Amazon’s easy-to-install Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is 40% off

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is one of the best streaming devices you can get, and right now it’s 40 percent off. This dedicated streaming stick is often faster, more responsive and easier to use than the software built into your TV. And this 4K model has advanced connectivity for a smooth browsing experience you can now try for just under $30.

Deal of the Day

Amazon makes four Fire TV sticks — this is one of the more premium models and the highest rated, with a 4.7-star average rating from more than 100,000 reviews. It’s one of the fastest streaming sticks from the brand, meaning scrolling is more responsive, and you can search for your favorite shows and movies by speaking into the Alexa-enabled remote. It also has more advanced connectivity, including Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support. Plus, it’s the most affordable Fire TV Stick that supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (audio), to give you enhanced picture and sound quality.

Why this deal is worth it

It’s 40% off — approximately $29 instead of the $49 list price.

It’s at its lowest price of 2026.

It’s one of the best Amazon Fire TV sticks on the market with advanced features.

It’s currently less than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology including recent stories on fitness trackers, wireless earbuds, cameras and more. I’ve covered TVs, TV accessories and streaming technology for years. For this story, I checked Amazon Fire TV Stick prices and price history across multiple retailers to find the best deals.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.