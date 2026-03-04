Apple announced new MacBooks, a new iPhone, a new iPad and new computer monitors today. Over the past five years the brand has typically launched new Mac and iPad hardware in March, alongside budget-focused products like the iPhone e series smartphones. The brand has consistently been a leading force in smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds, and these new devices look to continue that trend this year.

All the new Apple products are available for pre-order now, and launch on March 11th. Below is everything you need to know about these new launches.

MacBooks

Apple announced the Apple MacBook Air (M5), Apple MacBook Pro (M5 Pro), Apple MacBook Pro (M5 Max) and brand new Apple MacBook Neo. On the outside, all the new M5 laptops look very similar to the previous versions, but they all come with more storage and a higher starting price. The MacBook Neo is a brand new, budget-focused laptop.

This is a brand new laptop from the brand and it’s lowest-priced by far: It starts at $599. That’s much less than the MacBook Air (M5), which starts at $1,099. Unlike other MacBooks, it uses an A-18 processor inside, similar to an iPhone. Two big trade-offs to get this price are a less detailed screen and less battery life, only 16 hours compared to the MacBook Air’s 18. But if you want the cheapest MacBook possible, this is it.

This newest Air model starts with more internal storage: 512GB, up from 256GB in the MacBook Air (M4). The starting price has increased by $100, though: the MacBook Air (M5) starts at $1,099.

Along with the faster M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, the latest MacBook Pro models start with more storage: 1TB (up from 512GB in the M4 versions). Both models start at $100 more than last year’s: $1,699 and $2,199 respectively.

The “e” series is Apple’s most affordable iPhone, but typically means some trade-offs compared to the brand’s other smartphones. The latest 17e does a better job minimizing those trade-offs than the 16e did. The 17e now has MagSafe — the phone will magnetically attach to compatible wireless chargers and accessories. It also comes with double the built-in storage: 256GB (up from 128GB). But it still starts at $599, the same starting price as last year’s iPhone 16e.

The regular iPhone 17 (which starts at $799) has better battery life, faster charging, a faster, brighter screen, a dedicated ultrawide camera (with macro capabilities) and a more advanced front-facing camera. That being said, remember that the 17e is still the cheapest iPhone 17 you can get.

The new iPad Air (M4) has the brand’s M4 processor inside, meaning faster performance than the previous M3 model. It also has improved wireless connectivity, with support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread. The starting price is the same as last year: $599.

Monitors

Apple announced two new computer monitors: a refreshed-for-2026 Apple Studio Display and a brand new Apple Studio Display XDR. Both have 27-inch, 5K resolution screens with the brand’s most advanced screen technology and connectivity.

The last Apple Studio Display launched in 2022, so this update feels very much overdue. The 2026 version is very similar, but does have an improved webcam and upgraded six-speaker sound system built in. The starting price remains unchanged at $1,599.

This new monitor uses mini-LED backlighting, a screen technology that delivers increased brightness, contrast levels and highlights compared to traditional LEDs. It’s nearly twice as bright as the regular Apple Studio Display, and has a much faster 120Hz refresh rate, meaning smoother looking motion on screen.

This new monitor effectively replaces the now-discontinued 2019 Apple Pro Display XDR, and starts at $3,299.

Why are the new M-Series MacBook more expensive than last year?

Apple hasn’t made any official statements regarding the prices of its M5 MacBooks. The brand did double the amount of starting storage on all their new MacBooks — you are getting something for that additional cost.

The increased storage, plus the highly inflated price of computer RAM and storage (largely due to the rise of AI), likely contributed to the $100 price increase.

What about the iPhone 18?

Apple typically launches its suite of new iPhones in September, so if the brand is set to launch an iPhone 18, I would expect news around that time.

What about the Apple Watch Series 12?

Apple historically launches new iPhones and new Apple Watches around the same time, including the Series watches. Both typically launch in September.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology and fitness including stories on fitness trackers, over-ear headphones, point-and-shoot cameras and more. I’ve been covering Apple and its competitors for years as part of my phone, wearables and headphones coverage. For this story, I attended an in-person Apple event in New York City and confirmed details about the new products in-person and through online press releases.

