleio.

Adjustability and fit

Choosing a standing desk with a range of adjustability is important because it better allows you to choose positions that are right for your body type. When in a seated position, the desk should be at or slightly below your standing elbow height, said Karen Loesing, a physical therapist assistant and owner of The Ergonomic Expert, a consulting company for ergonomic office evaluations. And whether you’re sitting or standing, you’ll want to be able to keep your elbows bent to 90 degrees or less with your wrists at a comfortable, neutral position.

Some standing desks are one-time adjustable, meaning they’re extremely difficult or impossible to adjust back into a sitting height. In order to get the proper benefits out of your desk, you’ll want your desk to easily move up and down throughout the day, so prioritize this while shopping.

How it fits in your workspace

Before buying a standing desk, be sure it works in conjunction with the rest of your office space, said Lora Cavuoto, associate professor of industrial and systems engineering with an emphasis in ergonomics at the University of Buffalo.

“I think it’s important to think about all of the components as a full system,” she explained. “Even if you have the ‘best chair,’ if it’s paired with a desk that isn’t at the appropriate height, you won’t be able to use it as intended and may still end up with discomfort.”

Don’t forget to consider adjustable ergonomic desk accessories, like laptop stands and monitor arms, which will make it easier to adjust your entire workspace when you’re transitioning from sitting to standing.

What are the benefits of standing desks?

Often, when people are working at a desk all day, they’re sedentary and consequently less healthy. Sitting for a couple hours or more in a poor position puts tremendous strain on the shoulders, back and neck and, over time, can lead to carpal tunnel, tendonitis, lower back pain, neck strain and more, said Erickson.

“Our bodies are designed to be kinetic, to move,” she added “Exercising for one hour a day does not mitigate the bad effects of sitting all day.”

A height-adjustable desk allows you to alternate between standing and sitting throughout the day and has been linked to a variety of health benefits, said Jonathan Puleio, global vice president and board certified ergonomist for Humanscale, an ergonomics solutions provider. For example, research by the Mayo Clinic shows that standing can burn calories, and the same study found that physically active work may help protect against heart disease.

Additionally, as your standing desk encourages good ergonomics, you may find that you’re more productive, experts told us. Why is this the case? “Our body conforms to our habits,” explained Eannucci. “If you tend to sit at a desk for most of the day, leaning forward to look at your screen, and then sit slouched on your couch with your neck bent down looking at your cell phone, you may find yourself in poor posture in most everything you do.” A standing desk helps remind you to stand periodically and properly align your shoulders, neck and back when sitting, making you feel more energized overall.

Keep in mind that just because you have the ability to stand doesn't mean you should be standing all day, though, Puleio noted. Prolonged standing has been linked to leg swelling, foot pain and the development of circulatory disorders such as varicose veins. The key is alternating between the two: Puleio recommended switching off standing for 15 minutes and sitting for 45 minutes — here’s how to best use a standing desk, according to experts.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Karen Erickson is a chiropractor in New York City at her practice Erickson Healing Arts.

is a chiropractor in New York City at her practice Erickson Healing Arts. Erica Eannucci , PT, manages the Orthopedic Physical Therapy Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

, PT, manages the Orthopedic Physical Therapy Center at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Karen Loesing is a physical therapist assistant and the owner of The Ergonomic Expert, a consulting company for ergonomic office evaluations.

is a physical therapist assistant and the owner of The Ergonomic Expert, a consulting company for ergonomic office evaluations. Lora Cavuoto is an associate professor of industrial and systems engineering with an emphasis in ergonomics at the University of Buffalo.

is an associate professor of industrial and systems engineering with an emphasis in ergonomics at the University of Buffalo. Jonathan Puleio is the global vice president and board certified ergonomist for Humanscale.

