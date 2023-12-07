A portable charger is a good option if your phone loses battery power while you’re out and about but you probably want a more suitable charging solution for your home. That’s where a wireless charging stand comes in. It allows you to power up your device without having to plug it in and the charging stand props your phone up, making it easier to answer texts, read emails, scroll through social media and more.

Along with phones, many charging stands can also add juice to things like smartwatches and AirPods. To help you choose the right charging stand for your needs, we consulted tech experts on what to look for. We then used their guidance to find highly rated charging stands at a variety of price points.

How we picked the best charging stands

We spoke with technology experts from Belkin and Courant about the features and specs to look for in a wireless charging stand. Since they work for brands that make wireless charging stands, we did not ask them for product recommendations. Any products from Belkin or Courant on our list are there because they came highly recommended by NBC Select editors or have at least a 4-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews. Here’s what we kept in mind when sourcing products:

Type: Some wireless charging stands are compatible with both Androids and iPhones, while others will only work with one of those two types of phones. MagSafe chargers work for iPhone 12s and beyond. Qi-certified wireless chargers, on the other hand, work on both Androids and iPhones — though they tend to charge iPhones more slowly than Androids, says Martin Worth, director of innovation and product development at Belkin. To accommodate different types of phone users, we included both MagSafe and Qi-certified chargers on our list.

Wireless charging stands tend not to work as quickly as plugging your phone directly into a charging port. To maximize how fast your charging stand works, you should look for a wireless charger that supports up to 15 watts, says Worth. MagSafe chargers charge iPhones at 15W, while Qi-certified and MagSafe-compatible charging stands charge iPhones at 7.5W. Design: Because charging stands are somewhat noticeable, we focused on design-forward options that are streamlined and look nice sitting on a desk or bedside table.

The best charging stands of 2023

We consulted with technology experts about what to look for when shopping for a charging stand. After using their guidance, we rounded up highly rated options from top retailers.

This iPhone-compatible wireless charging stand can also be used to charge your Apple Watch and AirPods. Just know that to power the watch area of the stand you will need to plug in your own Apple Watch charging cable (USB-A version) underneath. It comes with a USB-C cable and 20W USB-C wall charger — a nice addition since many charging stations only come with a cable. Another helpful feature: You can charge your phone vertically or horizontally, and adjust the viewing angle up to 40 degrees to make it easier to read or watch videos as you charge. This charging station has a 4.5-star average rating from 1,578 reviews on Amazon and also comes in a foldable travel style.

This MagSafe stand was made exclusively for Apple products. It folds down into a smooth cube shape, which also makes it a nice option for travel. A disc slides out of one side to charge an Apple Watch, while the top has an adjustable viewing angle of up to 60 degrees to provide a space to charge both your iPhone and AirPods. The phone stand comes with a USB-C charging cord and has a 4.6-star average from 1,293 reviews on Amazon.

No Apple Watch? This stand from Anker has spots to charge an iPhone and AirPods, along with two LED lights to let you know each device is charging. Similar to the 533, you can adjust the viewing angle of your phone up to 40 degrees while it is charging. This stand has a 4.6-star average rating from 3,308 reviews on Amazon.

I don’t use an Apple Watch or AirPods, so I only need a charging stand for my phone. I’ve been using this one for over a year and it allows me to prop up my phone so that I can lay on my side in bed and read while it charges. It is Qi-certified, so it will work with both Android phones and iPhones. It has an LED light to indicate that charging is taking place but the light dims at night to avoid disrupting your sleep. I also like that you can charge your phone on this stand in landscape or portrait mode and it has a 4.3-star average rating from 27,463 reviews on Amazon.

This three-in-one stand lets you charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time. It uses MagSafe technology to quickly charge your phone wirelessly, and it’s compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7 or later models, according to the brand. This charger has a 4.5-star average rating from 7,112 reviews on Amazon.

This 3-in-1 charging stand takes up very little desk real estate thanks to the AirPods charging area, which sits directly behind the Apple Watch charger — just nestle them right in the middle of your watch’s band. This stand is Qi-certified, which means it charges iPhones at 7.5W, which makes it slower to charge than MagSafe chargers, which typically charge at 15W. This option has a 4.3-star average from 3,201 reviews on Amazon.

This streamlined magnetic stand holds your iPhone up, leaving a grooved spot to charge your AirPods directly underneath. The white and stainless steel accents also add a sleek look. It charges your phone at 7.5W and AirPods at 5W and has a 4.5-star average from 551 reviews on Amazon.

Frequently asked questions How does a charging stand work? Unlike a traditional charger you plug into your phone, a charging stand works through electromagnetic induction. “A transmitter coil in the stand sends out a signal to a receiving coil in your phone or device,” says Evan Moskal, co-founder of the tech accessory brand Courant. ”Power is then transferred through that field by electrons jumping from one coil to the other to power up the empty battery of the receiving device.” Are there different types of charging stands for iPhones and Androids? Some charging stands will work with both iPhones and Androids, while others will only work with one of those options. “Qi certified charging stands provide up to 15W of power but are best for Android devices,” says Worth. “ While they are also compatible with iPhone devices, the iPhone will only receive up to 7.5W of power.” For iPhones, wireless charging stands that utilize MagSafe technology are best. “Introduced in 2020 by Apple, MagSafe provides easy attachment and faster wireless charging at up to 15W for iPhone 12 models and later,” says Worth. It's worth noting that MagSafe chargers are not compatible with most Android devices. How do multi-device charging stands work? Some stands can charge multiple devices at once — like your phone, smartwatch and Airpods. They work the same way a charging stand that just charges your phone works. Worried charging multiple devices will slow down the actual charging capabilities? “A multi-device wireless charger should have adequate power capability to charge every device at the same speeds as a single charger,” says Worth.

Meet our experts

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Martin Worth is the director of innovation and product development at Belkin.

is the director of innovation and product development at Belkin. Evan Moskal is the co-founder of the tech accessory brand Courant.

Why trust Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she spoke to tech experts about what to consider when shopping for a charging stand.

