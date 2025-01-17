Do you really need to feed your cat wet food? It’s a question many pet owners ask themselves, especially since the cans and packets tend to be pricier than a bag of dry kibble. But all the vets I spoke to unanimously agree: wet cat food is an essential part of a healthy, balanced diet, and since it has a soft, moisture texture, it helps felines stay hydrated, which is important for digestion, kidney function, circulation and more.

To help you find the best wet cat food for your pet, I spoke to veterinarians about what factors to consider while shopping and rounded up a handful of nutritious options. Vets also explain why you should stay away from raw cat food, and share tips for changing your kitty’s diet.

How I picked the best wet cat food

While shopping for wet cat food, experts recommend considering the following factors.

AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement : The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) regulates pet food, so make sure the wet cat food you buy has an AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement on its packaging. It’s usually printed in small text near the nutrition label and indicates that the food is “complete and balanced” for a specific species (in this case, cats) and life stage: growth (for kittens), gestation/lactation (for nursing and/or pregnant cats) and maintenance (for adult cats). This statement tells you that the food meets the AAFCO’s standards and is made with essential nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals in the appropriate ratios, says Dr. Nicole Savageau, a veterinarian at Highland’s Pet Medical Center.

: The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) regulates pet food, so make sure the wet cat food you buy has an AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement on its packaging. It’s usually printed in small text near the nutrition label and indicates that the food is “complete and balanced” for a specific species (in this case, cats) and life stage: growth (for kittens), gestation/lactation (for nursing and/or pregnant cats) and maintenance (for adult cats). This statement tells you that the food meets the AAFCO’s standards and is made with essential nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals in the appropriate ratios, says Dr. Nicole Savageau, a veterinarian at Highland’s Pet Medical Center. Moisture content : Hence its name, wet cat food has a high water or moisture content — it’s usually somewhere between 70 to 85%, compared to dry food, which has a moisture content of between 7 to 12%, says Dr. Hannah Hart, a veterinarian at Chewy. (Ed’s note: The inclusion of products sold by Chewy in this article was made independently of Hart.) As part of AAFCO labeling requirements, wet cat food must list its maximum moisture percentage on the label — Savageau recommends buying one with at least 75% moisture to help your pet stay hydrated.

: Hence its name, wet cat food has a high water or moisture content — it’s usually somewhere between 70 to 85%, compared to dry food, which has a moisture content of between 7 to 12%, says Dr. Hannah Hart, a veterinarian at Chewy. (Ed’s note: The inclusion of products sold by Chewy in this article was made independently of Hart.) As part of AAFCO labeling requirements, wet cat food must list its maximum moisture percentage on the label — Savageau recommends buying one with at least 75% moisture to help your pet stay hydrated. Ingredients : Since cats are carnivores, they need a diet that’s high in animal protein. That being said, one of the first ingredients listed on a wet food’s nutrition label should be protein, like chicken, beef or fish, says Hart. Quality wet food also has omega-3 fatty acids like fish oil, which supports skin and coat health, as well as antioxidants like vitamins A and E, and taurine, an amino acid that supports heart, eye and liver health. Savageau recommends wet food free from fillers and artificial additives, like colors and flavors. Keep in mind that the nutrient percentages listed on a wet food’s label accounts for moisture — if needed, your vet can help you calculate nutrient percentages on a dry matter basis, meaning the percentages without accounting for moisture.

: Since cats are carnivores, they need a diet that’s high in animal protein. That being said, one of the first ingredients listed on a wet food’s nutrition label should be protein, like chicken, beef or fish, says Hart. Quality wet food also has omega-3 fatty acids like fish oil, which supports skin and coat health, as well as antioxidants like vitamins A and E, and taurine, an amino acid that supports heart, eye and liver health. Savageau recommends wet food free from fillers and artificial additives, like colors and flavors. Keep in mind that the nutrient percentages listed on a wet food’s label accounts for moisture — if needed, your vet can help you calculate nutrient percentages on a dry matter basis, meaning the percentages without accounting for moisture. Calories : The calories in a can of wet cat food depends on the ingredients it’s made with, but typically, a 2.9-ounce can of wet cat food has around 70 calories and a 5.5-ounce can has about 150 calories, says Hart. Talk to your vet about how many calories your cat should eat a day to maintain a healthy weight, which dictates how much wet food you should feed them. And remember, a higher calorie food doesn’t necessarily mean it’s unhealthy, just that your cat may need less of it per day to meet their calorie requirements, she says.

: The calories in a can of wet cat food depends on the ingredients it’s made with, but typically, a 2.9-ounce can of wet cat food has around 70 calories and a 5.5-ounce can has about 150 calories, says Hart. Talk to your vet about how many calories your cat should eat a day to maintain a healthy weight, which dictates how much wet food you should feed them. And remember, a higher calorie food doesn’t necessarily mean it’s unhealthy, just that your cat may need less of it per day to meet their calorie requirements, she says. Texture and flavor : Wet cat food comes in various textures, like minced, paté, chunks and shreds. You can also buy meat-based flavors, like beef, chicken and turkey, or fish-based flavors, like salmon, tuna and shrimp. No texture or flavor is notably better than another from a health standpoint, says Hart, so feed your cat whatever they prefer. That said, try to expose your cat to as many textures and flavors as possible when they’re young so they have positive experiences with them in case they have to eat something specific later in life.

: Wet cat food comes in various textures, like minced, paté, chunks and shreds. You can also buy meat-based flavors, like beef, chicken and turkey, or fish-based flavors, like salmon, tuna and shrimp. No texture or flavor is notably better than another from a health standpoint, says Hart, so feed your cat whatever they prefer. That said, try to expose your cat to as many textures and flavors as possible when they’re young so they have positive experiences with them in case they have to eat something specific later in life. Specialized formulas: If your cat needs to eat specialized food due to certain health concerns, your vet can help you find an option that meets their needs. For example, cats with sensitive stomachs may need wet food with added probiotics, and cats with hairball or weight concerns may need to follow a diet that’s higher in fiber, says Hart.

The best wet cat food of 2025

All the wet cat foods below meet or exceed AAFCO standards and are nutritionally balanced to support your cat’s health. Each one has at least 75% moisture and lists protein as one of the first ingredients on the nutrition label. Plus, all are highly rated at retailers like Amazon, Chewy and Petco, and many come recommended by veterinarians or cat owners at NBC Select.

Best for picky eaters

Regardless of what other wet foods I’ve tried to feed them, there’s nothing my cats, both of whom are picky eaters, love more than Fancy Feast. This particular recipe is their favorite — they like the meaty, tender, shredded texture and the fishy flavors. It’s rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, and comes in a savory gravy. Fancy Feast’s wet food is also free from artificial colors and preservatives.

Best overall

Savageau recommends Purina wet cat food because the brand has a great reputation and works with board-certified veterinary nutritionists and scientists to formulate its products. Its Complete Essentials wet food has a soft paté texture with gravy in it. It’s fortified with 25 essential vitamins and minerals, like linoleic acid and vitamin A for skin and coat health, antioxidants for immune health and taurine for vision health, according to the brand. It’s also free from artificial colors and preservatives.

Best variety pack

If your cat gets bored of eating the same flavor after a while, try buying a variety pack with different options so you can alternate between them. Blue Buffalo’s Tastefuls variety pack comes with meat- and fish-based flavors like chicken, tuna and fish and shrimp, all of which are cooked in gravy and have real brown rice and sweet potatoes in their formulas. The wet food is free from by-product meals, corn, wheat and soy, as well as artificial flavors and preservatives.

Best for multi-cat homes

If you have two cats, you likely split a can of wet food between them, eyeballing how much you’re scooping into their bowls to make sure each pet gets roughly the same serving. Iams Perfect Portions wet food takes the guesswork out of mealtime. Each tray comes with two individual servings of food — you snap the tray in half, peel the film off each half and serve. The Perfect Portions trays are also great for those who have one cat and feed them wet food twice a day — you can use one serving in the morning and one in the evening.

Iams’ grain-free wet food has a pate texture. It’s made with fiber and prebiotics to support digestion, omega fatty acids to support skin and coat health, and antioxidants to support cats’ immune system. The food is free from fillers and artificial preservatives.

Best for seniors

Wet food for senior cats usually has higher levels of omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil to fight inflammation, and it may be made with ingredients like glucosamine and chondroitin for joint health, says Hart. This Purina wet food is formulated to meet the needs of cats ages 7 and older. It’s high in fiber and protein to support strong muscles and the immune system, and it has a rich vitamin and mineral blend to give pets extra energy. The food is grain-free and made without fillers.

Best budget buy

Wet cat food typically costs more than dry kibble, so if you’re looking for a lower priced option, try 9Lives. NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown often feeds it to her two cats, who are about 9 and 3 years old. The wet food is made with taurine and other nutrients to support your pet’s heart, vision, skin and coat. It’s higher in calories compared to some of the other options on this list, so talk to your vet about the appropriate serving size for your cat’s needs.

Best for weight management

My vet recommended feeding my cats food from this Hill Science Diet line to help them maintain their weight. It’s high in protein, so it supports your cat in growing lean muscle, and you can see real vegetables and rice in the formula. The food is made with vitamins and minerals like vitamin E, B12 and D3, as well as taurine. It’s best for cats ages 1 to 6 years old, according to the brand.

Best for sensitive stomachs

Royal Canin is another cat food brand Savageau recommends because of its high quality. This vitamin- and mineral-rich formula is specifically made for those with sensitive stomachs. There’s highly digestible proteins in its recipe that helps cats absorb nutrients better, leading to stool odor reduction, according to the brand.

Best for kittens

Kittens can start eating wet food when they’re around four to five weeks old, so by the time you welcome them home, it will likely be an essential part of their diet, says Hart. It’s best to continue feeding them the kitten food they’re used to, but if you want to gradually switch over time, Merrick makes a great option. I gave it to my cats for their first year of life, and because it’s so soft, it was easy for them to eat when they were really young and barely had any teeth. The finely ground kitten food is rich in protein and nutrients like taurine, omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids to aid in growth. It’s free from grain, corn, wheat and soy, as well as artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

Frequently asked questions What are the advantages of wet cat food? The main advantage of wet cat food is its high water content, which helps your pet stay hydrated, especially if they’re not big on drinking water from a bowl or fountain, says Savageau. It’s also often more appealing to picky eaters than dry kibble because of its potent taste and scent, and you can mix liquid, powdered or crushed supplements and medications into it if needed. Additionally, since wet food has a soft texture, it’s easier for cats to chew than dry food, which some cats prefer, especially those that are older or have dental issues, she says. What’s the difference between wet and dry cat food? There are a few key differences between wet and dry cat food: Water content : Wet food is typically made with 70 to 85% moisture, while dry food usually has 7 to 12% moisture, says Hart. This makes wet food more hydrating.

: Wet food is typically made with 70 to 85% moisture, while dry food usually has 7 to 12% moisture, says Hart. This makes wet food more hydrating. Dental benefits : Crunchy, dry kibble is abrasive, so when cats chew it, it helps break down plaque and tartar on the surface of their teeth, says Hart. Wet food is soft, so it doesn’t offer dental benefits.

: Crunchy, dry kibble is abrasive, so when cats chew it, it helps break down plaque and tartar on the surface of their teeth, says Hart. Wet food is soft, so it doesn’t offer dental benefits. Carbohydrates : Wet food tends to be lower in carbohydrates than dry food, which can be helpful for cats who need to lose weight or are diabetic, says Hart.

: Wet food tends to be lower in carbohydrates than dry food, which can be helpful for cats who need to lose weight or are diabetic, says Hart. Calories : Wet food is generally lower in calories than dry kibble, making it a good option for cats who are overweight or obese, says Savageau. It can make cats feel full and satisfied for longer, which may reduce the likelihood of overeating.

: Wet food is generally lower in calories than dry kibble, making it a good option for cats who are overweight or obese, says Savageau. It can make cats feel full and satisfied for longer, which may reduce the likelihood of overeating. Perishability : After opening wet cat food, you need to refrigerate leftovers and use it within three days, says Hart. Dry food, on the other hand, can last for months without spoiling if you store it properly in an airtight container and keep it in a dry, room-temperature area.

: After opening wet cat food, you need to refrigerate leftovers and use it within three days, says Hart. Dry food, on the other hand, can last for months without spoiling if you store it properly in an airtight container and keep it in a dry, room-temperature area. Price: Wet cat food tends to cost more than dry food per equal volume, says Hart. Should cats eat wet food, dry food or both? Ideally, cats should eat wet and dry food to get the benefits of both, experts say. However, some cats don’t like one or the other, which is fine, so long as you make sure they’re getting whatever their food of choice doesn’t offer elsewhere. So if your cat only eats dry food, closely monitor how much water they’re drinking, and if they only eat wet food, pay extra attention to their dental health. How much wet food should cats eat? How much wet food cats should eat per day depends on their calorie needs, whether they also get dry food and how they prefer to have their meals. For example, some cats prefer larger, scheduled meals two to three times a day, while others are grazers and eat a little bit here and there. Your vet can help you figure out what the appropriate serving of wet food is for your cat, and help you adjust it over time as they age or their eating habits change. How long does wet cat food last after you open it? If you have any wet cat food left in a can or packet after you open it, cover it or seal it tightly and put it in the refrigerator. Use it within three days, says Hart. After serving your cat wet food, you should only leave it out for about four hours — after that, it may start to grow bacteria and spoil, experts say. Is raw food good for cats? No, raw food is not good for cats and all the experts I spoke to do not recommend feeding it to your pet. Raw foods are unprocessed and made from uncooked meat, fish and internal organ products. They’re not subjected to the same sterilization and pasteurization processes as cooked diets, so there’s a risk of bacterial contamination from organisms like salmonella and E. coli, says Hart. Not only can these bacteria make your cat sick, but they also put the people who handle them at risk of contracting an illness. Are grain-free diets good for cats? Grain-free pet foods are made without grains like wheat, corn and rice. They’ve been scrutinized in recent years as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to investigate a potential link between feeding pets grain-free diets and them developing heart disease due to a taurine deficiency, says Hart. This health risk is mainly a concern for dogs, however, and since most wet cat foods are fortified with taurine, there’s a low chance that felines will develop a deficiency if they eat grain-free wet food, she says. But grains offer many nutritional benefits you don’t want your cat to miss out on, so if you’re considering feeding them grain-free food, make sure you consult your vet first. How do you change your cat’s wet food? The best way to change your cat’s wet food is to do so gradually over about a week to avoid potential stomach upset, which is the last thing you want — if cats have a negative experience with a food, they’re likely to avoid it in the future, says Hart. Start by feeding your cat meals with 25% of the new food and 75% of the old food. Wait a few days, see how your cat responds and if everything goes well, you can increase the proportion of the new food to 50%, then 75% a few days later and then 100% a few days after that. If your cat is especially sensitive, you may have to transition them to the new food in 10% increments rather than 25% increments, says Hart. And if your cat becomes ill at any point, stop feeding them the new diet, call your vet and go back to what they’re used to. How do you get a picky cat to eat? There’s a few ways you can entice your picky cat to eat their food, but before trying anything, it’s important to make sure they’re otherwise healthy. Some illnesses can decrease cats’ appetite and make them more picky than usual, so talk to your vet to rule that out. Once you do, try the below strategies, which Hart recommends. Change the food’s texture or flavor : These basic features may be causing your cat’s pickiness, so start by changing one of them and see if it makes a difference. Don’t change the texture and flavor at the same time — start with one or the other so you’re not adjusting too many variables at once.

: These basic features may be causing your cat’s pickiness, so start by changing one of them and see if it makes a difference. Don’t change the texture and flavor at the same time — start with one or the other so you’re not adjusting too many variables at once. Adjust feeding time : Some cats’ appetites vacillate throughout the day, so try giving them small meals every few hours to help them eat more during each sitting.

: Some cats’ appetites vacillate throughout the day, so try giving them small meals every few hours to help them eat more during each sitting. Warm food up: Put your cat’s wet food in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds, which enhances its aroma and may make it more enticing. Add food toppers: Another way to enhance palatability is to add toppers to your cat’s food, like those from Tiki Cat, Made by Nacho and Purina Fancy Feast. You can also use low-sodium unseasoned chicken broth, the juice from canned tuna and puréed treats like Inaba Churu.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.